Arsenal vs Leicester: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal and Leicester City clash this weekend with the two teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table and in need of points for very different reasons.

Mikel Arteta’s side were denied a famous 10-man victory at Manchester City in the final minute of added time of a controversial 2-2 draw. However, they did return to winning ways midweek with a 5-1 victory against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Leicester also progressed to the fourth round of the same competition, albeit in contrasting fashion, needing penalties to get past League One Walsall. The Foxes are yet to win on their return to the top flight, with last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Everton being their third of the season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Leicester City is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday September 28, 2024.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Leicester City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm BST.

Arsenal vs Leicester City team news

Arsenal have several injury absentees, with Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu all ruled out.

David Raya remains a doubt with a thigh injury, which could mean Neto makes his Arsenal debut in goal, but Ben White and Jurrien Timber are both expected to be in contention to feature after their own injury concerns.

Concern: David Raya is a doubt for Arsenal against Leicester (Getty Images)

Despite being sent off against Manchester City last weekend, Leandro Trossard is available having served his one-game suspension against Bolton.

Leicester are set to be without Jannik Vestergaard once again, with Steve Cooper confirming the Danish defender has an ankle issue. Paton Daka and Jakub Stolarczyk are his only other absentees for the trip to North London.

Arsenal vs Leicester City prediction

Despite failing to win any of their five opening games, Leicester have been highly competitive, with three draws and two single-goal losses.

However, even with their injury issues, the Gunners are likely to have too much for them in the end, and this should be a far more comfortable afternoon for Mikel Arteta than last Sunday at the Etihad.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 72

Draws: 45

Leicester City wins: 33

Arsenal vs Leicester City match odds

Arsenal to win: 1/8

Draw: 5/1

Leicester to win: 13/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).