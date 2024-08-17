Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE: Latest Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal start the new Premier League campaign playing host to Wolverhampton Wanderers with the aim of improving on their second place finish last season and lift the trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished just two points behind reigning champions Manchester City but took the title race down to the final week which was a signal that they have the capability to challenge Pep Guardiola’s serial winners for the duration of the campaign.

The Gunners have been active in the transfer market this summer, confirming the permanent move of goalkeeper David Raya and bringing in Riccardo Calafiori who should bring extra stability to an already solid defensive line. It’s been a window of slow evolution for Arsenal who will be hoping a positive pre-season translates to success in the league.

For their part, Wolves have parted ways with influential winger Pedro Neto but Gary O’Neil’s side performed well in 2023/24 finishing 14th without too much discomfort. They’ll be hoping for a higher finish this time around and a good result against Arsenal will send them on their way.

Why isn’t Arsenal vs Wolves on TV?

11:27 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live build up, team news and coverage of Arsenal’s opening game of the season against Wolves.

Last season, the Gunners finished second behind Manchester City, pushing the eventual champions all the way to the final game of the season before they narrowly missed out on the title for a second year in a row.

Arsenal start their campaign at home to Wolves and will want to avoid a slip up on the first day of the season.