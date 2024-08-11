Arsenal vs Lyon LIVE! Emirates Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Lyon LIVE!

The Gunners’ traditional curtain-raiser takes place this afternoon as French club Lyon travel to north London for the Emirates Cup. It has been a very decent pre-season so far for Arsenal, who cruised past Bayer Leverkusen in midweek after a solid tour of the United States.

Mikel Arteta is tasked with building another challenge for the Premier League title and this is his last chance to get a look at his squad before the opener against Wolves next weekend. Riccardo Calafiori will have to wait to make his debut, after being named on the bench, but Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice start in a strong side.

Lyon are also facing their final friendly before Ligue 1 begins and they laid down a marker with a four-goal win at Union Berlin last time out. It promises to be an intriguing match-up at the Emirates Stadium and you can follow all the latest updates via Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog, with Matt Verri reporting from the stadium.

14:38 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Niakhate is doing a fairly decent job up against Saka.

Arsenal man has had a couple of chances to run at him in the last few minutes, hasn’t found a way past.

After a rampant first 30 minutes or so from Arsenal, match has just started to become a bit more even.

Arsenal 2-0 Lyon

14:35 , Matt Verri

35 mins: These set-pieces are starting to feel a bit cruel.

Free-kick this time, Saka clips it to the back post. Martinelli completely free, nods it back to Havertz but he can’t get over the header.

At some point, Lyon will start marking the players completely free at the back post. Not yet, though.

Arsenal 2-0 Lyon

14:33 , Matt Verri

33 mins: There are more goals in this for Arsenal. Plenty of them.

Superb footwork from Odegaard in midfield, he plays Havertz in this time but he’s about three yards offside.

Maitland-Niles is playing out on the right wing on his Arsenal return. He’s touched the ball maybe twice by my count.

Arsenal 2-0 Lyon

14:30 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Havertz with a great ball in behind, once again Martinelli has space to charge into.

It’s only him and Mata in the Lyon half, as he drives towards the box.

Doesn’t ever get the ball out of his feet and away from Mata, and his half-hearted penalty appeals are waved away as he goes over. Another big chance for Martinelli.

Arsenal 2-0 Lyon

14:29 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Break in play after that goal, both sets of players over to the touchline for a drink and some instructions.

Arteta is a hard man to please, but this has been really impressive from Arsenal so far. Lyon haven’t been able to cope with the intensity at all.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Lyon | Gabriel 27'

14:26 , Matt Verri

Another corner, another goal!

Lyon have no answer when these crosses are being swung in, from set-pieces or open play.

It’s Gabriel at the back post this time, as Perri flaps at thin air. Centre-back nods into the empty net.

Arsenal 1-0 Lyon

14:26 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Martinelli in on goal, it’s a brilliant pass from Odegaard.

He has Havertz free waiting for it to be squared, Martinelli tries to pick him out but Lyon get back to clear.

The Brazilian has done the first 90% of everything so well this afternoon.

Arsenal 1-0 Lyon

14:23 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Crowd have been urging every Arsenal player to shoot whenever they can even vaguely see the goal, and Rice this time obliges.

All of 25 yards out, tame effort in the end and comfortably saved.

Arsenal 1-0 Lyon

14:21 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Benrahma threatens to break away for Lyon, Martinelli comes charging back and slows him down. Algerian swifty surrounded by Zinchenko too - huge cheer from the crowd and from Arteta as Arsenal win it back.

Bit of concern as Martinelli holds his foot, not moving particularly well after that. Fine to continue for now.

Arsenal 1-0 Lyon

14:18 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Relentless pressure from Arsenal continues.

Martinelli lays the ball back to Zinchenko, who whips it to the back post.

Saka nods it back across the face of goal, can’t quite find the far corner or Odegaard.

Arsenal 1-0 Lyon

14:15 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Martinelli looks really sharp on the left, just hasn’t quite got the final ball right yet. Has to settle for another corner.

Rice with another great ball in, it should be 2-0! Partey and Saliba both somehow miss it as the ball drops a few yards out.

Arsenal 1-0 Lyon

14:12 , Matt Verri

12 mins: White somehow keeps the ball under pressure, comes inside to Rice.

He slides it through to Havertz, who launches himself to the floor in the area. Not getting a penalty for that, despite the boos from the stands.

Arsenal 1-0 Lyon

14:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Gunners near enough in again straight from kick-off.

Rice make the run, Martinelli just has to get the pass right... overhits it. Lyon not enjoying their trip to north London so far.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Lyon | William Saliba 9'

14:09 , Matt Verri

New season... Arsenal still good at set-pieces!

Simple as you like, Rice swings the corner in and Saliba is there to nod home from about six yards.

That goal has been coming.

Arsenal 0-0 Lyon

14:07 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Rice getting forward well in that role on the left of the midfield three.

Zinchenko very nearly plays him in, just too much on the pass. Don’t think Lyon have left their half yet.

Arsenal 0-0 Lyon

14:05 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Section of the Emirates normally filled with away fans has Arsenal shirts everywhere you look.

Seems to be about 25 Lyon fans in the first couple of rows, that’s about it.

In front of them, Arsenal win a couple of corners in quick succession. Second of them swung deep to the back post from Rice, Martinelli can’t get up enough.

Arsenal 0-0 Lyon

14:03 , Matt Verri

3 mins: And there’s the first chance.

Martinelli in space on the left, stands up a cross to the back post. Saka wins the header, can’t get enough power on it though and Perri comfortably saves.

