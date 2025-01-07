Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE!

Arsenal take on Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at the Emirates Stadium tonight. The Gunners have been beset by injury and illness as they look to quickly bounce back from Saturday’s frustrating draw at Brighton that saw them drop more points in the Premier League title race and halted a run of four consecutive wins across all competitions that included a Gabriel Jesus-inspired comeback win over Crystal Palace in the quarters.

Mikel Arteta has seen Ethan Nwaneri added to his lengthy absentee list, but has Kai Havertz back for what is likely to be a significant test against one of the country’s most in-form teams in Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side have turned an otherwise disappointing season around with six successive wins, reaching the last four of the Carabao Cup and catapulting themselves right into the Champions League qualification mix with Arsenal transfer target Alexander Isak scoring for fun.

However, the visitors are without a number of key players of their own in north London this evening as Joe Willock replaces the suspended Bruno Guimaraes in midfield. Follow Arsenal vs Newcastle live below, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Emirates.

Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle

21:18 , George Flood

59 mins: Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus are both coming on for Arsenal.

Partey and Trossard off.

Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle

21:17

58 mins: A huge chance for Arsenal to pull one back!

Trossard’s cross from the right takes a huge deflection off Hall.

Havertz gets into the gap between the Newcastle centre-backs and the ball ends up spinning wide off his shoulder, rather than his head.

That was a massive chance. Arsenal’s first changes on the way now.

Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle

21:16 , George Flood

56 mins: Unconvincing from Dubravka as he comes to punch an Arsenal free-kick but Newcastle get the foul.

At the other end, a wicked low cross from the Magpies’ right is crucially touched away by Raya.

Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle

21:14 , George Flood

53 mins: Solid block there, I think from Botman on Havertz after Rice’s knockdown.

Gordon is booked for a mistimed sliding challenge on the German.

Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle

21:13

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

It'll get lost in the Isak hysteria, but that was a great ball by Murphy to find him.

Arsenal's defence cut open by one pass.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle | Anthony Gordon 51'

21:09 , George Flood

51 mins: Newcastle double their lead against the run of play!

Arsenal are much too slow and ponderous in the face of a decent Magpies passing move.

The ball is fed into the box to Isak, who is denied by a fingertip save from Raya.

Gordon follows in quicker than Timber and fires home the rebound from close range.

A huge challenge ahead for Arsenal now.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

21:08 , George Flood

49 mins: Arsenal seeing all of the ball at the start of this second half, but it’s all being played tamely in front of the Newcastle backline.

They haven’t got in behind or threatened to test Dubravka yet.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

21:05 , George Flood

Back underway at the Emirates.

No changes from either manager just yet, so Trossard must have shaken off that late first-half knock.

Arsenal need a response here.

Watch: Ruthless Isak fires Newcastle in front

20:57 , George Flood

15 for the season for Isak now, 50 for Newcastle in total, seven in his last five and 10 in his last nine.

Not too many better or more in-form strikers in the whole of world football at the moment.

Just ruthless. How Arsenal would dearly love to have him...

Guess who?!



Alexander Isak puts the Magpies in front! ⚫️⚪️



His 15th of the season and his 50th goal for Newcastle ⚽️#ITVFootball | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/08U59Nxx4E — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 7, 2025

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal somehow not scored. Timber missed a great chance from a corner and Martinelli struck the post.

The Gunners then punished as Isak - who else - scored with his first chance of the game. Huge 45 minutes in the tie to come.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:49 , George Flood

Half-time

Isak’s strike the difference at the break in this opening Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie.

Arsenal have had their chances though, Martinelli smashing against the post and Timber heading over from close range.

Plenty more drama to come in this one you feel.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:48 , George Flood

47 mins: Trossard isn’t doing well at all here.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go off at the break.

The last thing Arsenal need at the moment.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:47

46 mins: Two minutes of stoppage time have been signalled at the end of this first half.

Trossard is down after being kicked in the back of the leg following an initial shoulder charge by Gordon.

Looked like the Belgian might have twisted his ankle on the turf there. Painful.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:45 , George Flood

45 mins: That’s a massive save from Dubravka to deny Gabriel after Rice’s knockdown.

Trossard then crucially stops a through ball from Isak from finding Willock, who would have been clean through with the freedom of the Arsenal half on the counter.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:44 , George Flood

44 mins: Harmlessly into the wall by Odegaard after the free-kick takes an age to take place.

