Arsenal XI vs Dinamo Zagreb: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Mikel Arteta is without some big names as Arsenal prepare to face Dinamo Zagreb (ES Composite)

Arsenal will be without William Saliba for their Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb tonight.

The French defender missed Saturday’s Premier League draw against Aston Villa due to a hamstring injury sustained in the north London derby.

Saliba was absent from training on Tuesday afternoon and manager Mikel Arteta later confirmed that he will not face Dinamo.

“He is evolving well, the last few days he was feeling much better already, but this game comes a little bit too early for him,” Arteta said.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees, while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both still out with knee injuries.

Arsenal did, at least, welcome Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori back to training on Tuesday afternoon.

Calafiori missed the last three games due to injury and Nwaneri has been out since earlier this month with a muscle issue.

“It’s very positive news, we’ve missed them for a few weeks and they returned today for training so they will be available for the game,” said Arteta.

The Gunners are in a commanding position in the Champions League and Arteta may look to rotate his team against Dinamo. Jakub Kiwior could come into the heart of defence given that Arsenal are light on options at centre-back.

Jorginho is another who may get to start by coming into the midfield and Kieran Tierney could get the nod at left-back. Arsenal are very limited in attack, but Raheem Sterling may be handed a start out wide.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Partey, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Sterling, Havertz, Trossard

Injured: Jesus (knee), Saka (hamstring), Saliba (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Wednesday January 22, 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Daniel Siebert

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Havertz, Martinelli, Sterling and Trossard