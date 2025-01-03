Arsenal XI vs Brighton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Arsenal will welcome back Kai Havertz for their trip to Brighton on Saturday.

The German missed Arsenal’s win over Brentford on New Year’s Day due to illness, but he is now back in training.

The Gunners will, however, be without Jurrien Timber after he picked up a fifth yellow card of the season during the victory at Brentford.

Timber is now suspended for this weekend’s clash at Brighton and, as a result, Thomas Partey will likely fill in at right-back.

There could be a change on the other flank, too. Riccardo Calafiori started his first match in a month at Brentford after a groin injury.

The Italian may be rotated this weekend and Myles Lewis-Skelly could earn a start after some excellent performances last month.

Partey’s move to right-back should see Declan Rice come back into the team at the base of midfield.

The England star was on the bench for the win at Brentford after Arteta said he was dealing with a niggle.

Boost: Declan Rice could come back into the Arsenal side for their game with Brighton (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In attack, Arteta faces a dilemma as to whether he sticks with Ethan Nwaneri on the right flank after his fine performance at Brentford.

The 17-year-old caught the eye in the absence of Bukayo Saka and did more than enough to keep his place.

Arsenal, however, have a packed schedule this January - including a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Newcastle on Tuesday - and so some rotation is likely.

Arsenal likely XI (4-3-3): Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard

Injured: Saka (hamstring), Sterling (knee), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)

Suspended: Timber

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 January 2025

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Venue: Amex Stadium

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Jesus, Martinelli and Trossard.