Arsenal 0-0 Lyon

14:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Real excitement every time the ball comes out to Saka on this right wing. White and Odegaard have already come close to playing him in a couple of times.

Sharp start from the Gunners, not letting Lyon get out.

KICK-OFF!

14:00 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

13:58 , Matt Verri

Players are out, great atmosphere as the Emirates continues to fill up.

Huge roar as Bukayo Saka’s name is read out, swift return to the starting lineup for him.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles welcomed back too, good ovation for him. Currently having his Wikipedia page read out...

Here we go!

13:54 , Matt Verri

Teams are in the tunnel at the Emirates.

That means montages and even louder music...

Penalties guaranteed

13:45 , Matt Verri

There will be a penalty shootout after this match, regardless of the result. No extra-time, straight to the spot.

Very prestigious Emirates Cup trophy will go to the winner of the match, even if they then lose the shootout.

More of the same from Gunners?

13:39 , Matt Verri

Arsenal were really impressive on Wednesday night, making a superb start on their way to beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-1.

That was probably their best display of pre-season so far, having not been entirely convincing against Liverpool in their final match in the USA.

New season just a week away, Mikel Arteta will want to see his side near enough up to full speed this afternoon.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal need strong start

13:32 , Matt Verri

Really tricky fixture list to start the season for Arsenal.

Trips to Manchester City, Tottenham and Aston Villa in the first five matches - have to hit the ground running.

Familiar faces in that Lyon side...

13:22 , Matt Verri

Return to north London for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who starts for Lyon this afternoon.

Nemanja Matic and Said Benrahma also in the starting lineup for the Ligue 1 side.

Alexandre Lacazette not involved, having been at the Olympics with France.

Arsenal go strong!

13:10

Near enough a first-choice side named by Mikel Arteta.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice come in to start, with Kai Havertz leading the line.

Riccardo Calafiori will have to wait slightly for his first appearance, he’s named on the bench.

Lyon team news

13:05

Lyon XI: Perri, Mata, Caleta-Car, Niakhate, Abner, Matic, Maitland-Niles, Caqueret, Tolisso, Benrahma, Mikautadze

Subs: Lopes, Tagliafico, Balde, Orban, Lima Silva, Kumbedi, Sarr, Mangala, Bengui, Diawara, Nuamah.

Arsenal team news

13:01 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Setford, Kiwior, Calafiori, Heaven, Nichols, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Nelson, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah

In the building!

12:55 , Matt Verri

The Gunners have arrived at the Emirates.

Team news just five minutes away - stand by!

Zinchenko backs Arsenal to end title wait

12:50 , Matt Verri

Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Arsenal have all the tools needed to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners were narrowly pipped to the title last season, with City regaining their crown on the final day.

It was the second season in a row Arsenal had come second to City but Zinchenko believes they have learned from those experiences.

The Ukrainian is backing his side to go one better this time around and believes they have “everything” required to win the title for the first time since 2003-04.

“We all know how tough this league is,” said Zinchenko. “How tough this competition is and how demanding it is.

“These last two years gave us a lot of experience in terms of not dropping a lot of points during the season because every single game is so important. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is.

“Obviously, I think we have everything. An amazing squad, amazing coaching staff, a lot of fans around the world supporting and pushing us forward.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t achieve everything that we want.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta: Rice and Saka will be ready for new season

12:36 , Matt Verri

It has been a busy summer for Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

The pair were given an extended break after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024, returning to training after Arsenal’s pre-season tour to the US.

Rice and Saka started on the bench against Leverkusen on Wednesday, however they came on at half-time and Arteta hinted they would be raring to go when Arsenal begin their Premier League season at home to Wolves next weekend

“The season starts in nine or 10 days so they have to be ready,” Arteta said.

“These are the demands they have right now. We really look after them when they are with us, when we have the ability to give them days off we do.

“ We gave them days off before the start of the Euros and we have given them the rest that they needed.

“The best thing to do is to look in their faces and there is that spark in their eyes, to come back and say: ‘I don’t want to miss it because I know how hard it is going to be.’

“That is the best sign, that the players want it.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Lyon | Countdown to kick-off

12:30 , Marc Mayo

We’ve got 90 minutes to go until kick-off in this Emirates Cup clash. Team news out soon!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Head-to-head record

12:15 , Marc Mayo

Their only competitive meetings came in the Champions League second group stage of 2000-01, with a win in France key to Arsenal reaching the quarter-finals.

Arsenal wins: 1

Draws: 1

Lyon wins: 0

Score prediction

12:00 , Marc Mayo

Results clearly are not the most important thing in pre-season but Arsenal looked so good on Wednesday that it makes it difficult to look past them.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Early Lyon team news

11:50 , Marc Mayo

A quartet of Lyon’s Olympic stars will sit this one out; ex-Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, Rayan Cherki, Lassine Diarra and Johann Lepenant.

Early Arsenal team news

11:40 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta is hopeful summer signing Riccardo Calafiori will be able to make his debut, having missed the win over Leverkusen as he gets to grips with life at a new club.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were handed their first minutes since getting to the Euro 2024 final with England, so will likely feature once more as they build-up their fitness.

Jurrien Timber is struggling with a foot injury ahead of the new season.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Lyon

11:30 , Marc Mayo

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast to subscribers on Arsenal’s official website.

Arsenal vs Lyon LIVE!

11:20 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Emirates Cup clash between Arsenal and Lyon!

It’s the traditional curtain-raiser for the Gunners with French club Lyon the visitors this afternoon.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction with Matt Verri our reporter at the ground.

Kick-off is set for 2pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.