Arsenal vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal host Manchester City in a huge Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners beat Girona 2-1 earlier this week to seal automatic progress into the Champions League last 16.

With European duty done and dusted for a while now, attention turns to domestic pursuits. Mikel Arteta’s side sit second in the Premier League table after Arsenal’s controversial 1-0 win over Wolves last time out.

While catching Liverpool remains unlikely, three points against City would be a statement of intent.

City beat Club Brugge 3-1 on Wednesday to ensure they reached the Champions League play-off rounds as Pep Guardiola looks to restore some order this season.

The Premier League champions came from behind last time out in the league too as City overcame Chelsea 3-1 to raise some hopes of a turnaround.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola meet again as Arsenal host Man Citty (REUTERS)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 2 February 2025.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Arsenal vs Man City team news

Arsenal will have Myles Lewis-Skelly available after the red card he was shown against Wolves was overturned earlier this week.

David Raya is also a doubt for the Gunners after the goalkeeper sat out of the Girona game. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are all injured.

City will be able to use new signings Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov after they sat out of the Brugge game as they were not registered for the first phase of European competitions.

Guardiola has confirmed none of City’s injured players will return here.

Arsenal vs Man City prediction

It remains to be seen if City really have turned a corner of late. Arsenal will surely fancy their chances.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 100

Draws: 47

Man City wins: 65

