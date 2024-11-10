Arsenal XI vs Chelsea: Martin Odegaard injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Martin Odegaard is pushing to start for Arsenal against Chelsea.

The Arsenal captain made his comeback off the bench against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and took part in full training on Saturday, as Mikel Arteta weighed up whether to bring him back into his starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

“Everybody in the squad will be fit and available to start the game,” said Arteta on Friday.

“So then it will be a decision on whether it’s too early or whether it’s the right moment to start the game.”

Declan Rice is a doubt after suffering a broken toe in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Rice has not trained this week, but the midfielder has been called up to the England squad which suggests the injury is not too serious.

“I have to be very vague on that one because there’s no clarity if he’s going to be fit or not on the weekend,” said Arteta.

“What I can say is he hasn’t trained yet and it’s not clear if he’ll be available or not to play.”

Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino are also doubts.

Havertz suffered a blow to head against Inter and needed stitches. Merino was taken off at half-time, with Arteta explaining he had not been feeling well in the build-up to the game.

“We will have to wait to see how they react,” said Arteta. “Kai had a nasty cut and he could not continue so we had to take him off. With Mikel he wasn’t feeling great since the day before so we decided to sub him at half time.”

Arsenal will definitely be without Raheem Sterling on Sunday as he is on loan from Chelsea and therefore unable to play against them.

Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are out injured.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-4-2): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Saka, Partey, Rice, Martinelli; Havertz, Jesus

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 10 November,

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, White, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Jesus, Martinelli, Saka and Trossard.

Doubts: Havertz (head), Merino, Rice (toe)

Ineligible: Sterling (on loan, cannot face parent club)

Injured: Tierney (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)