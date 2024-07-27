Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE!

We have a blockbuster pre-season friendly Stateside tonight as the Gunners kick off their summer against Erik ten Hag’s side. The Premier League giants are in California to begin their tours of the United States. The action at the SoFi Stadium is due to get underway at 1am BST.

Arsenal and Manchester United face off across the pond this time last summer, with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scoring in a 2-0 win. Sancho is back with the squad and has impressed in training, hoping to reestablish himself as a key player after settling his differences with the manager.

The Gunners hope to add Riccardo Calafiori to their squad in the coming days, but tonight's game will come too soon so it'll be a host of familiar faces lining up for Mikel Arteta, including the likes of Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Kick-off time: 1am BST

How to watch: Arsenal website & MUTV

Manchester United team news: Hojlund and Eriksen available

Arsenal team news: Martinelli and Gabriel to feature

What's happened in pre-season so far?

Score prediction: Goals galore

Mikel Arteta on the summer so far

"We're certainly heading in the right direction and we are travelling at a really high speed with the things that we have transformed not only in the football side, but I think as a club as well.

“And now what is missing is to bring the big titles back home.”

Erik ten Hag on transfer business

"We already had a very good two buys. So when everyone is fit we have a team who can beat everyone but the squad depth we have to catch up because we had injuries.

“We are vulnerable and we have to avoid this by getting less injuries and second, our squad has to be that good. The quality we have in depth we have to catch up but even more because this season will be the survival of the fittest."

Arsenal tour squad

Goalkeepers: Karl Hein, Tommy Setford, Lucas Nygaard, Alexei Rojas

Defenders: Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Josh Nichols, Jakub Kiwior, Ayden Heaven, Omar Rekik

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Michal Rosiak, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Ethan Nwaneri, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Jimi Gower

Forwards: Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Charles Sagoe Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

Man Utd tour squad

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Radek Vitek, Dermot Mee

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Rhys Bennett, Harry Amass, Sam Murray

Midfielders: Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer, Jack Fletcher, Sam Mather, Maxi Oyedele, James Scanlon

Forwards: Antony, Amad, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Ethan Wheatley

Fans are arriving at the SoFi Stadium.

Score prediction

It would not be a surprise to see both teams rack up the goals, with the pressure off and so many tired legs.

Draw, 2-2.

What's happened in pre-season so far?

Arsenal saw off third-tier Leyton Orient in an initial behind-closed-doors friendly held at their London Colney training base last weekend, then beginning their latest US tour missing several big names as a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth was followed by a 5-4 penalty shootout success in Carson, California on Wednesday night.

United, meanwhile, were bested by Norwegian side Rosenborg thanks to a last-gasp winner in Trondheim before bouncing back with an Amad Diallo-inspired 2-0 win over Scottish giants Rangers at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal have welcomed back Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz after their breaks and all three could be involved.

Emile Smith Rowe will not play as he closes in on a £35m move to Fulham.

Manchester United team news

United have Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen and Tom Heaton available for the first time this summer after they were away at Euro 2024.

Leny Yoro has been included in their squad for the tour, though fellow new arrival Joshua Zirkzee is still on a post-Euros holiday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

TV channel and live stream: The official Arsenal website and app will have live coverage of the game, with a match pass costing £4.99.

Subscribers will also be able to watch the friendly live via MUTV. Kick-off is at 5pm local time and 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the pre-season friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United in Los Angeles.

For the Gunners it is a first proper friendly of the summer as they, along with United, kick off their tour of the United States.

No new signings from Mikel Arteta yet - though Riccardo Calafiori should soon be joining having flown in for a medical - so there will be plenty of well-known faces on show at the SoFi Stadium.

Kick-off is at 1am BST. Stick with us.