Arsenal vs Valerenga LIVE! Women's Champions League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal begin life without Jonas Eidevall as they host Valerenga in the Women’s Champions League tonight at the Emirates Stadium. Eidevall resigned as Arsenal boss on Tuesday following a stumbling start to the season, with the Gunners sixth in the Women’s Super League table having picked up just one win in their first four matches.

It means Renee Slegers is now interim head coach and she will know nothing but a win will do tonight. Arsenal began their European campaign with a 5-2 defeat to Bayern Munich last week, as Pernille Harder scored a 13-minute hat-trick. With Juventus also in Group C, this is on paper Arsenal’s easiest fixture.

Valerenga have been dominant domestically in Norway, sitting 11-points clear at the top of the table, and they proved tricky opponents last week for Juventus, who edged their way to a 1-0 win. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Emirates Stadium

Arsenal team news: Wubben-Moy not in squad

19:26 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Bayern have doubled their lead against Juventus.

It’s looking like maximum points from their first two games in Group C.

Valerenga danger

19:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Despite a narrow defeat against Juventus last week, Valerenga bounced back in style at the weekend by beating Lyn 3-0.

Michaela Kovacs and Karina Saevik were both on the scoresheet in that game and they start tonight.

The visitors take in their surroundings

19:04 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

This is the first ever meeting between the two sides.

After suffering defeats on matchday one, it's a must-win game for both.

Valerenga team news

18:56 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Valerenga Starting XI: Enblom; Horte, Thorsnes, Kovacs; Thomsen, Vickius, Bjelde, Heidarsdottir; Stolen Godo, Tvedten; Saevik

Subs: Erichsen, Grinde-Hansen, Olsen, Lindwall, Sesay, Arnesen, Enger

One change for Arsenal

18:51 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Interim head coach Renee Slegers against shaking things up tonight.

The one change from the side that lost to Chelsea on Saturday sees Laia Codina return in place of Lotte Wubben-Moy at centre-back.

Arsenal team news

18:48 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arsenal Starting XI: Van Domselaar, Fox, Codina, Williamson, Mariona, Mead, Little (C), McCabe, Walti, Foord, Russo

Subs: Zinsberger, Williams, Catley, Reid, Cooney-Cross, Kuhl, Maanum, Kafaji, Hurtig, Godfrey, Lia, Blackstenius

Captain speaks

18:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arsenal captain Kim Little has rallied the troops ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash against Valerenga.

"Including myself, there have been several players who have been at this club a long time, which I think in times like this is incredibly helpful,” she said. “Of course, it's a responsibility of mine and other leaders who've been at the club a long time and are in those roles to step up.

The stage is set

18:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Not long to go until kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

We're expecting the stands to start filling up fairly soon...

Under the lights ✨



18:24 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arsenal preparations

Arsenal’s preparations for tonight’s game have been affected by the departure of Jonas Eidevall as head coach.

Nevertheless the players have been put through their paces in training and spirits were high.

18:18 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Renee Slegers shares approach

It has been a quick turnaround for Renee Slegers following the departure of Jonas Eidevall as head coach on Tuesday.

The Gunners' interim coach has outlined her approach to the job as she aims to get the side back to winning ways.

“I’m happy to do it because I care about the team, I care about the players,” she said. “I’ve been here for a year now. It’s a massive club so I’m happy to help.”

18:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Bayern lead

In today’s other game in Group C, Bayern Munich are currently 1-0 up away at Juventus thanks to a goal from Linda Dallmann.

Standard Sport prediction

18:01 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are the clear favourites, but it has been a stumbling start to the season and confidence will be low.

It could prove to be a tight encounter, though the Gunners should have enough to get off the mark in Europe.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Arsenal team news

17:48 , Matt Verri

It will be interesting to see how much interim boss Renee Slegers decides to shake things up tonight.

Kyra Cooney-Cross and Frida Maanum are among those who could come into the side if changes are made, while Stina Blackstenius will also be hoping for greatever involvement.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Valerenga!

The Gunners are back in action in the Women’s Champions League, having been beaten 5-2 by Bayern Munich last week.

Big response needed and it comes after a disrupted build-up, following the resignation of manager Jonas Eidevall.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Emirates Stadium.