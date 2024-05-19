Arsenal vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Everton LIVE!

The final day of the Premier League season is here and Arsenal need something close to a miracle to win their first title in two decades. Not since the Invincibles went unbeaten have the Gunners brought the trophy back to north London - but today might be the day for that long wait to end.

If Arsenal beat Everton and Manchester City fail to beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, Mikel Arteta will have made his team champions of England. It has already been a superb campaign at Emirates Stadium and Gooners will know that there is a genuine chance of the final-day tide turning their way on what is sure to be a dramatic afternoon.

Arteta is set to name an unchanged side after an injury worry for Bukayo Saka, against an Everton team which have survived relegation in a tough year of multiple points deductions. Follow all the latest updates from Arsenal vs Everton LIVE via Standard Sport’s live blog, with our reporters Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the ground to provide expert analysis.

If you fancy an omen, I’m out watching the Hackney Half this morning and Gael Clichy, a member of Arsenal’s last title-winning team, has just come charging past, writes Malik Ouzia.

Of course he also won the league at Man City…

Kroenke: Arsenal will not stand still

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke says the club will not stand still as they look to continue building and challenging Manchester City.

The Gunners have not won the title in 20 years and owner Kroenke says that, even if they do, they will not rest on their laurels in a hint at a big summer of transfer activity.

“While we are undoubtedly proud of the progress we have made, I want to be clear that no one at the club will stand still,” he told Arsenal’s website.

“However things finish today, we’re all working behind the scenes to move us forward – always forward – again.

“There is so much that we want to achieve, both at home and in Europe, and we are focused on writing some exciting new stories and chapters that build on the history of Arsenal Football Club.

“We have all enjoyed seeing our summer signings flourish into being Arsenal players and we’re delighted that a number of players have committed to new contracts to keep this squad together, fighting on all fronts. We want to continue to forge that winning mentality that runs so deeply throughout the club.

“Whatever happens between now and the final whistle today, I’m certain that this season will live long in our memories.”

All quiet in north London!

Won’t be long until it’s bouncing around the Emirates...

It's the calm before the storm in north London...



Arsenal face Everton today hoping to usurp leaders Man City and win their first Premier League title in two decades 🏆



What will these streets look like come this evening?

Standard Sport prediction

It would be a major shock not to see Arsenal end the season with a victory. The Gunners have been in superb form and it should be a carnival atmosphere in north London on the final.

Quite whether or not that is enough to win the title, however, remains to be seen.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Everton team news

The Toffees, meanwhile, hope to welcome back Andre Gomes, with the midfielder facing a late fitness test following a facial injury.

Jack Harrison, Vitalii Mykolenko, Dele Alli and Nathan Patterson are all out.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal could name the same starting line-up for the fifth game in a row as they go for the title.

Bukayo Saka limped off during the win at Old Trafford last time out after aggravating a cut on his leg he picked up against Bournemouth earlier this month.

The winger is understood to be recovering well, though, and is expected to play against Everton.

One change Arteta could make is in midfield, given Thomas Partey struggled in the 1-0 win over Manchester United. Jorginho, who signed a new contract with Arsenal earlier this month, could come in for the Ghana international.

Leandro Trossard scored the winner at Old Trafford and will hope to keep his place on the left flank, although Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are alternative options.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 3pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!

Good morning!

11:19 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Everton on the final day of the Premier League season!

The Gunners sit two points behind Manchester City - they need a favour from West Ham if the 20-year wait for the title is going to come to an end.

All Mikel Arteta’s side is do their job, pick up three points here and then hope for the best. Could there be one final twist in the title race?

We’ll have all the latest build-up right here before team news and full coverage of the action from the Emirates, with kick-off at 4pm BST.