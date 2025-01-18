Arsenal XI vs Aston Villa: William Saliba latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news for Premier League today

William Saliba is a crucial player in defence for Arsenal (ES Composite)

Arsenal could remain without Riccardo Calafiori for today’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Italian defender has missed each of the last three games due to injury and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that the club were still checking on the fitness of a few players.

“We have a few decisions to make this afternoon with the medical staff, to understand whether they are in the best condition to [play] this game or the next one,” said Arteta. “We will decide that.”

If Calafiori is out, it may mean that youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly keeps his place in the team and gets another start at left-back.

The 18-year-old has excelled recently and was one of Arsenal’s star performers on Wednesday night when they fought back to beat Tottenham 2-1 at home in the north London derby.

Arsenal face a packed January schedule and so there could be changes to the team for the visit of Villa this evening. Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling started against Spurs, but he may make way for Gabriel Martinelli on the right wing.

The Gunners remain light on attacking options and currently have just four fit forwards to choose from with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri all sidelined.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still out, while there have been tentative and unconfirmed whispers on social media that William Saliba could yet be a doubt for the game.

However, it is worth stressing at this stage that Arteta did not mention anything to do with the French defender during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Doubt: Calafiori

Injured: Jesus (knee), Nwaneri (groin) Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)

Time and date: 5:30pm GMT on Saturday January 18, 2025

TV channel: Sky Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Merino, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Havertz, Martinelli, Sterling and Trossard