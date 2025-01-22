Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h today

Arsenal take on Dinamo Zagreb tonight (London Standard)

Arsenal return to Champions League duty as Dinamo Zagreb travel to north London tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit fifth in the new-look Champions League table but know victory here would move them up to third and close to sealing a top-eight finish.

The Gunners, however, threw a two-goal lead away to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa on Saturday in a fresh blow to their Premier League title challenge.

Last time out in Europe, they smashed Sporting CP 5-1 and will be heavy favourites against the Croatian side.

Zagreb are just about in the play-off spots as things stand but are up against it in their trip to north London.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal FC vs Dinamo Zagreb is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight, Wednesday January 22 2025.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb team news

Arsenal’s injury list remains plentiful. William Saliba missed the Villa game with a hamstring injury and Arteta has confirmed the defender will sit out of the Zagreb clash.

Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori, however, have both returned to training. Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all out.

The likes of Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior could come into the side to start here if Arteta does opt to rotate.

Bruno Petkovic is a doubt for Dinamo Zagreb, while midfielder Petar Sucic is set to miss out.

Big concern: William Saliba is dealing with a hamstring injury at Arsenal (Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

The Gunners may have struggled of late but it would still be a major shock not to see them win here.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 3

Draws: 0

Dinamo Zagreb wins: 1

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb latest odds

Arsenal to win: 1/10

Draw: 10/1

Dinamo Zagreb to win: 22/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.