Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE: Champions League team news and build-up as Gabriel Jesus starts

Arsenal are back in Champions League action hoping to bounce back from a terrible domestic weekend as they host Shakhtar Donetsk in the European top-flight.

Mikel Arteta’s men were defeated 2-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League last time out and will hope to brush that loss aside in order move closer to the automatic qualifying spots in the Champions League table tonight.

The top eight teams will all earn a place in the last-16 without having to go through a play-off match and the Gunners currently sit 13th with one win and one draw from their two matches so far. It has been a strong start to the competition with their opponents being Europa League champions Atalanta and Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain.

In comparision, Shakhtar are still seeking their first win in the revamped league phase having taken one point from their first two matches. Arsenal will be confident of winning all three points tonight but the Champions League does throw out the odd surprising result.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE

Arsenal host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League with kick off at 8pm

The Gunners sit 13th in table with one win and one draw from their two matches

Shakhtar haven’t won in Europe this season but hope to turn that around at the Emirates

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Martinelli, Rice, Partey, Trossard; Havertz, Jesus

Shakhtar XI: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Kryskiv; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Eguinaldo; Sikan

Arsenal versus Ukranian teams

18:55 , Mike Jones

Arsenal last faced Ukrainian opponents in the 2018/19 Europa League group stage, beating Vorskla Poltava 4-2 at home and 3-0 away – the latter game was Bukayo Saka’s first-team debut.

Their loss at Shakhtar in 2010 is Arsenal’s only defeat in their last seven games against teams from Ukraine (W5 D1) and the only one of the last five they have not won.

The Gunners have recorded five successive victories at home to Ukrainian visitors, scoring 14 goals.

Arsenal team changes

18:51 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta makes two changes from the team that lost to Bournemouth on Saturday. Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino drop out with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus brought in.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar line-ups

18:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Martinelli, Rice, Partey, Trossard; Havertz, Jesus

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Saliba and Gabriel at the back

🔙 Martinelli returns to the XI

©️ Jesus leads us out



Let's get back to winning ways, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 22, 2024

Shakhtar XI: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Kryskiv; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Eguinaldo; Sikan

Ben White sets record straight over whether he ‘hates’ football

18:40 , Mike Jones

Ben White has cleared up confusion over whether he hates football after previously admitting he does not watch it in his downtime.

Footballers are generally presumed to be obssessed with the sport, with many admitting that they spend a lot of their time off watching wahtever game happens to be on TV.

But Arsenal defender White raised eyebrows when he conceded in past interviews that he doesn’t engage with it once he leaves the training ground. The story that he hates the sport also gained traction after he pulled out of the England squad during the 2022 World Cup for personal reasons and went home – amid rumours of a bust-up with Gareth Southgate’s assistant coach Steve Holland, which Southgate always denied.

Ben White sets record straight over whether he ‘hates’ football

‘Winning Champions League would be amazing'

18:35 , Mike Jones

Arsenal midfielder, Mikel Merino, says that winning the Champions League would be amazing and believes his teammates have the mentality to get over the line.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to win a lot of trophies in my career. I know the feeling. It’s something you can’t compare with anything else.

“Knowing what this club is about, and how big winning trophies is, winning the Champions League would be amazing. There is still a long way to go, but we have the basics and we have the mentality.”

Arteta on Champions League nights

18:30 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta says that his players always have the ‘desire’ to perform well when they take part in Champions League fixtures and he hopes they will feed off the atmosphere of playing in front of a home crowd.

The Gunners boss said: “The desire is always there, and we always want to play these kind of matches. We know the atmosphere is going to be really good tomorrow night so we will try to feed off that and try to win the game.”

Visitors practise at the Emirates

18:25 , Mike Jones

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fact of the day

18:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Auxerre on this day in 2002 in the Champions League, although the return of the inspirational Robert Pires as a substitute following a long-term knee injury lifted the Gunners’ spirits despite their defeat.

They went on to win their group before exiting after the second group stage but they lifted silverware that season in the form of the FA Cup.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar previous meetings

18:15 , Mike Jones

The two teams have faced each other four times with the honours being shared equally with two wins for the Gunners and two for Shakhtar.

Arsenal have been more prolific in front of goal, but only just, with nine goals scored compared to Shakhtar’s eight. This looks like it may be a top quality fixture.

Here are the previous meetings stats:

Matches 4Arsenal wins 2Shakhtar wins 2Draws 0Arsenal goals 9Shakhtar goals 8

Previous Champions League results

18:10 , Mike Jones

Arsenal face Shakhtar Donetsk for the first time in 14 seasons in the league phase of the Champions League.

They were held 0-0 at Atalanta on Matchday 1 before Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners a statement 2-0 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain in their second fixture.

Meanwhile, their Ukrainian opponents have a single point, drawing 0-0 at Bologna before a 0-3 loss against Atalanta.

How does the Champions League format work in 2024/25?

18:05 , Mike Jones

The pivotal change in Champions League format for this season is the departure from the former group stage system. From the 2024/25 season, 36 clubs will participate in the Champions League league phase (former group stage). Those 36 clubs will participate in a single league competition in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together.

Under the new format, teams will play eight matches in the new league phase, facing fixtures against eight different teams, playing half of those matches at home and half of them away.

To determine the eight different opponents, the teams will initially be ranked in four seeding pots. Each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition. Teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated, with no access to the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta was asked to play for England

18:00 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta says he would have happily played for England but confirmed he was not one of the candidates the FA approached to replace Gareth Southgate.

The Arsenal boss was at Everton in 2010 when he was approached by then-England boss Fabio Capello, who thought Arteta might be eligible to play for the country where he had been resident for five years.

The FA later stated their understanding of Fifa’s eligibility rules would have rendered the Spaniard ineligible. Arteta said: “I was thinking about that the other day.

“I was actually talking to (Arsenal sporting director) Edu about that at lunch. Yeah, I would have done it. I feel very proud about it. I was very realistic, looking at the players Spain had at the time, and how big a challenge I had.

“You need to know your level, that is very important. Look in the mirror. At the end it didn’t happen. But it was good, at least to think about it.

“It was OK. If you cannot do it, you cannot do it. I wasn’t prepared to fight against the world.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he did not speak to FA about England job

17:55 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta says he would have happily played for England but confirmed he was not one of the candidates the FA approached to replace Gareth Southgate.

The Arsenal boss was at Everton in 2010 when he was approached by then-England boss Fabio Capello, who thought Arteta might be eligible to play for the country where he had been resident for five years.

The FA later stated their understanding of FIFA’s complex eligibility rules would have rendered the Spaniard ineligible, despite having never featured for his country’s senior side.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he did not speak to FA about England job

Bournemouth defeat will fuel Arsenal says Arteta

17:50 , Mike Jones

The Gunners lost 2-0 to the Cherries on Saturday but Mikel Arteta hopes the defeat fuels his team into performing strongly against Shakhtar tonight.

“We are obviously very disappointed with the result and gutted because we have to play another game in that context. With 10 men for 60, 65 minutes at this level, it’s just impossible,” Arteta said when speaking about William Saliba’s sending off.

“It was a decision [the red card] made on the pitch. That decision was changed. Now I don’t think the decision is going to change again. So, decision made.

“Willy has never done anything like this but he doesn’t do it on purpose. It happens. We have to accept it, move on, and have that pain we are feeling for Tuesday.”

Naive Arsenal hurting themselves with red card mistakes

17:45 , Mike Jones

Declan Rice said “silly mistakes” and “naivety” is hurting Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge after William Saliba was sent off in their match against Bournemouth last weekend.

The defender will be available for tonight’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar and if the Gunners are to achieve anything in Europe they will need to cut out the errors.

“We’ve kicked ourselves in the foot three times in eight games and we got away with it at home to Brighton and away at Manchester City. Bournemouth kept probing and made it 2-0,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“I’m proud of the players for fighting, even with 10 men, but the naivety, we need to stop making mistakes because you want 11 players for 90 minutes and that’s what wins you football matches.

“With 10 men we showed a lot of character and personality to stay in the game. The big chance was Martinelli’s and the keeper read it and made a great save and one minute later, normally a routine we are so strong at, has done us.

“We can’t make silly mistakes. You need all your best players on the pitch at all times. The belief is so high and we will stick together. This is football, whatever happens the most important thing is that you stick together and stay in the right direction.”

Will Saka be available for Arsenal?

17:40 , Mike Jones

The 23-year-old missed the trip to Bournemouth as a result of the hamstring injury picked up while on international duty with England. Mikel Arteta said Saka’s injury was “not serious” ahead of the weekend but it was significant enough for him to miss his first match of the season.

“They are closer and both progressing really well,” Arteta said on Monday morning when asked about Saka and Martin Odegaard. “Martin is still not fit. With Bukayo, let’s see how he feels today and in the training session we have later on.”

Arsenal’s captain, meanwhile, is entering the final stages of his recovery from an ankle injury and Arteta suggested last week that he could return before the November international break.

The Gunners boss said this week will be “crucial” to understanding how close he is to returning, but Odegaard won’t be back for the Shakhtar match.

Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals Mikel Arteta management stunt: ‘We were in deep shock’

17:35 , Mike Jones

Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up on Mikel Arteta’s unique methods of keeping Arsenal players on their toes, which involve bringing in professional pickpockets and undercover footballers.

Zinchenko worked under then-assistant-coach Arteta at Manchester City, before signing for the Spaniard at Arsenal in 2022.

The Ukraine defender has offered mixed performances for the Gunners in their bid to dethrone his former club, but Arsenal have no doubt improved under Arteta, who has unusual means of keeping players sharp.

Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals ‘shocking’ Mikel Arteta management stunt

Arsenal vs Shakhtar prediction

17:30 , Mike Jones

Despite coming into the match on the back of a loss to Bournemouth there is enough firepower and ability in Arsenal’s team to get them back on track.

The loss of Martin Odegaard is huge and Bukayo Saka may not be fit to feature but the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard will be keen to show off their credentials in the absence of those two influential players.

Expect Arsenal to come out strongly and score goals making a win seem easier than it will actually be.

Arsenal 3-1 Shakhtar.

Latest odds

17:25 , Mike Jones

The bookmakers have Arsenal as the overwhelming favourites to win tonight’s match with the Gunners odds on to remain unbeaten in the Champions League.

Shakhtar’s failure to secure a win in their first two matches reflects their outsider tag but in this competition anything can happen and the Ukranian side may be meeting Arsenal at the right time.

Here are the latest odds:

Arsenal win 1/10

Draw 12/1

Shakhtar win 25/1

Predicted line-ups

17:20 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams lining up against each other this evening:

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Merino, Jorginho; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli; Jesus

Shakhtar XI: Riznyk; Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Newerton; Sikan

Arsenal’s early team news

17:15 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta indicated on Monday that Bukayo Saka is close to fitness after missing the weekend defeat to Bournemouth, though it is likely the winger is given extra time to recover ahead of a crucial fixture against Liverpool on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard remains absent but William Saliba is available, with his suspension to be served only in domestic competitions.

How can I watch it?

17:10 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 6.30pm BST.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Arsenal vs Shakhtar?

17:05 , Mike Jones

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 22 October at the Emirates Stadium.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk

17:00 , Mike Jones

After a disappointing outing in the Premier League, Arsenal return to European action as they host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 2-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday to dent their title hopes, with William Saliba dismissed after half-an-hour.

They have made a solid start in this competition, though, following a draw against Atalanta in Bergamo with a strong win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, are still seeking their first win in the revamped league phase, taking one point from their first two games.

Good evening!

14:36 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Arsenal take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are unbeaten in Europe’s top-flight this season with a decent draw away to Atalanta and a strong win of Paris Saint-Germain their two result thus far.

Tonight’s opponents are Shakhtar Donetsk and manager Mikel Arteta will be confident about beating a side yet to win in their European campaign.

We’ll have all the latest team news, line-ups and updates so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.