Arsenal vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal will today attempt to do everything in their power to win the Premier League title, although they will need favours elsewhere even if they beat Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side have learned from last year’s mistakes and forced Manchester City to match them every step of the way this time around.

Man City’s win over Tottenham on Tuesday, however, means they must hope the champions drop points at home to West Ham.

The Gunners host Everton at the Emirates Stadium where victory is essential for their chances.

It promises to be a fascinating rollercoaster of a final day.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Everton is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 19 May, 2024.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 3pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!

Arsenal vs Everton team news

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Ramsdale, Timber, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Jesus, Nketiah

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young; Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Crellin, Keane, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Hunt, Dobbin

Arsenal vs Everton prediction

It would be a major shock not to see Arsenal end the season with a victory at home. Quite whether or not that is enough to win the title, however, remains to be seen.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Gunners have won nine of their last ten home games against Everton.

Arsenal wins: 111

Draws: 46

Everton wins: 65

Arsenal vs Everton latest odds

Arsenal to win: 1/7

Draw: 8/1

Everton to win: 17/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.