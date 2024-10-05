Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE!

The Gunners welcome Saints to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon looking to make amends for past sins. The last time Southampton were in the Premier League, they took four points off Arsenal - including a very damaging draw in the title run-in - as Mikel Arteta’s side fell short to Man City for the first time. The manager will be more than aware of any costly slip-ups.

Arteta will give Jurrien Timber and Ben White enough time to be fit after returning to training following injury concerns, but Riccardo Calafiori is fit to continue should both fail late fitness tests. Arsenal will also be welcoming former goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale back for the first time since his summer exit, and will get a warm reception.

Southampton will be without suspended captain Jack Stephens. while Ross Stewart faces a late fitness test of his own. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Southampton latest updates

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal team news: Timber and White are doubts

Southampton team news; Ramsdale returns

Score prediction: Gunners cruise to victory

Arsenal vs Southampton prediction

12:56 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta will be well aware of the damaging results against Southampton in the previous two times these two teams met, but this Saints side do not appear to pose the same threat as the squad of two seasons ago despite being relegated.

More importantly, this Arsenal squad also looks far stronger than the team battling for the title in April 2023, so should have little problems recording another win this weekend.

The wobble against Leicester will be a concern, but the return of Mikel Merino to fitness is a boost in the midfield.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Southampton team news

12:50 , Alex Young

Aaron Ramsdale returns to the Emirates for the first time since joining Southampton in the summer.

The goalkeeper endured a tough final season in north London but is understood to have left on good terms.

Otherwise, it's a case of as you were for Southampton, with Gavin Bazunu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jack Stephens and William Smallbone no closer to returns.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

12:42 , Alex Young

Arsenal could potentially be handed a triple boost in defence this afternoon.

Jurrien Timber and Ben White were both kept out of training on Thursday to manage their load but are “close” to featuring and a decision on their involvement has not yet been made, according to Mikel Arteta.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, meanwhile, is on the verge of making his first-team return from a knee injury, having not yet made an appearance this season.

Arteta was on Friday asked for an update on the recoveries of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard, who are out with calf and ankle injuries respectively.

“Alex [Zinchenko] probably after the international break, if everything goes well”, said Arteta. “He’s progressing really well.

“Martin, it’s very difficult, because I expected still [wearing] the boot and a lot of things but he’s working so hard and is feeling good and is pushing, so difficult to give a timeline.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch in UK

12:35

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.

Welcome

12:28 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Southampton.

It’s another favourable home game for the Gunners, though last week’s visit of Leicester moved far trickier than expected.

Aaron Ramsdale is back for the first time since his £25million summer exit - more on that shortly, could he produce the better performance of his career and upset his former side.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Stick with us.