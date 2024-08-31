Arsenal winger joins Fulham on loan for 2024/25 season

Reiss Nelson has joined Fulham on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

The winger was allowed to seek an exit on transfer deadline day of the summer window following the Gunners' late move to bring in Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

At first, Ipswich Town appeared to be the frontrunners for Nelson, but Fulham quickly advanced their interest in the 24-year-old.

Nelson's move to Fulham was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday morning after Fulham submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League to complete the transfer past the deadline.

The Whites have now taken on a second Arsenal academy graduate this summer. They had already completed the permanent £34m signing of Emile Smith Rowe weeks prior to Nelson's arrival.

Arsenal also waved goodbye to Eddie Nketiah on deadline day, with the homegrown striker heading south of the River Thames to sign for Crystal Palace in a deal that could be worth £30m if add-ons are met.

Nelson will not be able to make his Fulham debut this weekend, but could come into Marco Silva's side for their home match against West Ham United on the other side of the September international break.