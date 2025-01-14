Arsenal vs Tottenham: North London derby prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

North London derby comes at crucial stage of season for both clubs (ES Composite)

Arsenal are in desperate need of a statement performance and result as they host Tottenham in a pivotal north London derby on Wednesday night.

The Gunners crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after defeat to 10-man Manchester United, while their Carabao Cup hopes are hanging by a thread following Newcastle’s 2-0 win in north London in the first leg of that semi-final tie.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost their form in front of goal and have little margin for error if they are to chase down Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

It is a huge occasion and one Tottenham will be eyeing as a chance for a rare win on enemy soil.

Spurs were poor in the FA Cup, needing extra-time to edge past non-league Tamworth, but they were hugely impressive before that in beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup to boost their own trophy hopes.

Consistency has been a problem, though, and they will be wary of an Arsenal side with a point to prove in front of their home fans.

Tottenham will be desperate to pile further pressure on Arsenal and Mikel Arteta (Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Wednesday January 15, 2025.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins at 6:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

Arsenal are increasingly short of options in attack, with Gabriel Jesus stretchered off against Manchester United after suffering a knee injury. Arteta has confirmed he is “very worried” about the striker.

Jorginho and Jurrien Timber are expected to be fit.

Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri remain unavailable, while Riccardo Calafiori is a major doubt after missing the United defeat. Raheem Sterling could be handed a rare start as Arteta looks for a solution on the right wing.

Gabriel Jesus could be out for a significant period with a knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Tottenham have significant injury problems themselves, and will once again be without the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario.

Antonio Kinsky will get his first taste of a north London derby in goal, and Dominic Solanke, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski should all return to the starting lineup having come off the bench against Tamworth.

Richarlison and Mikey Moore will likely feature on the bench.

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction

Arsenal have been so poor in front of goal recently, but this could be the kind of match they need to get the attack firing again.

Spurs will not sit back in a low block and there will be space on offer for the Gunners - the question is whether the hosts can take those chances.

Confidence is fairly low in both camps and it promises to be a nervy affair, but Arsenal’s more reliable defence could prove to be the difference.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Spurs have won only one of the last eight matches between the two sides, with their last victory at the Emirates in the Premier League coming in 2010.

Arsenal wins: 88

Draws: 55

Tottenham wins: 67

Arsenal vs Tottenham latest odds

Arsenal FC to win: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham to win: 11/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.