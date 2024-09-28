Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE: Score and latest updates as Leandro Trossard doubles Gunners’ lead

(Getty Images)

Arsenal take on Leicester City in the Premier League as they look to respond to last weekend’s eventful draw with title rivals Manchester City.

The Gunners’ 10-man rearguard against City was eventually breached by John Stones deep into injury time as Mikel Arteta’s side were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw when a remarkable win was within their grasp.

But after City’s slip-up in the lunchtime kick-off against Newcastle, victory over Leicester would bring Arsenal level on points with Pep Guardiola’s men.

Leicester haven’t found the transition back to Premier League life easy following last season’s promotion from the Championship and they are still hunting their first win of the campaign, although they do have three draws from five games.

Follow all the action in our blog below:

Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League updates

Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League

The Gunners will go level on points with Man City if they beat the Foxes

GOAL! Gabriel Martinelli puts Arsenal in front (ARSENAL 1-0 Leicester, 20 minutes)

GOAL! Leandro Trossard doubles the lead (ARSENAL 2-0 Leicester, 45+1 minutes)

Arsenal FC 2 - 0 Leicester City FC

Arsenal vs Leicester City

16:01

Cooper will need to rally his troops to try and force Leicester back into this contest in the second half as they have failed to make any impact on Arsenal.However, the Foxes have have a record of W0, D2, L1 when trailing at half-time in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:54

It's been one-way in the opening half here at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal head in with a 2-0 lead at the break. Close range finishes from Martinelli and Trossard are reward for a dominant performance from Arteta's hosts with 13 shots yielding two goals and an xG of 1.42. The Foxes have offered very little in the opposite direction with their xG standing at 0.07.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:51

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 2-0 LEICESTER CITY

GOAL! Leandro Trossard doubles Arsenal lead (ARSENAL 2-0 Leicester, 45+1 minutes)

15:58 , Luke Baker

Just as Leicester look to be getting in at the break just one goal down, Martinelli tiptoes into the box and rolls the ball across for Trossard to sidefoot home. Gunners in control.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:47

Assist Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:47

Two minutes added on.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:42

The attacking statistics keep popping up in Arsenal's favour as we tick towards half-time. The Gunners have attempted 12 shots in this match, higher than their season average of 10 in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:39

HUGE CHANCE FOR ARSENAL! Leicester cannot cope with the hosts as Trossard races to the by-line and dinks a cross into the box for Havertz but the German star's header bounces just past Hermansen's post! A real let-off for Leicester.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:35

The threat out wide of Saka, Martinelli and Timber is causing real problems for Leicester as we head towards the break. Arsenal have already attempted 12 crosses in this match, higher than their season average of 14 in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:32

Yellow Card Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:29

Leicester are really struggling to find a way through this Arsenal press. The Gunners have penned the Foxes back with five shots so far compared to Leicester's one.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:27

Rice's low free-kick is only half cleared by Leicester and Calafiori trickles a poor effort at Hermansen. However, Arsenal immediately win back possession and Rice tees up Martinelli but Hermansen spreads himelf to make the save!

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:25

Arsenal have upped the tempo here, with a corner won and cleared by Leicester, Arteta will want another goal before half-time.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:22

Yellow Card Jamie Richard Vardy

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:21

Assist Jurriën David Norman Timber

GOAL! Gabriel Martinelli puts Arsenal in front (ARSENAL 1-0 Leicester, 20 minutes)

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal lead! Gabriel Martinelli converts neatly on the turn after good work from Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber down the right.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:18

First effort on target for Arsenal as Saka steps inside and zips a strike goalwards but it's a routine stop for Hermansen. The England star then turns provider to slip in Martinelli but he blazes over the bar!

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:15

Arsenal are getting closer, as Saka slides Havertz free inside the Leicester box, but Faes gets back in position to head clear.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:13

Rice's chipped cross into the box is headed away by Kristiansen with Saka lurking behind him. Arsenal recycle possession again inside the Leicester half, but the Foxes hold firm.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:11

Martinelli does well from the quickly taken free-kick and his deflected cross eventually bounces out for an Arsenal corner.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:10

Concern for Arsenal here as Martinelli has stayed down after a crunching challenge from former Tottenham star Skipp. The Brazilian international is back on his feet, but that was a sore one.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:08

Leicester are starting to show a little more in attack after that early Arsenal pressure but Buonanotte's weak effort inside the box is blocked away by Calafiori.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:05

Arsenal with the majority of possession in the opening stages as Martinelli is almost released down the hosts left-hand side before Hermansen steps out to clear for Leicester. Saka then tries to wriggle away on the opposite flank but Okoli forces him out for a Foxes goal-kick.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

15:01

It's Leicester who'll kick the game off, as Vardy gets the ball rolling in North London!

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:58

Victory for Arsenal will see Arteta's charges bounce back from their frustration at the Etihad Stadium and the Opta live win probability tracker is backing them pre-game with 75.5% chance of emerging victorious.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:53

Despite Arsenal's impressive start to the domestic campaign, Mikel Arteta's team have not beeen flush with goals, with just eight scored from five matches. That places them joint-sixth in the goals scored table and they have not scored more than two goals in a Premier League match this season.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:32

The historical form book is certainly in Arsenal's favour heading into this game as the Gunners have won their last five Premier League games against Leicester, their joint-longest winning run against the Foxes in their league history (also five between 1908 and 1914 and between 1930 and 1932).

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:30

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Danny Ward, Conor Coady, Abdul Fatawu, Bilal El Khannouss , Jordan Ayew, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Hamza Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Odsonne Edouard.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:30

Steve Cooper also freshened up his team in midweek as the Foxes secured a penalty shootout cup win over Walsall. However, he makes two changes to the team which drew 1-1 at home to Everton last weekend. Skipp replaces El Khannouss in midfield as Buonanotte is preferred to Ayew in attack.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:30

Mikel Arteta rotated heavily for the win over Bolton Wanderers in midweek cup action but he names an unchanged starting XI from the Man City draw.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:30

LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Mads Hermansen; James Justin, Wout Faes, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen; Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp; Facundo Buonanotte, Wilfred Ndidi, Stephy Mavididi; Jamie Vardy.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:30

ARSENAL SUBS: Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, Neto, Maldini Kacurri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Joshua Nichols, Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:30

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:30

Arsenal remain unbeaten so far in Premier League action this season on the back of their feisty 2-2 draw at Manchester City last weekend. The Foxes are yet to win a league game in their top-flight return but both sides progressed to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round in midweek.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

14:30

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Arsenal play host to Leicester City City at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…