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:44 , George Flood

42 mins: Arsenal are looking for a swift equaliser and Partey - who goes down in stages - is rather fortunate to win a free-kick for a challenge by Joelinton, who picks up the first yellow card of the night.

A really good chance this in shooting range for Odegaard...

Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle

20:41

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

More than a hint of irony that, after a first half where Arsenal haven't taken their chances, it's Isak who puts Newcastle ahead.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle | Alexander Isak 37'

20:37 , George Flood

37 mins: Newcastle strike first in this Carabao Cup semi-final tie - and who else?

A long ball from Dubravka is won ahead of Saliba by Botman and Murphy’s flick then sees the ball fall for Isak, who thunders past Raya and in off the underside of the crossbar from close range.

The away end at the Emirates erupts.

A 15th of the season for Isak as his incredible run of scoring form continues.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:37

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

A flurry of chances for Arsenal, who have been the better side.

They really need to make one of these count, though, as Newcastle will fancy going back to St James' Park with even a 1-0 deficit to overturn.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:33

31 mins: Newcastle are really under the cosh now as another corner leads to a scramble inside the six-yard box and an attempted backheel into the net from Timber.

There’s another huge block there from Botman on Havertz and the Magpies eventually boot clear.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:31 , George Flood

30 mins: Arsenal are ramping up the pressure here and Hall blocks from Trossard inside the box before Willock does very well to get across quickly and do likewise as Odegaard pulls the trigger.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:30 , George Flood

29 mins: Martinelli sprints free from near halfway, beats Botman for pace and then thunders an effort against the post.

A huge chance for Arsenal to take the lead in this semi-final tie goes begging.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:29 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

This game has been a bit more important than expected so far. Newcastle sitting deep, but when they get the ball they're flooding forward. Isak lively.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:28 , George Flood

27 mins: Only one shot on target so far from either side and that from Gabriel is never troubling Dubravka.

His low, long-range effort flies well wide.

Arsenal still suffering from an obvious lack of creativity without Saka in this first half so far.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:27 , George Flood

26 mins: Some lax Raya passing combined with Newcastle’s committed high press has made for some nervy moments for Arsenal at the back so far.

Lewis-Skelly is quickly set upon by two black and white shirts after receiving a slow ball from the goalkeeper, but he manages to wriggle free and then earn a pressure-relieving free-kick.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:25

24 mins: Arsenal easily clear a poor Newcastle corner at the front post after a block on Murphy’s cross.

Isak is furious with referee John Brooks - he feels he was pulled back by Trossard just outside the box there.

And the replays make him right.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:24 , George Flood

21 mins: Dubravka - potentially playing his last game for Newcastle tonight before a mooted January move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Shabab - punches clear the latest Arsenal corner decisively.

Lewis-Skelly then does well for Arsenal and tries to slide in Timber with a quick pass that is just too fast for the Dutchman to connect with in that right channel.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:21 , George Flood

18 mins: Livramento slides in to nick the ball ahead of Martinelli and then takes out the Brazilian, with both players staying down in need of treatment.

They will be fine to continue.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:17 , George Flood

15 mins: End-to-end stuff in this first leg so far, a really good game being played at a frenetic pace with early chances for both sides.

Gabriel and Saliba’s usually excellent defensive partnership is being severely tested already by Isak, who gets the better of them again and just misses Gordon with a cutback before Hall has an effort blocked.

Arsenal can’t clear their lines and Tonali blazes over from the edge of the box. He should have done much better with that.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:14

13 mins: Arsenal decline to play in Trossard early on the counter-attack and Martinelli ends up earning another corner.

How has Timber not scored?!

The Dutchman - admittedly under good pressure from marker Hall - somehow heads over Rice’s latest cracking delivery from point-blank range.

It should really be 1-0 to Arsenal. Wow.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:12

11 mins: That’s twice now Arsenal have given the ball away needlessly at the back.

A dreadful pass out by Raya under no pressure is quickly seized upon but the Gunners are lucky as Livramento and Tonali can’t link up inside the box.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:10 , George Flood

10 mins: Chaos in the Newcastle penalty area after a free-kick into the box.

