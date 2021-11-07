Arsenal vs Watford live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Arsenal host Watford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon in a game that marks Mikel Arteta’s 100th in charge.

Seemingly riding the crest of a wave at the moment, Arteta’s side could move into the top four today should they manage to overcome a Watford side who have yet to keep a clean sheet this season and West Ham United come unstuck at home to Liverpool.

While Arsenal undoubtedly head into the game as favourites, this is the kind of potential banana skin they haven’t always proven to navigate successfully, so a win at the Emirates Stadium would further underline the progress they’ve made under Arteta of late.

A 14.00pm GMT kick-off in north London awaits.

How to watch Arsenal vs Watford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch Arsenal vs Watford through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Keep up to date with every minute of the action through Standard Sport’s match blog.

