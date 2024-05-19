Arsenal XI vs Everton: No Saka - Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Bukayo Saka is not in the squad Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the Premier League season, still with hopes of snatching the title.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League and two points off leaders Manchester City, who host West Ham this afternoon. The Gunners need to beat Everton and hope City drop points to win their first title in 20 years.

Arteta has opted for the same XI in the last four league games, but makes a change here. Saka limped off during the win at Old Trafford last time out after aggravating a cut on his leg he picked up against Bournemouth earlier this month, and misses out completely here.

Gabriel Martinelli comes into the side to replace him, joining Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in midfield.

Arteta has not made any other changes, despite Thomas Partey struggling in the 1-0 win over Manchester United. Jorginho, who signed a new contract with Arsenal earlier this month, was an option to come in for the Ghana international, but he is again on the bench.

So too is Jurrien Timber on his return from a long-term injury, and Aaron Ramsdale, who is in the Arsenal squad for what could be the final time amid rumours of a summer move.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz.Subs: Ramsdale, Timber, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Jesus, Nketiah

Time and date: 4pm BST, Sunday May 19, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Michael Oliver

TV channel: TNT Sports