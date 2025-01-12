Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE!

A huge clash at the Emirates Stadium headlines today’s FA Cup action. The two most successful teams in the competition's history face off as the defending champions take on an impressive Gunners side and you can argue that both managers are in need of a win this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta won this competition just a few months after being appointed, way back in 2020, but has failed to add to his trophy haul since despite heavy transfer spending and a number of tight Premier League title races with Manchester City. Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, has lost four of United’s last five games, but held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw last time out.

Amorim will hope that improved away performance will serve as a good omen this afternoon as he looks to emulate predecessor Erik ten Hag’s triumph in this competition last season. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Manchester United latest updates

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch FA Cup clash for free

Arsenal XI: Rice dropped

Man Utd XI: Bayindir starts

Score prediction

Team news in full

14:20 , Alex Young

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino, Gabriel Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Tierney, Kiwior, Rice, Partey, Sterling, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund

Subs: Onana, Malacia, Yoro, Diallo, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Zirkzee

Manchester United XI

14:13 , Alex Young

...and the visitors!

Arsenal XI

14:12 , Alex Young

Here’s how they look!

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🪄 Lewis-Skelly retains place at left-back

🤝 Jorginho partners Merino

⚡️ Jesus on the wing



Let's give it everything we've got, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2025

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

14:04 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 2.35pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a subscription.

Welcome

13:59 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup third round clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

It’s the holders against the most successful side in the competition’s history, and as the hosts have somewhat faltered of late then the visitors produced their best performance in months last time out.

We are, hopefully, poised for a cup classic. Kick-off is at 4.30pm, so stick with us.