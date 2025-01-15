Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Arsenal host Tottenham tonight in what is a huge north London derby for both sides. The Gunners are is desperate need of a positive result to lift the mood having lost to Newcastle and Manchester United in the last week, while Spurs sit 13th in the Premier League table and a long way off the European spots.

The pressure is building on Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal’s trophy hopes taking a big hit in recent days. Goals remain a problem and a long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus has left the Gunners even shorter in attack, meaning Raheem Sterling could be handed a rare start. With Liverpool drawing to Nottingham Forest last night, a win here would move Arsenal within four points of the league leaders.

Spurs needed extra-time to get past non-league Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday, but there were far more positive signs a few days earlier when they beat Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Ange Postecoglou’s side are on a four match winless run in the league, though, and are closer to the relegation zone than the top-six. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Emirates Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action right here, with expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

An absolutely huge north London derby in store, as the Gunners look to turn around their stumbling form and Spurs attempt to finally kick their league season into gear.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium.