Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Score and updates from Carabao Cup semi-final as Anthony Gordon doubles lead

Arsenal play host to Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this evening with both teams hoping to secure the advantage ahead of next month’s second leg.

Mikel Arteta’s men had seemingly rediscovered their form in front of goal with Gabriel Jesus having scored six goals in four matches ahead of the Gunners trip to Brighton last weekend. An uncharacteristically toothless display from Arsenal meant they drew 1-1 with Ethan Nwaneri’s individual brilliance the only bright spark in the final third.

Despite those struggles Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions and will want to take one step closer to winning some much needed silverware under Arteta.

In comparison, Newcastle have been in exceptional form with six wins in a row led firmly by the attacking precision of Alexander Isak. The Magpies last won a major trophy in 1955 and a win for Eddie Howe’s men would put them close to their second League Cup final in three seasons.

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE

Arsenal host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-finals

51’ GOAL! Gordon taps in Isak’s deflected shot (ARS 0-2 NEW)

37’ GOAL! Isak breaks into the box and fires past Raya (ARS 0-1 NEW)

28’ POST! Martinelli hits the post after a breakaway (ARS 0-0 NEW)

Gunners are unbeaten in 13 matches though drew with Brighton at the weekend

Newcastle on six game winning run and look to impress away from home

Arsenal FC 0 - 2 Newcastle United FC

Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle

21:17 , Mike Jones

58 mins: Chance!

Leandro Trossard comes down the right wing and sends a cross into the box. Lewis Hall half blocks it but the ball loops into the air and drops into the middle of the penalty area.

Somehow, Kai Havertz is wide open but misses out on a header and the ball hits his shoulder and bounces wide of the target.

Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle

21:15 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Tonali lifts a cross into the Arsenal box and Raya flaps it away. The goalkeeper isn’t in control of the clearance but luckily the ball falls to an Arsenal defender who clears.

There’s an urgency and erratic nature to Arsenal now. They need to pull something out of the hat.

Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle

21:13 , Mike Jones

54 mins: It could be a long way back from here for Arsenal.

Even though the tie is played over two legs you feel they need a goal here at the very least to be in with a shout of overturning the deficit at St. James’ Park.

The difficulty is overcommiting and conceding another. Three goals would be almost impossible to overturn.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle (Anthony Gordon, 51’)

21:10 , Mike Jones

Massive moment!

Six minutes into to the second half and Newcastle have a second goal. Alexander Isak steps out of the forward position and drops to receive the ball. He turns it to Jacob Murphy who takes the ball up to the edge of the box before slotting a pass back to Isak.

Isak shoots and draws a leaping save out of David Raya who only manages to push the ball into the path of Anthony Gordon for a tap in.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

21:05 , Mike Jones

48 mins: The first half was a blistering affair of end-to-end action. With Newcastle now in front expect that to change with Eddie Howe’s men preferring to stay more defensively secure.

They’ll still want a second goal but will take less risks with their press I expect.

Second half! Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

21:03 , Mike Jones

Arsenal restart the match for the second half. Newcastle have never won a league cup tie against Arsenal but they are on the way to taking an advantage into the second leg.

No changes at the break from either manager.

HT Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

21:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have had 14 shots in the first half with three on target. Newcastle have been more ruthless though with five attempts and two on target including Alexander Isak’s goal.

Who will perform the better in the second half?

HT Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:56 , Mike Jones

(REUTERS)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

HT Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:52 , Mike Jones

Alexander Isak has the only goal for the game so far. Can Arsenal respond in the second half?

Who else but Alexander Isak?



Newcastle break the deadlock in North London! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Qv80CKvqAD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 7, 2025

Half-time! Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:47 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: Newcastle attempt to get out from their own final third. Anthony Gordon crunches Leandro Trossard as the pair fight over the ball.

The referee lets play go on and Alexander Isak wins Newcastle a throw in on the left wing.

The whistle then goes for the break.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:45 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Arsenal recycle the ball into the box and the ball drops lovely for Gabriel. He hooks a nice shot towards the target but hits the goalkeeper who didn’t know much about that one.

Dubravka makes the save though.

Two minutes added on at the end of the first half.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:44 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Joelinton takes out Thomas Partey in a dangerous position for Newcastle. Right in front of goal with enough distance to get the ball up and down.

Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard stand over the ball but it’s Odegaard who nails the shot straight into the wall.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:40 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Declan Rice tries to immediately respond for Arsenal and probes at a gap in the Newcastle defence. He pulls the ball back into the middle of the box but only manages to give it to Martin Dubravka.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle (Alexander Isak, 37’)

20:38 , Mike Jones

Bang!

Newcastle’s star man is the one to break the deadlock. Martin Dubravka fires a free kick up the pitch and looks to pick out Sven Botman.

Botman tussles with William Saliba in the air and manages to glance the ball on to Jacob Murphy who nudges it forward. The ball bounces into the penalty area and Alexander Isak is the first to react.

He sprints to the ball then smokes it past David Raya. Newcastle lead.

Alexander Isak opens the scoring for Newcastle with a fine finish past David Raya (Getty Images)

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:36 , Mike Jones

34 mins: A quick free kick from Newcastle is flicked forward towards Isak making another one of his cutting runs. The ball floats over his head and Timber collects for the Gunners before sending it along the back line for slow build up play from the defence.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:33 , Mike Jones

31 mins: Another Arsenal set piece results in a wild scramble inside the Newcastle penalty area. Black and white shirts throw themselves in front of the ball and there’s no way through for the Gunners.

Arsenal have wrestled the momentum in their favour and Newcastle need a response.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:30 , Mike Jones

28 mins: POST!

Arsenal should be in front. Newcastle step up the pitch but some quick passes between Rice and Trossard manages to send Gabriel Martinelli free in behind the back line.

He carries the ball into the penalty area then blazes a shot towards the nearest post. He strikes it well and rattles the woodwork!

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:26 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Arsenal look to play out from the back and gets closed down inside his own penalty area. Jacob Murphy and Sandro Tonali pincer him but the youngster manages to dart through a gap with the ball and win a free kick to ease the pressure.

Newcastle’s press has been very good tonight.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:23 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Joe Willock gets back to help out the defence and deflects a Leandro Trossard cross behind for a corner. Martin Odegaard comes over to take this one and curls the set piece into the penalty area.

Martin Dubravka comes off his line and punches the ball well clear in a confident sign for the Newcastl goalkeeper.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:20 , Mike Jones

21 mins: The game has been pretty end-to-end over the opening 20 minutes and Arsenal are just trying to assert some control on proceedings and slow down the tempo.

Martin Odegaard’s pass out wide is almost intercepted by Tino Livramento. The defender gets to the ball first but slides into Gabriel Martinelli with his follow through.

The Arsenal winger winces in pain but seems okay to play on.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:17 , Mike Jones

18 mins: You can’t help but feel as though Newcastle’s gameplan could backfire on them if Arsenal score first. Their commitment to fling men forward means there is plenty of space for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to run into.

Sandro Tonali is just now realising that he’s in for a lot of work tonight sprinting back and forth in search of the ball.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:16 , Mike Jones

16 mins: Isak darts across the pitch and collects a pass that comes down the right wing. He cuts the ball back into the box but Anthony Gordon overruns the pass.

Behind him, Lewis Hall collects the ball and slips it across to Sandro Tonali who fizzes a shot from range over the top.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:14 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Newcastle aren’t shy about getting men forward when they have the ball. It’s an attacking mindset that Eddie Howe has instilled in his players and it’s making Arsenal a little uncomfortable in this opening stages.

It’s been a good start to this match but teams visibly want to win.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:13 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Gabriel Martinelli dances into the box from the left and runs at Sven Botman. He manages to get a pass into the middle but Dan Burn is there to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Declan Rice delivers again and picks out Jurrien Timber for a second time. Timber mistimes his jump and gets to the ball as he falls back to earth meaning his headed effort is sent over the top of the crossbar.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:11 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Scramble!

An Arsenal free kick is lofted into the box and Newcastle do okay to clear it. It comes to the edge of the box where Gabriel Martinelli brings the ball under control before drilling a shot at goal.

His effort is deflected to William Saliba who tries the same thing. His shot gets through but a lunging Dan Burn stops Kai Havertz from turning it home.

Martin Dubravka smothers the ball and the attack dies down.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:09 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Arsenal are set up with Leandro Trossard on the right wing of the forward line. He doesn’t usually play here but in Bukayo Saka’s absence Mikel Arteta must feel as though Gabriel Martinelli is the more effective of the two on the left wing.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:06 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Arsenal win their first set piece of the game. The Gunners have been incredible at scoring from set plays this season and this corner is sent into the box buy Declan Ric3e.

He picks out Jurrien Timber but the defender’s header is directed wide of the target.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:05 , Mike Jones

5 mins: Nearly!

Arsenal’s centre-backs are asleep as a ball is played over the top for Alexander Isak. The striker makes a run in behind and keeps himself onside before touching the ball into the box.

He pulls it back to Joelinton who attempts a first time shot on a bobbling pass. He doesn’t connect properly and lifts the effort over the crossbar.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Arsenal look to control possession but a poor pass into midfield is intercepted. Newcastle send the ball to Alexander Isak who spins and releases it to Jacob Murphy arriving in the box from the right.

Murphy shoots but his effort is blocked and the Gunners clear their lines.

Kick off! Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:01 , Mike Jones

Newcastle get the ball rolling at the Emirates Stadium and work it over to the left wing. Joelinton is fed down the line and comes up against Jurrien Timber who manages to win a throw in for Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Newcastle

19:55 , Mike Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium. The Newcastle fans are in full voice and have travelled a long way for this match.

It’s only the first leg but both managers have picked strong teams with the aim to win the game. For Arsenal, Martin Odegaard returns and captains the team. He leads the players out on the pitch.

Kick off is up next...

Isak could make history versus Arsenal

19:50 , Mike Jones

Alexander Isak could become the first Magpies player to score against Arsenal in two different games in a single campaign since Laurent Robert in 2001/02.

(REUTERS)

The cost of football’s packed schedule is a double-edged sword for players and managers alike

19:45 , Mike Jones

It’s a week where only four Premier League teams have double fixtures, so it consequently becomes a little double-edged. Although the Carabao Cup semi-final managers are at a stage of the season where their squads could badly do with time to breathe, the fact they are so close to Wembley means they feel they have little choice but to go all in. There’s a trophy to be won.

That just means they lose a little bit of ground on, well, the training ground after the hectic December schedule. It’s perhaps just as well for Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot, in particular, that they have the FA Cup rather than Premier League at the weekend. We can expect some drastically changed sides.

There should be a sadness to that but it does point to one of many contradictions in the modern game. Football has become so forensically systemised - to the point some call it “NFLisation” - and yet there’s so little actual time in the calendar for the elite teams to hone those systems.

The cost of football’s packed schedule is a double-edged sword for players

Can Jesus keep scoring?

19:40 , Mike Jones

Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 13 goals in his last nine starts in the League Cup (11 goals, 2 assists).

(AP)

Howe on Guimaraes’ absence

19:35 , Mike Jones

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes misses tonight’s match due to a suspension for picking up too many yellow cards in the previous rounds.

The Magpies boss, Eddie Howe, spoke about what it’ll be like to play without his talisman and said: “It’s a big blow. One of Bruno’s biggest strengths is he is always there for you.

“His record has been brilliant for us especially when you consider the physical exertion that he commits to every game.

“His training is very good and he’s been exceptional in every way so to lose him, and he’s a pivotal figure for us, is going to be a big miss but we have good players that can fill his shoes as well so, whoever I choose in that position, I have a lot of quality players.”

Can Newcastle reach the final?

19:30 , Mike Jones

This is only Newcastle’s third appearance in the League Cup semi-finals, but they’ve progressed to the final in each of the previous two (1975/76 vs Tottenham, 2022/23 vs Southampton).

Eddie Howe heaps praise on Sven Botman after return from injury at Tottenham

19:25 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe has praised the extraordinary effort of Newcastle defender Sven Botman after he marked his eagerly-anticipated return with a strong display in a 2-1 win at Tottenham.

Fabian Schar’s suspension meant Botman was thrust into the Magpies line-up to make his first competitive appearance since March following anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Eddie Howe heaps praise on Sven Botman after return from injury at Tottenham

Goals galore for the Gunners

19:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have scored 11 goals in their three League Cup matches this season, netting at least three each time. They’ve never scored 3+ goals in four consecutive games in the competition.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s injuries mean they must adapt

19:15 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta believes his players are learning to adapt to different situations and positions as he attempts to limit the negative affect of long-term injuries on his squad.

The Arsenal manager said: “We discussed the situation and the fact that we have to use players in positions that they probably haven’t played in before.

“We are learning a lot from that and what I learn especially is the willingness of the team; you speak to any individual and ask him to play anywhere on the field and they say: ‘I’m there’. That’s great as well to learn from your players.

“It’s a good learning process, not only tactically but also preparation and training with very few players. Today we had seven or eight players with us just to fill the squad which isn’t normal but it’s a weird way to learn, but I’ll take it.

“I cannot change it so let’s take the things that we can get out of it to be better.”

Arteta on stopping Alexander Isak

19:10 , Mike Jones

The Arsenal boss says that Newcastle’s in-form striker is a ‘top-player’ and that his team will attempt to minimise his impact this evening.

Arteta said: “He’s a top player in top form scoring a lot of goals and we try to minimise the strength of the opposition. That’s a big part of the plan when we’re playing any opponent.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal line-up versus Newcastle

19:03 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🔙 Timber returns from suspension

🪄 Trossard on the wing

🙌 Havertz leads the line



Let's show our character, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2025

Newcastle line-up versus Arsenal

19:02 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Eddie Howe hits back at critics of Newcastle’s approach: ‘We are here to win’

18:55 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe does not care what people outside of the city think of his team as he plots another assault on Carabao Cup glory.

The Magpies have climbed to fifth in the Premier League after a run of five successive victories, two of them at Manchester United and Tottenham, to rekindle memories of their surge into the Champions League places two seasons ago.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and then Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp were angered by Newcastle’s approach during that campaign, prompting Howe to say: “We are not here to be popular and to get other teams to like us. We are here to compete.”

Eddie Howe hits back at critics of Newcastle’s approach: ‘We are here to win’

First leg woes for the Gunners

18:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have progressed from three of their last five League Cup semi-final ties. However, they haven’t won the first leg in any of their last seven semi-finals in the competition.

Can Newcastle take advantage of that tonight?

Arsenal’s fond memories

18:46 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have won all four of their League Cup meetings with Newcastle, scoring 12 goals and conceding none. The last such match was a 4-0 win at St James’ Park in the 2010/11 fourth round.

Howe gives Botman update

18:40 , Mike Jones

Here’s Eddie Howe chatting about the fitness of Newcastle defender Sven Botman who has recently returned from injury:

“He feels good. Naturally, a little bit of fatigue at the end of the game [versus Spurs] but I think, with Sven, it was a long absence but he’s trained for a long, long time for this moment.

“After the Aston Villa game, he was cleared to play but we wanted to give him longer to try and reach his best physical levels. It is not like he has been rushed back. Straight into action, he did very well, (I was) really pleased with him and he handled the intensity well.”

Eddie Howe on importance of tonight’s match

18:35 , Mike Jones

The Newcastle manager knows how important these next two games will be for his team and hopes his players are ‘at their absolute best’ when they take on Arsenal tonight.

Howe said: “This is an important game for us. We need to be at our absolute best, a high-level game. There is a lot at stake for us.

“We’ve got to be really good off the ball and solid defensively. We’ve got to cause Arsenal problems the other way. I don’t think we should overthink it, we just need to get that mix right.

“Let’s try and continue the good performances we’ve given recently and try and win the game.”

Pre-match thoughts from Mikel Arteta

18:30 , Mike Jones

Ahead of the game the Arsenal boss said: “We’re very excited to play the game in front of our crowd.

“A semi-final, an opportunity to earn the right to be in a final and that starts tomorrow with two legs. Obviously they’re going to be two long games against a very competitive team, we know that, but very excited and we need a big, big atmosphere in our stadium.

“The way we can feel at the Emirates with our people is incredible and I’m very positive that tomorrow we’re going to create a big one against really good opposition in the semi-final of the cup that we want to win, so let’s go for it.”

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction: Semi-final stalemate

18:25 , Mike Jones

Arsenal host Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night, with both sides looking to take what could be a vital advantage to St James’ Park (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunners remain firmly in the Premier League title race after the weekend’s results, but attention turns to the first cup competition of the season as Mikel Arteta’s side hunt a first major trophy since 2020.

Arsenal will know how difficult a second leg at St James’ could be, having lost there already this season, and will be desperate to take a lead of any kind to Tyneside, but they face a Newcastle team that has been in fine form in recent weeks, having won their last six matches in all competitions.

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction: Semi-final stalemate

How will VAR work in the Carabao Cup? Major change made for semi-finals

18:20 , Mike Jones

Referees will make in-stadium announcements on the outcome of VAR reviews in the remainder of this season’s Carabao Cup, marking a first for English football.

The EFL confirmed last month that VAR will be in use for the competition’s two-leg semi-finals and for the final at Wembley on 16 March.

However, the most significant move will be a pilot allowing referees to announce the final outcome of VAR reviews to spectators in the stadium and viewers watching at home.

This will include decisions reviewed by the referee at the pitchside monitor, or upon the conclusion of factual matters such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside judgements.

Carabao Cup match officials

18:15 , Mike Jones

Here’s the team that will take to the field to officiate tonight’s semi-final first leg. Craig Pawson is in charge on the pitch and will referee the game while John Brooks is the VAR overseeing the new rules for the match.

Referee: Craig PawsonAssistants: Ian Hussin, Wade SmithFourth official: Tony HarringtonVAR: John Brooks

Nwaneri injury deals further blow to depleted Arsenal

18:10 , Mike Jones

Arsenal suffered another selection setback after teen sensation Ethan Nwaneri was ruled out for the rest of the month on the eve of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

The 17-year-old marked his second successive Premier League start by opening the scoring in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brighton before being withdrawn at half-time.

Nwaneri was handed his chance as a result of injuries to Bukayo Saka, who is expected to be sidelined until March, and Raheem Sterling.

But manager Mikel Arteta now faces being without the teenager for the entirety of January, with Tuesday’s first leg against the Magpies the first of seven fixtures to come during the remainder of the month.

Arsenal suffer another injury blow with young star set for spell on sidelines

18:05 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have been dealt another injury blow with young star Ethan Nwaneri facing a spell on the sidelines.

The 17-year-old has impressed of late having been handed an opportunity in the starting side after Bukayo Saka’s hamstring issue.

But the teenager sustained a muscular problem in the weekend draw at Brighton and now faces time out.

Arsenal suffer another injury blow with young star set for spell on sidelines

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

18:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have been struggling for goals in recent weeks, while Newcastle have six wins on the bounce having scored 18 goals across those games.

The Magpies will come up against one of the toughest defences in the country, but they’ll be confident of taking a result back to St James’ Park.

Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle United.

Newcastle’s early team news

17:55 , Mike Jones

For Newcastle, Sven Botman made his return at the weekend, though he was forced off and so will likely not be risked in this match, with Lewis Kelly potentially coming in.

The rest of the line-up will likely remain the same as it was for the win over Spurs, with Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock also fighting for a place.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Arsenal’s early team news

17:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have no new injury concerns after the draw with Brighton, though they can expect Kai Havertz back into the squad after he was out ill. In addition, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli could return to the starting 11 after being on the bench at the weekend.

The midfield will likely stay similar to the trio used against Brighton, though Merino could drop out for Odegaard, and the defence will likely be the same too, with Riccardo Calafiori keeping his place ahead of Miles Lewis-Skelly.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard.

How can I watch it?

17:45 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom have a couple of options for watching the match, as it will be shown live on both ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky, and 30 minutes later on ITV.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass. Subscribers can also watch the match online via NOWTV and ITVX.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?

17:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 7 January at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Newcastle

17:35 , Mike Jones

Arsenal host Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight, with the Gunners looking to take what could be a vital lead up to St James’ Park.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been struggling for goals in recent weeks, with a disappointing draw with Brighton last time out meaning they’re now eight points adrift in the Premier League, but this competition provides a chance at some much-needed early silverware for the Gunners.

And though Newcastle have been flying high in recent weeks, with six wins on the bounce, their well-publicised trophy drought means that another final in this tournament is arguably more important for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies last won a major trophy in 1955, when they won the FA Cup, and a win tonight would put one foot in their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons.

Good evening!

17:30 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup action as Arsenal host Newcastle in the first leg of tonight’s semi-final.

The Gunners are in decent form having gone 13 matches unbeaten across all competitions while Newcastle are on a six-match winning run.

The winner of tonight’s encounter will take an advantage into the next leg in February and will be one step closer to the final at Wembley.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.