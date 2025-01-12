Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE!
A huge clash at the Emirates Stadium headlines today’s FA Cup action. The two most successful teams in the competition's history face off as the defending champions take on an impressive Gunners side and you can argue that both managers are in need of a win this afternoon.
Mikel Arteta won this competition just a few months after being appointed, way back in 2020, but has failed to add to his trophy haul since despite heavy transfer spending and a number of tight Premier League title races with Manchester City. Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, has lost four of United’s last five games, but held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw last time out.
Amorim will hope that improved away performance will serve as a good omen this afternoon as he looks to emulate predecessor Erik ten Hag’s triumph in this competition last season. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal vs Manchester United latest updates
Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium
How to watch FA Cup clash for free
Arsenal XI: Rice dropped
Man Utd XI: Bayindir starts
Score prediction
Team news in full
14:20 , Alex Young
Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino, Gabriel Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli
Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Tierney, Kiwior, Rice, Partey, Sterling, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji
Manchester United XI: Bayindir, de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund
Subs: Onana, Malacia, Yoro, Diallo, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Zirkzee
Manchester United XI
14:13 , Alex Young
...and the visitors!
Two United changes for today's game...
🧤 @AltayBayindir_1 replaces @AndreyOnana
🔄 Garna comes in for @AmadDiallo_19#MUFC || #FACup
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 12, 2025
Arsenal XI
14:12 , Alex Young
Here’s how they look!
⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🪄 Lewis-Skelly retains place at left-back
🤝 Jorginho partners Merino
⚡️ Jesus on the wing
Let's give it everything we've got, Gunners ✊
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2025
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United
14:04 , Alex Young
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 2.35pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a subscription.
Welcome
13:59 , Alex Young
Good afternoon and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup third round clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.
It’s the holders against the most successful side in the competition’s history, and as the hosts have somewhat faltered of late then the visitors produced their best performance in months last time out.
We are, hopefully, poised for a cup classic. Kick-off is at 4.30pm, so stick with us.