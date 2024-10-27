Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!

It’s another pivotal clash in the Premier League title race this afternoon and the Gunners have been handed a major double boost. William Saliba is ruled out through suspension and Riccardo Calafiori has been ruled out, but both Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are fit to start as they make timely returns from injury to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options.

Liverpool have injury problems of their own, with Diogo Jota joining the likes of Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott on the sidelines, but the Reds, who have won 11 of 12 games under new manager Arne Slot, will be brimming with confidence and not expecting to come away from the Emirates Stadium empty-handed.

The Gunners, who were favourites to win the title a little over a week ago, know defeat this afternoon will leave them seven points off Liverpool, and six off champions Manchester City. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest updates

Kick-off time: 4.30pm, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news: Saka and Timber fit to start

Liverpool team news: Jota remains out

Score prediction: Liverpool to claim huge title race win

Norway eyeing Odegaard return

15:43 , Matt Verri

Norway boss Stale Solbakken has revealed he plans to have Martin Odegaard available for next month’s international fixtures.

The Arsenal captain has now been out for more than six weeks with an ankle injury picked up while playing for Norway in September.

Odegaard has stepped up his recovery recently, training individually and running on an anti-gravity treadmill, and has confirmed he is “getting closer” to being available.

Mikel Arteta has suggested Odegaard will return before the November international break, which has left Solbakken hopeful of being able to call up the 25-year-old for Norway’s fixtures against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

“Everything indicates that things are going according to plan,” the Norway manager told VG when asked if Odegaard would be ready to play for his country next month.

“So it's about the last steps when you have to train with opponents and in team training. It depends on how he responds to that, but we have a legitimate hope that he is ready.”

As it stands...

15:36 , Matt Verri

With Chelsea currently 2-1 up against Newcastle after 70 minutes at Stamford Bridge, the Gunners are down to fifth in the table for now.

Victory, though, and they will go back up to third and only three points off Man City at the top.

As for Liverpool, they will move to the summit again if they come away from north London with victory, and they would already have a seven-point advantage over the Gunners.

A lot riding on this match.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

15:30 , Matt Verri

Jurrien Timber vs Mohamed Salah the key battle?

"Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's biggest weapon in attack... Jurrien Timber is better equipped than anyone in the Arsenal squad to deal with him."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as the Gunners are handed a major double boost.



Saka and Timber start!

15:22 , Matt Verri

Well then.

Huge boost for Arsenal as Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber return from injury, and they are both straight back into the starting lineup.

Thomas Partey fills in at right-back this afternoon with Ben White partnering Gabriel in the middle, but it’s a much stronger Arsenal lineup than looked to be the case a few days ago.

No real surprises for Liverpool. Big decision is that both Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister start in midfield, as Dominik Szoboszlai is named on the bench.

Liverpool team news

15:17 , Matt Verri

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton

Arsenal team news

15:15 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino; Saka; Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Nichols, Myles-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber have both arrived with the Gunners squad - there could be some hugely positive news coming up for Arsenal fans...

Arsenal must prove point without Saliba

15:01 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has named five different back-fours in the Premier League this season and this afternoon that number will rise to six.

Arsenal have been hit by an injury crisis in defence and William Saliba’s suspension has only added to their woes.

The defender was sent off at Bournemouth last week and, for the first time since March last year, Arsenal will start a Premier League match without him when they host Liverpool.

Saliba played every minute in the Premier League last season and his absence is a huge blow. Since he made his debut, Arsenal have won 74 per cent of their Premier League games and conceded on average 0.8 goals per game

When the Frenchman has been out, the Gunners’ win rate drops to 45 per cent and they have conceded 1.6 goals per game.

Read our full preview here!

Slot plays down Arsenal 'dark arts'

14:53 , Matt Verri

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was quizzed in his press conference on whether he is ready for any ‘dark arts’ from Arsenal this afternoon.

“If I look at Arsenal and City it doesn’t even come to my mind about tactical fouls or dark arts, it only comes to my mind how well they play,” Slot responded.

Asked if his players were “streetwise” to cope if Arsenal did use those tactics, the Liverpool boss added: “It’s your words that they are implementing those tactics, the only thing I know is that my players are experienced and they know how to handle certain situations.

“I am not using the word streetwise, I am using the word experienced and you have to cope with if the other team is better than you and how you react in those moments.”

Arteta unable to 'sleep like a baby'

14:45 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal’s injury crisis is giving him sleepless nights.

Arsenal could be without seven players due to injury and suspension this afternoon, and Arteta said on Friday: “Normally, I prefer to go to bed with the lineup in my head so I can sleep like a baby.

“But sometimes it can not be as you have to wait for the next day. Sometimes two days before. Or just three days before you already have the idea: ‘Against this team, this is what I am going to do’ - but when you have uncertainty with injuries that is tricky.

“For me, the stress comes from two things. First, when you don’t have options, what do you do?

“And then, you get in the shoes of the players and every time you make a decision it is a positive one for somebody and not so positive for one. That’s what causes a little bit of tummy ache if anything.”

Stage is set!

14:38 , Matt Verri

It’s a glorious afternoon in north London...

Standard Sport prediction

14:31 , Matt Verri

Arteta is not short of problems.

Saka has returned to training in at least some capacity but is not certain to feature. Timber is another facing a race against time to be fit, along with Calafiori. Odegaard is out, and Saliba is suspended.

Liverpool, missing key players of their own, look capable of beating anyone and Mohamed Salah should be set for a big game taking on whoever is fit down Arsenal’s left. If Salah is on song, as he has been all season, this could be a statement win for the Reds.

Liverpool to win, 0-1.

Liverpool team news

14:25 , Matt Verri

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota for their Premier League showdown with Arsenal this afternoon.

Jota played half an hour in the 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend before he was forced off after Tosin Adarabioyo landed awkwardly on him.

The Liverpool forward missed the midweek 1-0 win away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Arne Slot has confirmed he will not feature at Emirates Stadium.

Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley also remain sidelined.

Andy Robertson is expected to come back into the side at left-back, after Kostas Tsimikas started in midweek.

Curtis Jones impressed against Chelsea last weekend and will hope to get the nod.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Arsenal team news

14:17 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are today sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been out since suffering a hamstring injury on England duty and Mikel Arteta has said it is “very uncertain” whether he and Jurrien Timber will be fit.

“He’s done a bit of training on the grass,” said Arteta about Saka on Friday. “How far we can get him before Sunday is another question. We have another day, which is a good thing. We will see.”

Timber is also back in training but he has not played since the start of this month due to a muscle issue.

Riccardo Calafiori is set to miss the Liverpool clash with the knee injury he suffered in the Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, which could leave Arteta with a headache at left-back.

Arsenal will be without the suspended William Saliba, and if Timber and Calafiori are out it means Arteta will be forced into a major defensive reshuffle.

Ben White may be forced to play in the heart of defence alongside Gabriel, with Thomas Partey dropping into right-back.

On the other flank, Arteta has three left-backs to choose from in Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino; Saka; Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:11 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle, with kick-off for Arsenal vs Liverpool at 4.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Emirates!

Good afternoon!

14:04 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool!

It’s a huge clash in the Premier League, as table-topping Liverpool face their toughest test of the season so far.

Gunners have been in stumbling form, but there’s a chance for them to make a major statement here.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST from the Emirates Stadium.