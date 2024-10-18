Arsenal XI vs Bournemouth: Bukayo Saka injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup

Mikel Merino could make his full debut for Arsenal when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The midfielder has come off the bench for the Gunners in their last two games after missing the first part of the season with a shoulder injury.

Merino, who signed for Arsenal in the summer from Real Sociedad for over £30million, has been getting more minutes in his legs during the international break by playing for Spain.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is sweating on the fitness of a number of players after they picked up issues during the international break.

Bukayo Saka limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury during England’s 2-1 loss to Greece on Thursday night.

The winger underwent a scan and was released from the England camp before their win over Finland on Sunday.

England interim boss Lee Carsley suggested the injury was not serious and there is optimism that Saka will be fit for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

Injury blow: Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka limped off as England were beaten by Greece at Wembley (The FA via Getty Images)

“It’s not a serious injury,” said Arteta on Friday. “He’s evolving really well. He’s done a few things in the last few days when he came back from the national team after the second game.

“We are hopeful. We have a training session this afternoon and he did some bits yesterday, so let’s see if he can make it on time.”

Gabriel Martinelli also picked up an issue while away on international duty with Brazil and has had his calf scanned.

“Gabi landed yesterday afternoon, so we’ve had a very short time to be with him,” said Arteta on Friday.

“Yesterday he went outside to do a little bit and see how he’s feeling. Today will be another step to understand whether we want to take the risk if he’s fit. I know what the player is going to say: ‘I’m going to be fit’.”

Full-backs Ben White and Jurrien Timber missed Arsenal’s win over Southampton before the international break, but could return this weekend. Kai Havertz was left out of the Germany squad with a knee complaint, however he is expected to be fit.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be back involved for the first time since August as he is close to recovering from a calf injury, while Thomas Partey will shake off the illness that led to his withdrawal from the Ghana squad last week.

“The three of them (Timber, White and Zinchenko) are quite close,” said Arteta. “Today we will have to push and see who is because we are stronger with the numbers, especially on our right side. Hopefully we have some positive news today and we’ll have some players back tomorrow.”

On Havertz, Arteta added: “We have modified everything that we could do here and if he trains well today he has a good chance to be fit and available.”

Captain Martin Odegaard (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) are still out injured, while goalkeeper Neto is unavailable this weekend as he is on loan to Arsenal from Bournemouth.

It means 16-year-old Jack Porter, who made his debut in the Carabao Cup win over Bolton last month, could make the bench if Tommy Setford has not recovered from a hip injury in time.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could keep their places in the Arsenal attack given they have not been away with their countries during the break and will be fresh to start.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Rice, Merino; Saka, Jesus, Sterling

Saturday 5.30pm BST, Sky Sports

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Arsenal squad from: Raya, Porter; Calafiori, Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Nwaneri, Partey, Rice; Jesus, Sterling and Trossard

Doubts: Havertz (knee), Martinelli (calf), Saka (hamstring), Setford (hip), Timber (unspecified knock), White (groin), Zinchenko (calf)

Injured: Odegaard (ankle), Tierney (hamstring)

Ineligible: Neto (on loan and cannot face parent club)