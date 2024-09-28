Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE!

Arsenal are back on home soil in the Premier League this afternoon as they take on struggling Leicester at the Emirates Stadium. It has been an eventful week for the Gunners, who so nearly pulled off what would have been one of their most memorable wins of recent times and came agonisingly close to a major psychological boost in the title race before John Stones’ last-gasp equaliser secured a dramatic draw for Manchester City in a feisty battle in which Mikel Arteta’s side were reduced to 10 men.

Arsenal were accused of deploying some ‘dark arts’ in their quest for that unlikely victory at the Etihad, though their manager gave such criticism short shrift ahead of a midweek demolition of third-tier Bolton in the Carabao Cup in which the likes of Ethan Nwaneri shone. Arteta is still being plagued by injury problems ahead of Leicester’s visit, though David Raya and Jurrien Timber are both fit as Ben White misses out.

The Gunners will be expected to make light work of a Foxes side that are among the six teams still yet to register a top-flight victory so far this term and who needed penalties to overcome League Two Walsall in midweek, with Oliver Skipp and Facundo Buonanotte drafted in by Steve Cooper. Follow Arsenal vs Leicester live below!

Arsenal vs Leicester latest news

Kick-off: 3pm BST | Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Arsenal team news: Raya and Timber fit; no White

Leicester team news: Skipp and Buonanotte come in

Score prediction

14:35 , George Flood

Arsenal fans will be breathing a huge sigh of relief to see this man back in action this afternoon.

It has been a largely inspired start to the season from David Raya, including an incredible stop against Aston Villa and *that* phenomenal double save in the Champions League stalemate with Atalanta.

Summer signing Neto will have to bid his time for a debut.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

David Raya offers Arsenal boost before PSG clash

14:26 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings reacts to that Arsenal team news at the Emirates as David Raya makes a welcome return ahead of Tuesday’s huge Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

🗣️ "Raya's return is a real boost with PSG coming up."@sr_collings reacts to that Arsenal team news at the Emirates



LIVE: https://t.co/iwi4SZ7Yae#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/IPAb4pnfk2 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 28, 2024

Skipp and Buonanotte come in for Leicester

14:12 , George Flood

It’s two changes from Steve Cooper to the Leicester team that started against Everton last weekend.

Former Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp and Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte both come in.

Jordan Ayew and Bilal El Khannouss drop to the bench.

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Raya and Timber start for Arsenal but White absent

14:06 , George Flood

So David Raya does start for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta names the same XI that started against Manchester City.

Jurrien Timber is also fit to start, though Ben White is absent from the matchday squad entirely.

Bukayo Saka takes on the captain’s armband and Leandro Trossard is back from his suspension, served in the Carabao Cup thrashing of Bolton.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Leicester lineup

13:51

Leicester XI: Hermansen, Justin, Okoli, Faes, Kristiansen, Winks, Skipp, Ndidi, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Ricardo, Coady, Fatawu, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Choudhury, Ayew, Edouard

Arsenal lineup

13:49 , George Flood

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Lewis-Skelly, Nichols, Kiwior, Kacurri, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus

David Raya with Arsenal squad after injury

13:33

Confirmation from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings that David Raya is with the Arsenal squad at the Emirates this afternoon.

Official lineups will be released shortly...

Arsenal have arrived at the Emirates. David Raya is with the squad. https://t.co/XaJY5FKeDM — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) September 28, 2024

Steve Cooper accepts Leicester fan criticism after boos

13:25 , George Flood

It is already tough times for Steve Cooper at Leicester, with no wins from his first five Premier League matches in charge and penalties needed to beat League Two Walsall in the Carabao Cup third round after an unconvincing goalless draw at the Bescot Stadium on Tuesday night.

Frustrated Foxes fans have been quick to demonstrate their ire at Enzo Maresca’s successor over recent weeks, but Cooper insists he understands their booing.

"I will always try to understand fans' perspectives and my initial reaction is not to be too defensive and see the rational of why the feeling is the way it is, and then try to do something about it,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“Supporters pay a lot of money and every supporter's reaction is authentic and you have to respect that."

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Mikel Arteta shrugs off criticism over Arsenal tactics

13:11 , George Flood

For his part, Mikel Arteta has brushed off criticism over Arsenal’s alleged ‘dark arts’ tactics and insisted yesterday that not switching up their approach would be as silly as wearing flip flops in the rain.

“I want to win, the way we prepare the games and the way we want to play, for sure, in our way,” he said.

“But understanding the context. I want to wear flip flops, shorts and a t-shirt, but with this weather? I think I would be very silly to do that. ‘I am very brave’ - yeah but tomorrow you are sick.”

He added: “That is not a debate, That is a war you cannot win, no? On this side, ‘I don’t like it’. On this side, ‘I don’t like it.’

“So where do I go? Don’t get involved in it. It doesn’t make any sense. It is very clear, you look from outside and you are not going to get involved here.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola demands clarity on cryptic Mikel Arteta comments

13:00 , George Flood

Pep Guardiola also demanded clarity from his old friend and former assistant Mikel Arteta, who had given a cryptic response when hitting back at criticism by Manchester City players of his side’s so-called ‘dark arts’ deployed at the Etihad.

"I have been there before," Arteta said. "I was there for four years. I have all the information. So I know, believe me."

Responding to those comments on Friday, Guardiola said: "Next time he has to be more clear exactly what does he mean.

"He said he was here four years and we know exactly what happened here. It can be related in all the process now with 115 charges, maybe it's about that.

"He knows information about that maybe, or maybe he has something like... I don't know.

"OK, next time, like a good relation I have with him, hopefully this question has been asked.

“He can answer exactly what does it mean when he said he was here and I know what's happening here, and instead of being in the clouds there (points upward) to be more precise."

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola warns Man City 'ready' for Arsenal 'war'

12:49 , George Flood

This week has been dominated by Arsenal’s injury issues and the continued fallout from last weekend’s dramatic last-gasp draw with title rivals Manchester City, which is still escalating almost a week on from a feisty clash at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola added further fuel to the fire at a City press conference on Friday, stating that his side were ready for a “war” with the Gunners when asked about Erling Haaland throwing the ball at Gabriel’s head following John Stones’ 98th-minute equaliser.

"I would say that sometimes the emotions are so there. Gabriel said it perfectly after the match, so this is a war, we are here to provoke the opponent, to push them,” he told reporters before the lunchtime trip to Newcastle.

"At the end what can you do? OK, you provoke me - I'm there. You want a war? I'll do a war.

"What do I have to do? And after, the emotions are the emotions. I'm pretty sure he's (Erling Haaland) not proud, but listen - the type of challenge that Arsenal challenges, I understand it."

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Leicester face daunting task at sun-kissed Emirates

12:36 , George Flood

North London is bathed in glorious late summer sunshine ahead of this afternoon’s game.

Leicester have not won here since Jamie Vardy scored a late winner in October 2020, losing all five Premier League matches against Arsenal since then.

In fact, they have won only one of their last trips to these parts, losing 22.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Leicester prediction

12:20

Despite failing to win any of their five opening games of the season, Leicester have been competitive at least, with three draws and two single-goal losses.

However, even with their injury issues, the Gunners are likely to have too much for them in the end, and this should be a far more comfortable afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s side than last Sunday at the Etihad.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Leicester team news

12:16 , George Flood

Steve Cooper confirmed at his pre-match press conference yesterday that Leicester’s injury situation remained unchanged following last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Everton and the Carabao Cup trip to Walsall on Tuesday evening.

The Foxes are still without forward Patson Daka and centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, while goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk is working his way back from a serious ankle injury suffered over the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news: David Raya injury latest

12:11 , George Flood

David Raya was pictured with the rest of the Arsenal squad at their team hotel this morning, raising hopes that he could be fit to return against Leicester.

The Spaniard missed Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup rout of Bolton after being seen limping in the aftermath of that memorable clash with Manchester City, leading to a shock, record-breaking debut for 16-year-old academy goalkeeper Jack Porter with Neto cup-tied and Tommy Setford out injured.

If Raya is not ready to play today, then Neto would come in for his Arsenal debut after joining on loan from Bournemouth in the summer.

Ben White apparently was not spotted with the squad this morning, though Jurrien Timber trained yesterday after his own knock.

This game will come too soon for Mikel Merino and Takehiro Tomiyasu, with captain Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney also still sidelined.

Leandro Trossard is back from suspension, while youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is fit after being forced off with cramp in midweek.

(X/@Benducon)

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester

12:05 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, today’s game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday afternoon blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5:15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Arsenal vs Leicester live

12:03 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Arsenal vs Leicester in the Premier League.

As the fallout from their dramatic and feisty last-gasp draw with title rivals Manchester City continues to escalate almost a week later, the Gunners are back at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon following a midweek Carabao Cup demolition of third-tier Bolton.

All eyes are on the fitness of David Raya as Arsenal look to live up to their billing as heavy favourites against a struggling promoted Leicester team who are one of six top-flight sides still yet to win a single league match so far this term.

The Foxes needed penalties to see off League Two Walsall last time out as the travelling fans expressed their frustration at manager Steve Cooper.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm BST, so keep it right here for all the latest team news and live updates including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates.