Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Wolves – LIVE!

Arsenal begin their latest quest for a fourth Premier League title at home to Wolves later today. Having come so close in each of the last two seasons, it will be fascinating to see if Mikel Arteta’s squad can go again in their pursuit of Manchester City.

Clearly, there has been little signs of decline and a nucleus of young players still developing should continue to give the Gunners reason to feel confident. If any team is ready to pounce on a dip in City’s standards, Arsenal surely look the best bet.

It has been a relatively slow summer in the transfer market but it’s difficult to point to any major weakness in Arteta’s squad, who are strong favourites to get their season off to a win tonight. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the Emirates Stadium!

Arsenal vs Wolves latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm BST; Emirates Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Prediction: Gunners to win

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

Confirmed Wolves lineup

Arsenal 0-0 Wolves

15:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: Odegaard, as ever, is leading the charge.

His quality on the ball is one thing but its his pressing causing Wolves the most problems.

White just had a shot on target but easily saved by Sa.

Arsenal 0-0 Wolves

15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Great ball from Odegaard to flick the ball to Havertz, who goes down under Lemina’s challenge in the box.

Nothing given.

Arsenal 0-0 Wolves

15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: Odegaard almost catches Sa out as the high press continues.

Wolves not looking too panicked just yet, however.

Arsenal 0-0 Wolves

15:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Not quite as fast a start as we’re used to from Arsenal but picking up the speed somewhat now.

Arsenal 0-0 Wolves

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tribute paid to Kevin Campbell before kick-off, with fans belting out: "Super Kevin Campbell." Few tears among some fans just in front of the press box.

Arsenal vs Wolves

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

KICK-OFF!

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

14:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Full pomp and ceremony for Arsenal's opener here - pyrotechnics going off, red smoke billowing out across the pitch. Atmosphere is excellent.

Arsenal vs Wolves

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Closing on kick-off as Arsenal look to get their latest Premier League title quest off to a flying start.

Arsenal vs Wolves

14:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wins for Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League so far.

Can Arsenal join them?

How 'No1 destination' got Declan Rice fighting fit to lead Gunners’ latest title tilt

14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Declan Rice had just finished competing at Euro 2024 when Mikel Arteta confidently declared the Arsenal midfielder would be ready for the start of the new season.

Rice played the joint-most minutes of anyone at the Euros and covered more ground than any other player, but Arteta was sure he would be ready to line up for Arsenal in their Premier League opener against Wolves on Saturday.

Read the full story here!

(Instagram / Chris Bowman)

Arsenal vs Wolves

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

Sociedad confirm Arsenal talks over Merino after squad omission

13:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil says it was the “best decision” to leave Mikel Merino out of the squad for Sunday’s game with Rayo Vallecano as he is in talks over a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners want to sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes later this month and have identified Merino as their preferred target.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Confirmed Wolves lineup

13:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wolves XI: Sa, Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, J Gomes; R Gomes, Larsen, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Podence, Cunha, Dawson, Doyle, Sarabia, Chiquinho, Guedes

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Haverz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Calafiori, Timber, Jorginho, Nelson, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah

PFA Player of the Year nominees: Cole Palmer and Martin Odegaard join Man City trio on six-man award shortlist

13:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard have both been nominated for the 2023/24 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

The London-based duo join Manchester City trio Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Rodri on a six-man shortlist that was announced on Tuesday morning.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Riccardo Calafiori strengthens case for defence but major title question remains

13:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta is known for his relentless work ethic, so it is no surprise that just over one week into his summer break he was already plotting how Arsenal can overhaul Manchester City.

The Gunners have finished runners-up to City in each of the past two years, and Arteta has said it will take “perfection” to finally topple Pep Guardiola’s men this time.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal squad to reach unprecedented levels in Premier League title bid

13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal squad to reach a level they “haven't even dreamed about” in their quest to beat Manchester City to the title.

The Gunners finished runners-up to City in the Premier League last year for the second season running, but Arteta says they are motivated to topple them this time around.

Read the full story here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta backs Gabriel Jesus to relaunch Arsenal career after injury hell

13:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta has backed Gabriel Jesus to have a big impact for Arsenal this season after putting his injury hell behind him.

Jesus suffered a knee injury on the eve of last season and was forced to undergo surgery.The striker never fully recovered from the issue and it restricted him to starting under half of the Gunners’ Premier League games last season.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Wolves: Latest Premier League odds today

12:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal: 2/13

Wolves: 15/1

Draw: 7/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Arsenal transfer target Mikel Merino left out of Real Sociedad squad

12:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Merino has been left out of the Real Sociedad squad who begin their LaLiga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night.

Standard Sport understands the Spanish international is a leading transfer target for Arsenal during what remains of the summer window.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Since a 2-1 loss to Wolves in February 2021, Arsenal have won all six meetings at an aggregate score of 14-2.

Arsenal wins: 64

Wolves wins: 32

Draws: 28

Arsenal vs Wolves: Premier League prediction today

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Gunners have dominated this fixture in recent years and look in far better nick for the new season.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Wolves team news vs Arsenal today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wolves are largely injury free. Daniel Podence has a calf issue but is up for sale anyway, along with Goncalo Guedes. Hugo Bueno has joined Feyenoord on loan. Matheus Cunha suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season but is now back fit in a huge boost for the visitors.

New signing Jorgen Strand Larsen is set to make his debut in attack, with Mario Lemina also fit. However, Enso Gonzalez Medina and Leon Chiwome are out and Nelson Semedo suspended.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal team news vs Wolves today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have been boosted by the return of Jurrien Timber ahead of their Premier League opener with Wolves on Saturday.

Timber has been out of action with a foot injury, but took part in training this week ahead of Wolves’ visit to Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta has confirmed he will be in the squad.

“Obviously he had a really tough period but he used it in a great way,” said the manager on Friday. “He managed to get a lot of things done and improve in many areas that, except for playing, he found really, really helpful.”

The Dutchman may not go straight into the starting XI, though, with Oleksandr Zinchenko impressing at left-back in Arsenal’s last two pre-season games.

New signing Riccardo Calafiori may also have to settle for a place on the bench after only playing his first minutes for Arsenal last week in their Emirates Cup win over Lyon.

The rest of Arsenal’s defence picks itself, but Mikel Arteta faces a dilemma over who to start at the base of midfield. Jorginho and Thomas Partey are vying for the role, with the latter starting in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Lyon.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice should both start against Wolves, despite helping England reach the final of Euro 2024 this summer and missing Arsenal’s tour to the US.

Kai Havertz will hope to lead the line instead of Gabriel Jesus, but it is harder to call who starts on the left flank. Leandro Trossard has looked sharp during pre-season and may well get the nod over Gabriel Martinelli.

Fabio Vieira “looks better” after missing the win over Lyon with a hip injury while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are confirmed absentees with a “few weeks” until their return.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Wolves: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.20pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

12:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Wolves.

Kick-off from the Emirates Stadium is at 3pm BST.