Arsenal vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Confidence boosted by a strong midweek performance in the Champions League, Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back domestically as they take on Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side stumbled again in the title race after being held by Fulham in their last Premier League outing, with perhaps only the postponement of the Merseyside derby preventing them losing ground on Liverpool. Suggestions of an over-reliance on set pieces were somewhat disproved by a better attacking showing against Monaco, with Bukayo Saka to the fore, but finding their flow in this competition will be key to Arteta’s ambitions.

A well-rested Everton will fancy their chance of giving the home manager more headaches as they play for the first time in 10 days. Storm Darragh’s delaying of the last derby at Goodison Park was a disappointment but it means Sean Dyche and his squad have had plenty time to reflect on a fine performance and 4-0 win over Wolves at the start of December. Can they hit that level again to cause a shock in London?

Follow all of the latest from the Emirates Stadium in our live blog below:

Arsenal vs Everton LIVE: Premier League updates

Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League, with kick off at 3pm GMT

Hosts looking to maintain within striking distance in title race

Visitors haven’t played for ten days after Merseyside derby’s postponement

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

14:48

Dyche has made just one alteration from Everton’s 4-0 win over Wolves last time out. Dwight McNeil misses out due to injury. Harrison comes into the starting XI in his place.

14:48

Arteta has made three changes from Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Monaco during the week. Gabriel returns to the starting XI after injury, meaning Kiwior drops to the bench. Timber and Havertz also come into the side, with Partey and Jesus taking their place among the substitutes.

14:43

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Joao Virginia, Beto, Jake O’Brien, Armando Broja, Seamus Coleman, Jesper Lindstrom, Harrison Armstrong.

14:43

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young; Orel Mangala, Idrissa Gueye; Iliman Ndiaye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jack Harrison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

14:43

ARSENAL SUBS: Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, Neto, Ethan Nwaneri.

14:43

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber; Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka.

14:38

Everton have failed to score in each of their last three away Premier League matches, attempting 42 shots with an xG of 3.26 without success, and are the only side without an away goal since the start of November. They last went four in a row without a goal across October/November 2022. Eight of Everton’s 14 Premier League goals this season have been scored via set pieces (57%), the highest percentage by a team in a season since West Brom in 2014-15 (61%). A win today would take Everton eight points clear of the relegation zone.

14:38

Arsenal will jump into second place in the table with a victory over Everton. Mikel Arteta’s side have won 81% of their home Premier League matches in 2024 (P16 W13 D2 L1), their best home win percentage in a year since winning 84% of their games in 2007 (16/19). After a run of four defeats in five Premier League games against Everton between 2020 and 2023 (W1), Arsenal have now won each of their last three against the Toffees. Arsenal’s 102 wins against Everton is the most any side has beaten another in English top-flight history, while their 344 top-flight goals against the Toffees is also the most.

14:33

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Team news - Everton

13:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No Dwight McNeil for Everton this afternoon, with Jack Harrison’s start as his replacement the only change to the side that dispatched Wolves 4-0.

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Team news - Arsenal

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabriel Magalhaes bolsters the Arsenal backline, which also includes young Myles Lewis-Skelly after an impressive outing in the Champions League.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪



🧱 Gabriel partners Saliba

💪 Lewis-Skelly keeps his place

🇩🇪 Havertz leads the line



Let’s give it everything, Gunners 😤 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 14, 2024

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…