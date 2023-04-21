Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Southampton – LIVE!

Arsenal must get back to winning ways to get their Premier League title challenge back on track against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium tonight. So good all season, Mikel Arteta’s side have now blown two-goal leads in their last two games to leave the door ajar for the chasing champions in Manchester City.

With the Gunners set to travel to the Etihad Stadium next, they cannot afford to drop any more points. Slip up here and a blip becomes a crisis, particularly given the level of Saints’ form of late. They are rooted to the bottom of the League and are without a win in their last six games. Failing to beat the south coast would be nothing short of a disaster.

The Emirates has certainly played its part this season and another big performance there would raise confidence levels once more. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Arsenal FC - Southampton FC

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal wins: 53

Draws: 29

Southampton wins: 23

Prediction: Arsenal to win 3-0

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

For all Arsenal will be frustrated with draws at Anfield and the London Stadium, there were still positives to take as they started both matches in imperious fashion.

The Gunners will surely not be so careless should they move ahead against the worst side in the Premier League, and will be confident of picking up a comfortable win ahead of the season-defining trip to the Etihad.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

(Getty Images)

Southampton team news: Che Adams still a doubt

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to feature for Southampton against his parent club, but Theo Walcott is in contention to start against the Gunners.

Che Adams is close to returning from a calf injury, though this match will come too soon for the Scotland forward.

Mislav Orsic is back and Tino Livramento is nearing a first-team return, though Mohamed Salisu and Juan Larios remain in the treatment room.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news: Zinchenko could return

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

William Saliba has been out for a month and is unavailable once again for the Gunners, with fears that he could miss the rest of the season with the back injury suffered against Sporting Lisbon last week.

Arsenal are hoping that Oleksandr Zinchenko will return after missing the draw at West Ham with a groin issue, though Arteta said on Thursday that was not guaranteed either.

Elsewhere, Jorginho and Eddie Nketiah are among those pushing for starts should the Arsenal boss opt to make changes. Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu won’t play again this term, though.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

Kick-off from the Emirates Stadium is at 8pm BST.