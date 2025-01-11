Arsenal vs Manchester United: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal host Man Utd on Sunday (ES Composite)

Arsenal begin their FA Cup campaign with a heavyweight third-round clash against Manchester United.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday and are looking for a response.

United, meanwhile, are looking to build on their performance in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Manager Ruben Amorim was angry his team haven’t shown that kind of level during his tenure until such a big game emerges.

Sunday’s meeting should offer the same kind of inspiration, although it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can string coherent performances together.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 12 January 2025.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a subscription.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Arsenal vs Manchester United team news

The Gunners are without Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Raheem Sterling is fit again, while Neto could make his debut in goal.

Ethan Nwaneri is Arsenal’s latest injury worry (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

United are without Mason Mount and Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford missed the Liverpool game through illness but is not expected to feature here amid doubts about his future at the club.

Altay Bayindir is expected to start.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

Arsenal looked rather blunt against Newcastle but United cannot be replied upon. With that in mind, the Gunners look slight favourites at this stage.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal FC wins: 90

Draws: 50

Man Utd wins: 101

Arsenal vs Manchester United latest odds

Arsenal to win: 8/11

Man United to win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.