Trossard and Martinelli both have efforts blocked before Saliba’s deflected attempt is blocked by Burn as the visitors scramble away before the opportunistic Havertz can turn in the rebound from close range.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:08 , George Flood

7 mins: Livramento’s right-wing cross is headed harmlessly towards goal by Gordon and easily claimed by Raya.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:07 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

Teams have had different approaches for defending Arsenal's corners.

Newcastle go with everyone back in the box and Dan Burn marking Gabriel.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:06 , George Flood

6 mins: A first real attack from Arsenal now as a cross in towards Havertz is seen away by the towering Burn.

The Gunners keep the pressure on and Timber’s dangerous cross swinging away from Dubravka from the right is headed behind by Livramento.

Safety first, but not always the best idea when it comes to Arsenal’s set-piece prowess.

Timber connects at the front post from Rice’s delivery but it’s well wide.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:04 , George Flood

3 mins: A rather quiet opening to proceedings as both sides enjoy spells of possession and a Newcastle cross is blocked.

Isak gets free for the first time tonight after springing away and collecting a decent ball into the right channel.

He turns inside the box and lays the ball back for Joelinton, who blasts high into the stands.

Ironic cheers from the home fans.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:01 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

As expected, an absolutely packed away end here - Newcastle fans not fussed about the Tuesday night 8pm kick-off. Just waiting for them to whip the shirts off.

It’s Martinelli on the left for Arsenal and Trossard down the right.

Arsenal vs Newcastle

20:00

Underway in north London!

Who will strike a key blow on the road to Wembley?

Kick-off imminent

19:59 , George Flood

Teams are out!

A brilliant atmosphere already bubbling at the Emirates.

Both teams in their classic home strips tonight, so it’s red and white vs black and white stripes.

As it should be.

Arteta explains dropping Jesus for Havertz

19:55

Mikel Arteta confirms in his pre-match interview with ITV that his decision to put the returning Kai Havertz up front tonight in place of the resurgent Gabriel Jesus is purely down to rotation with such a busy month of crucial fixtures ahead across all competitions.

“It has been a long time since Gabby started three games in a row,” the Gunners boss says.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

VAR experiment begins tonight

19:44

Tonight begins an interesting VAR experiment in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with in-stadium announcements by referees to follow some checks.

It will occur after the man in the middle has been sent to consult the pitchside monitor or matters checked by the VAR without on-field review including accidental handball by a goalscorer or after offside judgements.

There will be an announcement if the referee sticks with his original decision after going to the monitor, but not if his decision stands without that check.

We have seen this in other leagues and competitions of course but it will be interesting to see how it goes as PGMOL commit to greater transparency behind decision-making.

Anything that benefits the fan in the stadium and makes them more aware of what’s happening can surely only be a good thing.

John Brooks is the referee tonight, with Michael Salisbury on VAR duty.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal and Newcastle pick strongest teams

19:36 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings is in position at the Emirates Stadium and reflects on that team news as both Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe pick their strongest available teams...

🗣️ "A strong Arsenal team that reflects Arteta's desire to win trophies."@sr_collings is in position to preview tonight's huge semi-final first-leg showdown at the Emirates



LIVE: https://t.co/khjhWiImG9#ARSNEW | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/I1qRE6s5CS — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 7, 2025

Willock replaces suspended Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle

19:29

Eddie Howe makes just one change to the in-form Newcastle team that won 2-1 at Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday - their sixth consecutive victory across all competitions.

He opts for former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock to replace the suspended Bruno Guimaraes in the middle.

Otherwise it’s as you were, with Sven Botman ruled fit to start for the second time in a matter of days after limping off on his return from a nine-month injury layoff at the weekend.

He continues to deputise for the banned Fabian Schar in defence. Matt Targett moves onto the bench.

(Getty Images)

Five Arsenal changes as Havertz and Sterling return

19:20

It’s five Arsenal changes from the side that drew against Brighton at the Amex on Saturday.

Kai Havertz is fit to start after illness and comes in to lead the attack with Gabriel Jesus dropping to the bench despite his crucial hat-trick in the quarter-finals.

Jurrien Timber returns from suspension at right-back to push Thomas Partey back into midfield, while Riccardo Calafiori makes way for young Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

Captain Martin Odegaard has shaken off illness to start in midfield, likewise Gabriel Martinelli further forward as Mikel Merino and Jorginho both go to the bench and the injured Ethan Nwaneri misses out.

Youngsters Ismeal Kabia and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji are omitted from the matchday squad with Raheem Sterling fit enough for the bench and Havertz back, though cup-tied back-up goalkeeper Neto is replaced by 16-year-old Jack Porter.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle lineup

19:07 , George Flood

Starting XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall, Willock, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff, Miley

Arsenal lineup

19:06

Starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard, Havertz

Subs: Porter, Zinchenko, Tierney, Kiwior, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Jesus

Havertz looks set for Arsenal return

18:50 , George Flood

It is also worth noting that Kai Havertz’s shirt has been pictured hanging in the Arsenal dressing room ahead of tonight’s official team announcement, suggesting he is also back in another much-needed Arsenal fitness boost.

The former Chelsea star has missed the last two games against Brentford and Brighton due to illness.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sterling with Arsenal squad for semi-final clash

18:45 , George Flood

Raheem Sterling is with the Arsenal squad at the Emirates tonight, so it looks like he’s over that knee injury and will be involved in some capacity.

A timely fitness boost for the Gunners. Official lineups coming up very soon, stay tuned...

Checking in ☑️



Team news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/zbX7gwXGAc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2025

Arteta: Arsenal should expect to win trophies every season

18:43 , George Flood

With impressive Liverpool likely to prove so hard to catch in the Premier League title race this term, winning a cup trophy takes on extra significance for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta delivered the FA Cup in his first season in charge back in 2019/20, but since then had only won two Community Shields to go along with the transformation of his team into top-flight contenders.

And the Spaniard admitted this week that winning major silverware should be the expectation every year at Arsenal.

“Would I like it? For sure. Expected? I don’t know because we know the level of opposition that we have in games,” Arteta said.

“But as a club we have to expect to win and win every year, for sure.

“We work every single day to achieve that, to bring joy to our people and there is not a single moment that stands out more than when you have that cup and you are offering that cup to the supporters and you are sharing it with the people you work with every day.

“It’s the icing on the cake. They are memories that stick in your mind and hopefully we can create many more.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal face pivotal January fixture run

18:38 , George Flood

Tonight is part of a hugely pivotal fixture run for Arsenal, who have nine games in 29 days this month - the next five of which are all on home soil.

They also host Manchester United in a blockbuster FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday, before the small matter of a north London derby against Tottenham and visit from Aston Villa in the Premier League.

A trip to improving Wolves then sandwiches their last remaining pair of Champions League league phase ties against Dinamo Zagreb and Girona, before February begins with Manchester City coming to town and then the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg showdown with Newcastle on Tyneside.

It is an absolutely massive month or so coming up that will surely define their season, for better or worse.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How Arsenal solve a problem like in-form Isak

18:23 , George Flood

Alexander Isak - a rumoured long-time transfer target of Arsenal’s - could not be in better form ahead of this game, having now scored in seven successive top-flight contests in a remarkable feat only previously achieved for Newcastle by Alan Shearer and Joe Willock in the Premier League era.

The Swedish forward - whose goal downed Arsenal in a 1-0 win at St James’ Park in the Premier League back in early November - got the winner against Tottenham on Saturday and has now netted nine times in his last eight appearances, notching 14 in 21 in total across all competitions so far this term.

How do Arsenal go about stopping such an in-form striker?

“He’s a top player in top form scoring a lot of goals and we try to minimise the strength of the opposition,” Mikel Arteta said on Monday.

“That’s a big part of the plan when we’re playing any opponent.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Calm before the storm at the Emirates

18:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings is in position for what should be a momentous night in north London...

Calm before what feels an inevitable storm at the Emirates, huge semi-final first leg coming up pic.twitter.com/waBZOGt59d — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 7, 2025

Will Arsenal make new signings amid injury setbacks?

18:08 , George Flood

So could that latest injury setback to Ethan Nwaneri force Arsenal into the transfer market this month with Bukayo Saka already on the sidelines?

Mikel Arteta’s view on new signings in January appears to remain unaltered as things stand.

“That hasn’t changed - again the focus is our players,” he said yesterday.

“Whatever is in the market, we’re very alert, but the priority is working with the players that we have at the moment and tomorrow night, which is a big night for us.

“It’s not a yes, it’s not a no!”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tomas Rosicky 'leading contender' for Arsenal sporting director job

17:56 , George Flood

Some interesting Arsenal news has broken ahead of tonight’s huge semi-final first-leg tie at the Emirates.

The Guardian have reported this evening that Tomas Rosicky is now considered a leading contender to replace Edu as the Gunners’ next permanent sporting director.

Talks are said to be continuing over the former Czech Republic midfield maestro, who is a beloved figure in north London after 10 years spent as an Arsenal player between 2006-16.

Rosicky has built a fine reputation as a sporting director with Sparta Prague over recent years, though apparently would not take the job until the end of the season.

Arsenal are said to favour a candidate with a connection to the club amid links to the likes of Luis Campos at Paris Saint-Germain and Brentford’s Phil Giles.

Watch this space!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta 'gutted' over Nwaneri injury as only eight Arsenal players train

17:45 , George Flood

Arsenal’s selection issues have got so bad that Mikel Arteta confirmed during yesterday’s pre-match press conference that only eight first-team players had been able to train at London Colney on Monday.

“Today we had seven, eight players with us and just (had) to fill the squad, which is unknown. I cannot change it, so let's take the things that we can get out of them to be better,” the Spaniard said.

On Ethan Nwaneri’s frustrating setback after such an impressive breakthrough, Arteta, who is without attacking talisman Bukayo Saka until at least March after surgery on a torn hamstring, said: “Unfortunately, he has picked up a muscular injury and he will be out for a few weeks.

"He didn't really know it had happened to be fair. He said: 'I am feeling something, but I don't really know what it is'.

"He has earned the right to step up and play for us and now he has started some big games, and impacted those games in the way he has done in different positions, too.

"So I am gutted for him because the injury is going to stop that. But it is another step in the development phase that he is in."

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

17:34

Arsenal have a mixed recent record against Newcastle, losing the last two on the road, but have not been beaten by the Magpies at the Emirates Stadium since all the way back in 2010.

It should be a tight affair, with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak capable of punishing any team, but the absence of Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes should not be underestimated.

Arsenal to win, 1-0.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Early Newcastle team news: Schar and Bruno Guimaraes suspended

17:29 , George Flood

In-form Newcastle are certainly not without their own selection issues tonight.

Fabian Schar remains suspended and so too now is Bruno Guimaraes following his booking in the 3-1 win over Brentford in the quarter-finals.

Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are all still out injured, though Sven Botman’s late withdrawal on his return following nine months out with an ACL injury at Tottenham was put down to cramp.

Eddie Howe must decide who to put into a previously purring midfield in place of the influential Bruno Guimaraes, with the likes of Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Harvey Barnes all candidates.

Presumably Lloyd Kelly will deputise in defence in the likely event that Botman is not fit enough to cover again for Schar and start twice in a matter of days after such a long absence.

Anthony Gordon is fine after being left bloodied following a collision with Dejan Kulusevski’s shoulder on Saturday in an incident that Howe believed should have led to a penalty.

(Getty Images)

Early Arsenal team news: No Nwaneri but Havertz could return

17:23 , George Flood

Arsenal’s selection issues in attack have only got worse ahead of tonight’s opening semi-final clash, with young star Ethan Nwaneri set to be sidelined for weeks with a muscle injury that forced him off at half-time after he had scored the opener at Brighton.

He joins Bukayo Saka on the sidelines, with defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu still long-term absentees.

Mikel Arteta hopes that Kai Havertz will be ready to return this evening after missing the last two games through illness, while captain Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli were both only fit enough to come off the bench on Saturday.

Arsenal also hope that Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling - the most natural right-wing replacement for Saka in the squad - will be back very soon after a knee issue suffered in training last month.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle

17:19 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live tonight in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT.

It will also be shown live free-to-air on both ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting at 7:30pm GMT.

Live stream: ITVX and the STV Player, which are both free with an email subscription, will provide a live stream service for fans online.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Arsenal vs Newcastle live

17:17 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie between Arsenal and Newcastle.

We’ve got a huge evening of action in store under the lights in north London as a Gunners side plagued by injury and illness look to quickly shake off the disappointment of Saturday’s frustrating draw at Brighton that saw them drop more points in the Premier League title race.

However, they have a tough challenge ahead against a seriously in-form Newcastle team who have now rattled off six successive victories across all competitions - including down the road at Tottenham at the weekend - to totally transform their season under Eddie Howe.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT and we’ll have all the latest team news on the way plus match build-up and live updates, including expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium.