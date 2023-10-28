Arsenal vs Sheffield United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Sheffield United LIVE!

The Gunners are out to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season and keep up the pace in the title race with today's visit of the Blades. Few would expect it to have been Tottenham leading the pack even at this stage but Mikel Arteta's men will see this game as a must-win if they are to cement their own status as major contenders.

A midweek win away to Sevilla has bumped up Arsenal's confidence even if star of the show Gabriel Jesus is out injured this afternoon. The fixtures are coming thick and fast and, with a tricky pair of games on the road this coming week, three points are essential.

United are rooted to the bottom of the table with a single point from their nine games and last beat the Gunners in north London in 1971. Follow Arsenal vs Sheffield United LIVE via Standard Sport's matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium.

Is today's game on TV?

12:41 , Marc Mayo

In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the Saturday 3pm blackout.

Highlights of the match, and all the other Premier League action on the day, will be available on Match of the Day at 10:20pm BST on BBC One.

12:32 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Arsenal vs Sheffield United!

The Blades are hoping to pull off a massive upset today and win away to the Gunners for the first time in over 50 years.

Kick-off comes at 3pm BST and we'll have all the build-up, match action and reaction right here.

Stay tuned with Marc Mayo on the play-by-play calls and Simon Collings in situ at the Emirates Stadium for expert analysis.