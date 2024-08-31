Arsenal XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, Mikel Merino injury latest

Arsenal will have to do without Mikel Merino against Brighton in the Premier League today, with fellow new signings Raheem Sterling and Neto also unavailable.

Merino, who finally joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad for £31.6million on Tuesday, had been hoping to make his debut at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon - but he is out with a shoulder injury suffered in his very first training session at London Colney on Thursday.

Gabriel Jesus will also play no part in the game due to a groin injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out with a knee issue.

Neto and Sterling joined on loan from Bournemouth and Chelsea respectively late on transfer deadline day, with midday on Friday the cut-off point to register new players to feature at the weekend.

“Very unfortunate,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said about Merino’s injury on Friday. “Yesterday he had a collision and he has a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks.

“First session. He was really excited and everything was looking really good. He landed on the floor and Gabi landed on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture probably.”

It means Arsenal may well name the same team against Brighton who beat Aston Villa 2-0 last weekend at Villa Park.

There could be a change on the bench, though, as Aaron Ramsdale has left to join Southampton for £25m.

Tommy Setford, who joined this summer from Ajax for £1m, is expected to be on the bench as back-up to David Raya, with Neto ineligible and the likes of Karl Hein out on loan and Arthur Okonkwo no longer at the club.

The 18-year-old was signed as a player for the academy, but Arsenal have few other options on Saturday.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Injured: Jesus (groin), Merino (shoulder), Tomiyasu (knee), Tierney (hamstring)

Time and date: 12.30pm BST on Saturday August 31, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports