Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups ahead of third-round blockbuster

Arsenal host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup, as both sides look to make much-needed progress in the cup competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side need to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, and there is some unrest among fans after that result and some recent tepid attacking displays.

Meanwhile, new United manager Ruben Amorim is looking to build on a good result in their 2-2 draw to Liverpool last weekend.

United are in a buoyant mood after that display, but the nature of their recent form means that they head into the match as underdogs, with the holders look to avoid going out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Follow all the latest from the Emirates below:

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE

Arsenal host Manchester United in the FA Cup, with kick-off at 3pm | Live on BBC One

The Gunners lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup last time out

United are looking to build on a positive performance in their draw to Liverpool

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Martinelli, Havertz, Jesus.

Manchester United XI: Bayindir; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes.

Arsenal FC - Manchester United FC

Team news - Manchester United

14:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two changes for Manchester United, including a start for cup keeper Altay Bayindir in goal.

Manchester United XI: Bayindir; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes.

Team news - Arsenal

14:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a relatively strong looking Arsenal side, with Gabriel Jesus on the wing and Kai Havertz through the centre.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Martinelli, Havertz, Jesus.

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🪄 Lewis-Skelly retains place at left-back

🤝 Jorginho partners Merino

⚡️ Jesus on the wing



Let's give it everything we've got, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2025

How Ruben Amorim can overhaul Man Utd squad with a helpful lesson from Mikel Arteta

13:40 , Miguel Delaney

Manchester United have received informal contact for homegrown stars like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo but, so far, nothing has come close to anything the club would find acceptable. That’s just one complication to this transfer window.

Another is what happened when a European club learnt of United’s interest in one of their players. He was told to “forget the Champions League or proper European competition, and you won’t even be competing for the domestic league”. It’s been a consideration for other targets, putting players off Old Trafford. United won’t even have to deal with such hurdles until they can make sales, of course, which isn’t guaranteed.

If Ruben Amorim is frustrated, he might find a sympathetic ear at Arsenal on Sunday. Mikel Arteta was in exactly this situation five years ago.

How Amorim can overhaul Man Utd with a helpful lesson from Arteta

FA Cup third round: Why were replays scrapped from the competition?

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

The FA Cup third round remains one of the most memorable weekends of the football season, but the competition will look a little different this year after a seismic change.

As always, the draw has thrown together some intriguing ties, from a showdown between two of the competition’s most successful sides in Arsenal and Manchester United, to a meeting of Tottenham Hotspur and National League side Tamworth FC.

But while these fairytale ties against top-flight sides can still be the high point of a season for some clubs in the lower tiers, the decision to scrap replays from this season onwards has not been a popular one.

Why were FA Cup replays scrapped?

When is the FA Cup draw? Time, ball numbers and how to watch fourth round draw on TV

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The FA Cup draw for the fourth round will take place after the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United.

That match kicks off at 3pm, so the draw should be getting started shortly after 5pm GMT depending on whether or not extra-time is needed in that tie.

Why are Arsenal wearing an all-white kit vs Manchester United in the FA Cup?

12:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal will wear their all-white kit, which supports the club’s campaign against knife crime and youth violence, in their FA Cup clash against Manchester United this weekend.

The Gunners take on United at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the oldest cup competition in the world on Sunday afternoon and will be sporting an all-white kit for a fourth year in a row.

Arsenal’s normal home red-and-white kit will be “drained of red” as part of their ‘No More Red’ campaign that helps fight knife crime and youth violence on the streets of London.

Why are Arsenal wearing an all-white kit vs Manchester United in the FA Cup?

Ruben Amorim on Kobbie Mainoo ‘potential’

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

While Ruben Amorim wants to keep Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford, he does not believe the 19-year-old England international has hit his ceiling.

“I think Kobbie Mainoo is improving a lot during these last matches,” Amorim said on Friday. “You guys (in the media) feel that Kobbie Mainoo is the finished product but he is not. He has so much potential to grow up even more. He’s really, really good but he can be so much better.”

When asked if he wanted Mainoo to stay, Amorim replied: “Yeah. My players are always my favourites so I really love my players and want to keep my players, especially the talented ones. It is a special moment in this club, it is a hard moment, we will see, but I am really happy with Kobbie, he is improving.

“Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players that we build for this club but we know the position the club is in at the moment and we will see but I am really happy and like our players, especially the guys from the academy.”

(Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo transfer stance revealed as Ruben Amorim responds to Chelsea interest

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruben Amorim has declared that he wants to keep Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United but stopped short of saying he can guarantee the midfielder will stay at Old Trafford.

United head coach Amorim suggested his priority in January is not to buy players but Mainoo is a target for Chelsea and the 19-year-old, who has been in talks with United about a new contract, could help raise funds as the sale of a homegrown player is particularly lucrative under PSR regulations.

Mainoo only began two of United’s first eight games under Amorim but has started three of the last four and impressed in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Kobbie Mainoo transfer stance revealed as Ruben Amorim responds to Chelsea interest

Mikel Merino urges Arsenal to ‘lock down the noise’

11:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal are six points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the race for the Premier League having played a game more and are also facing an uphill battle to reach the final of the Carabao Cup following an underwhelming 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle.

Arsenal supporters headed to the exit long before the full-time whistle of the opening-leg fixture at the Emirates to indicate a disgruntled fanbase, but midfielder Mikel Merino has urged the Gunners to stick together as they look to win a trophy this season.

“Nowadays with social media and everything around football, you obviously hear a little bit of what’s happening with the fans. But as players, what we try to do is just lock down that noise,” Merino said.

