Arsenal vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Everton - LIVE!

Arsenal know only a win will do as they host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon. A draw to Fulham last weekend means the Gunners sit six points behind Liverpool having played a game more, and they must now put together a run over Christmas to ensure they at least stay in touch.

Mikel Arteta’s side eased to victory over Monaco in midweek to continue their strong Champions League campaign and the focus now shifts back to domestic matters. Gabriel could return in defence in what would be a major boost, but Riccardo Calafiori is unlikely to make his return from injury.

It is ten days since Everton last played, after the Merseyside derby last week was postponed. Sean Dyche’s side beat Wolves 4-0 in their most recent match in what was one of their best displays of the season, form they will hope to carry into this match. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

It says plenty about Dan Ashworth's standing in the game that he has not been out of work even a week and already the links to new jobs have started, writes Simon Collings.

Ashworth's departure from Manchester United was confirmed last Sunday in a 41-word statement after he spent just five months as the club's sporting director.

No reason was given for Ashworth's sudden exit, although United said the decision was "mutual".

It was only in February that Sir Jim Ratcliffe hailed Ashworth as "clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world" and this swift exit will have raised some red flags.

But it should not detract from Ashworth's impressive body of work, which includes successful stints at Brighton, Newcastle, the FA and West Brom.

That is clearly a viewed shared by others and Ashworth has already been touted for roles at Arsenal and Everton.

The links to Arsenal come as no surprise given Ashworth worked with the club's managing director, Richard Garlick, over a decade ago when the pair were at West Brom.

Ashworth's career path suggests he could adapt and slot into what has become a very slick executive team at Arsenal.

Read the full story here!

Arteta explains lack of Sterling opportunities

Mikel Arteta says Raheem Sterling is an indirect victim of Arsenal’s injury crisis this season as he explained his lack of minutes.

Sterling has started just four games for the Gunners since joining on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day in August.

The last of those starts came back on October 30, when Arsenal travelled to Preston in the Carabao Cup, and Sterling has made just two substitute appearances since then for a total of 23 minutes.

Arteta said: “It’s been tough and very difficult for me as well to accept that I haven’t given him more.

“When he hasn’t started the games, 90 per cent of the subs that I make is related to saving minutes or because of injuries or avoiding injuries. It’s not tactical reasons.

“I would like him to play much more as I think he can impact the team in a very good way. He’s very good in the dressing room and is absolutely desperate to play.

“He had this very important role, impacting every game, and suddenly you are in this position for a while. Not just here but at Chelsea as well.

“So it’s always very difficult and I feel a lot of sympathy for players when they are in this moment. Hopefully we can change it.”

Standard Sport prediction

Arsenal may have laboured at times in open play against Fulham but look strong favourites to get back to winning ways here.

The Gunners can usually be relied upon to deliver on home soil.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Everton team news

Everton will be without all of Dele, Youssef Chermiti, James Garner and Timothy Iroegbunam.

However, Michael Keane is in contention to feature against the Gunners.

Sean Dyche said: "Keano has come through his [injury]. To be honest, he was touch-and-go to be involved [against Wolves] but we felt it was probably best he didn't – but he's been working hard."

Arsenal team news

Gabriel could make his return from injury this afternoon.

The Brazilian has sat out the Gunners’ last three games across all competitions due to a muscular problem, but took part in training at London Colney on Friday.

Riccardo Calafiori, however, is expected to remain sidelined for the clash against Everton at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon due to a groin injury.

“There is a possibility with one of them to be available. He trained today and we will see tomorrow,” said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, when asked on Friday afternoon for an update on Calafiori and Gabriel.

Asked if that player was Gabriel, Arteta said: “Yup.”

Like Gabriel, Calafiori has missed Arsenal’s last three games in a row and is still not quite ready to return.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also still out injured for Arsenal, along with fellow full-backs Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu. That means academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly may get another start at left-back after starring in midweek.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

