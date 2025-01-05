Arsenal vs Newcastle: Carabao Cup prediction kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal will host Newcastle in the first leg of their huge Carabao Cup semi-final this week.

The Gunners are looking for more silverware to really cement Mikel Arteta’s legacy. For all of their improvement under the Spaniard over the last few seasons, the FA Cup win in 2020 remains their only trophy under his watch.

Arteta’s side beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the quarter-finals to reach this stage but warmed up for this one with a frustrating 1-1 draw at Brighton after Joao Pedro won, and then scored, a controversial penalty.

Newcastle, meanwhile, made light work of Brentford in the quarter-finals in a routine 3-1 win. Flying high in the Premier League, they narrowly beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday afternoon for a fifth league win on the spin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Newcastle is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday 7 January 2025.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT.

The game will also be shown live on ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT.

Live stream: ITVX and the STV Player, which are both free with an email subscription, will provide a live stream. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Arsenal vs Newcastle team news

The Gunners will be without Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Jurrien Timber will return from suspension after missing the Brighton game.

Ethan Nwaneri scored the opener against Brighton only to be forced off at half-time, with Mikel Arteta after the game expressing concerns over a long injury layoff.

Sven Botman was rusty against Spurs (REUTERS)

Newcastle have both Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes suspended, while Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles are all injured.

Sven Botman made his long-awaited return from injury in the win over Spurs. playing almost 90 minutes, but is not expected to play again three days later so Lloyd Kelly should start.

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

Arsenal have a mixed recent record against Newcastle, losing the last two on the road, but have not been beaten by the Magpies at the Emirates since 2010.

It should be a tight affair, with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak capable of punishing any team, but the absence of Schar and Guimaraes should not be underestimated.

Arsenal to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 85

Draws: 39

Newcastle wins: 70

Arsenal vs Newcastle latest odds

Arsenal FC to win:

Draw:

Newcastle United to win:

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.