“We know how difficult it is to win every single game in this league where every team is really, really strong. It is about finding that balance, finding that middle ground, where you’re not always at the top of the mountain or falling down. When you don’t feel that pressure, that’s where the best performance will come.”

Mikel Merino embracing the ‘huge pressure’ to win silverware at Arsenal

11:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Merino has admitted to being under the biggest pressure of his career so far to deliver silverware for Arsenal.

The Euro 2024-winning midfielder is set to make his 21st appearance for the Gunners when Mikel Arteta’s side host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash against United, the 28-year-old said: “This is a club where you have huge pressure every single game and that is something that has changed a little bit from my past.

“Pressure is a privilege. If you have pressure, it means that you are fighting for the huge things.

“That’s what players like me, and players like the ones we have in the team, want to do. Play for big titles. And obviously having that pressure is good news.”

Mikel Merino embracing the ‘huge pressure’ to win silverware at Arsenal

Ruben Amorim on plans to field a strong team in FA Cup

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruben Amorim insisted he will not prioritise the Premier League over the FA Cup and plans to field his strongest Manchester United side for their third-round clash at Arsenal.

While Amorim confirmed Altay Bayindir would replace Andre Onana in goal for Sunday’s blockbuster clash at the Emirates Stadium, the Portuguese wants to build on last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

United sit 13th in the standings, just seven points above the drop, but Amorim will resist the temptation to send out a weakened team when his side begin their FA Cup defence in north London.

“In this moment, I’m living day by day,” United boss Amorim said. “What I’m thinking is that one week without any game, we had a day off (after Liverpool), we could work on the team a little bit.

“It doesn’t make sense for me to rest players now. So I think we have to put the best team, we have to win and we have to follow the last performance.”

Ruben Amorim on ‘addictive’ feeling of winning trophies

10:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruben Amorim on the importance of trophies as Manchester United manager:

“The feeling of winning, that feeling gives you so much confidence. If you win one thing you will believe you can win more.

“That feeling is addictive; you feel it and it’s really easy to follow that to try to win it again. I think it is important for the confidence of the players.”

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal fans to stick with him in quest for silverware

10:20 , Jamie Braidwood

As Arsenal welcome FA Cup holders Manchester United in a blockbuster third-round tie, and Arteta was asked how important it is that the club’s fanbase remain patient.

“In my opinion it is crucial because the success that we have had is very, very related to the atmosphere and the energy that we have created amongst our supporters,” he said.

“We want to win the FA Cup. I don’t expect to get credit (for winning the FA Cup in 2020). I expect to get judged on what we do on the day. And what has happened in the past, in the future, it is not relevant.

“When you are there competing on every front it is normal (to get criticised) because a lot of people want to support another club. If I look at what they say about Chelsea, Tottenham, or Liverpool, it is the same. There is no difference.”

Ruben Amorim: Man Utd must show we can win every game, no matter who we play

10:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruben Amorim wants consistency across the board from Manchester United after noticing a drop-off when they are not up against their big rivals.

In-between defeating crosstown rivals Manchester City last month and drawing at Premier League leaders Liverpool most recently, United were comfortably beaten by Bournemouth, Wolves and Newcastle.

United begin the defence of their FA Cup crown with a blockbuster third-round visit to Arsenal, then welcome Southampton and Brighton in the league, where they sit 13th, just seven points above the drop.

And Amorim has warned his side it is not enough to only show up on the grandest of stages as the Portuguese demanded the same level of intensity irrespective of the opposition.

Ruben Amorim: Man Utd must show we can win every game, no matter who we play

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal fans to stick with him in quest for silverware

10:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal supporters to stick with him to help land the club’s first trophy in five years.

A number of disgruntled fans headed for a premature exit at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal’s midweek opening-leg defeat of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle.

The Gunners are still in the hunt for the Premier League – six points behind leaders Liverpool – and on course to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They also topped the Premier League table for the last calendar year, but their 2-0 loss to the Magpies dealt a major blow in their pursuit of landing a trophy this season.

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal fans to stick with him in quest for silverware

What is the Manchester United team news?

10:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruben Amorim insisted he will not prioritise the Premier League over the FA Cup and plans to field his strongest Manchester United side for their third-round clash at Arsenal.

While Amorim confirmed Altay Bayindir would replace Andre Onana in goal for Sunday’s blockbuster clash at the Emirates Stadium, the Portuguese wants to build on last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined, and Marcus Rashford will likely be out of the squad as he reportedly looks for a move away.

What is the Arsenal team news?

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal have no new injury concerns after the defeat to Newcastle, though Ethan Nwaneri remains sidelined alongside long-term absentees Ben White and Bukayo Saka. Takehiro Tomiyasu is nearing a return, but this match will likely come too soon for the Japan international.

It remains to be seen whether Arteta will change much to the starting eleven, with the Spaniard likely to retain a similar side to the one that lost to Newcastle as he tries to balance a title chase with some cup success.

Riccardo Calafiori could make a return left-back, while Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be hopeful of making a start.

Either of Jorginho or Mikel Merino could come in for Thomas Partey in midfield, while both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus could start upfront or on the wings.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal vs Manchester United will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 12 January at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2.35pm. Subscribers will also be able to stream the match online on BBC iPlayer.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in the pick of the ties from the third round of the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, and they are offered the perfect chance to do so at home to an old rival in their first FA Cup match of the season.

United are in buoyant mood after an impressive display in their draw away at Liverpool last weekend, but it remains to be seen if they can carry that bit of momentum and avoid going out of the competition at the first hurdle.

United famously beat both Liverpool and Manchester City on the way to lifting the trophy last season, but they could become one of the first holders this century to go out in the third round if they lose in the capital.