Arsenal XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Arsenal may be forced to make changes for tonight’s Premier League derby against Chelsea.

Arsenal have had a hectic schedule during April as they fight to win the Premier League title, and they can go four points clear with a win over Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta may make changes to the XI which beat Wolves on Saturday, with a decision to be made as to who plays left-back.

Jakub Kiwior had a difficult first half at Molineux, however he recovered and was steady after the break. Oleksandr Zinchenko could come in and it remains to be seen if Takehiro Tomiyasu is fit after missing the win at Wolves with a knock picked up from the Bayern Munich game.

Jorginho will hope to come into the midfield to face his old club after being rested at the weekend.

If the Italian does get back into the starting XI then another former Chelsea ace, Kai Havertz, will most likely be returned to his role as Arsenal’s centre-forward.

Gabriel Martinelli is another who could come into the side after only coming off the bench against Wolves.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Injuries: Timber (knee)

Doubts: Tomiyasu (knock)

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka, Trossard

Time and date: 8pm BST tonight on Tuesday April 23, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports