Arsenal XI vs Bayern Munich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are available for Arsenal’s Champions League decider against Bayern Munich tonight.

Odegaard was forced off at the end of Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa, while Saka has been nursing fitness troubles in recent weeks and often seen limping.

The pair, however, trained with the rest of the Arsenal squad on Tuesday morning and are expected to start against Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

“Today we had only less than 48 hours to recover from the game,” said Mikel Arteta. “We have done very little training. We will assess them tomorrow and see how they are.”

Arsenal go into the second of their Champions League quarter-final with the tie in the balance after drawing the first leg at Emirates Stadium last week 2-2.

Arteta was forced into an early change at left-back in that game, with left-back Jakub Kiwior hooked at half-time for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian did well, but during Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa he showed he is liable to lapses in concentration. Against a team like Bayern, and in an arena like this, Arsenal cannot afford that.

It is why Arteta could be tempted to Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is arguably the best one-on-one defender in the squad, but he has not started a game for Arsenal since December.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Doubts: Timber (knee)Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Time and date: 8.00pm BST on Wednesday, April 17, 2024,

Venue: Allianz Arena

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports