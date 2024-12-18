Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Carabao Cup quarter-final updates as Gabriel Jesus equalises for Gunners

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this evening as they search for a second major trophy under boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard led the Gunners to the FA Cup trophy in 2020 at the end of his debut season as manager and has since improved the team to become title contenders in the Premier League. More silverware will be the perfect reward for their development but Arsenal come into the match with staggered momentum.

Their last two Premier League outings have ended in draws with Fulham and Everton so are unlikely to underestimate Crystal Palace especially as Oliver Glasner’s side are on an upwards trajectory.

Palace sit 15th in the league following a poor start to the season but they pulled off a great win away to Brighton at the weekend and are unbeaten in five league games including a 2-2 draw against Manchester City. Is their form good enough to beat Arsenal this evening though?

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals | Live on Sky Sports

The Gunners drew 0-0 with Everton last time out but hope to win more silverware under Mikel Arteta

Palace are unbeaten in five matches and defeated Brighton last time out

4’ GOAL! Mateta puts Palace ahead after Kiwior mistake [ARS 0-1 CRY]

51’ MISS! Sterling misses from point-blank range after Henderson save [ARS 0-1 CRY]

54’ GOAL! Jesus chips over Henderson after brilliant Odegaard pass [ARS 1-1 CRY]

Arsenal FC 1 - 1 Crystal Palace FC

Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace

20:46 , Chris Wilson

59 mins

Two subs for Palace, as Eddie Nketiah and Kamada coming on for Mateta and Eze.

The former Arsenal man gets a decent welcome from his old club.

Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace

20:45 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

There’s some very nice play on show from Arsenal at the moment, with some lovely combinations between Timber, Odegaard and Sterling on the right.

The latest attack does break down though, and Palace come forward before Lacroix fizzes a shot well over from distance.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace

20:43 , Chris Wilson

54 mins

GOAL! The hosts are level!

They’ve applied plenty of pressure since that Sterling chance, and it finally pays off.

Odegaard picks up the ball on the right and drifts inside, spotting the diagonal run of Jesus and releasing him with a brilliant diagonal pass.

The Brazilian takes a touch to take it round the defender, and clips an accomplished finish past the onrushing Henderson for 1-1.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:40 , Chris Wilson

50 mins

CLOSE! How has that stayed out!?

It’s a great attack from Arsenal, who work it across the pitch to Tierney on the left. He plays in a great early cross that finds its way to Sterling, who is unmarked at the back post.

He’s in the six yard box and his first shot is a tame effort straight at Henderson. It rebounds right back to him, but he scuffs it, hitting it more with his heel, and it goes high and bounces off the underside of the crossbar!

Moments later, Merino lets fly from distance, but he drags it wide.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:36 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

A slow start to the second half, with Arsenal keeping plenty of the ball but not venturing too far forward so far.

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:32 , Chris Wilson

The home side get us underway in the second half. Arsenal have made one change, with Martin Odegaard replacing Ethan Nwaneri and William Saliba coming on for Thomas Partey.

Palace have also made a change, with Kporha coming off for Nathaniel Clyne.

HT: Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:28 , Chris Wilson

It’s been a fairly entertaining half for the neutral at the Emirates, with both sides threatening and Palace’s early goal adding plenty of intrigue.

Both sides have been disjointed in attack since the opener, with no real chances of note but plenty of openings appearing in each defence.

The hosts have it all to do though as the second half begins.

HT: Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:23 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:18 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME!

The referee brings the first half to an end, and we enter the break with Palace ahead!

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:17 , Chris Wilson

44 mins

A Crystal Palace free-kick ends up straight into the gloves of Raya, before a lovely touch from Mateta almost releases Eze.

We’ll have one minute of added time here.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:14 , Chris Wilson

41 mins

Another Trossard corner is easily dealt with Henderson, before Trossard’s follow-up cross flies out of play, much to the irritation of the home fans.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:10 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

A lull in activity at the Emirates as both team struggle to mount a meaningful attack. Plenty of possession in the middle of the pitch for both sides, but nothing in attack!

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:06 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

Arsenal are still getting forwards a lot more than Palace, but they just can’t find the final pass. They’re winning the ball back very quickly when they do lose it though.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:02 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

Great save! Sterling produces a great effort, curling it on target, and it’s heading just under the crossbar before Henderson gets across and knocks it over at full stretch.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

20:01 , Chris Wilson

29 mins

Another dangerous free-kick won by Arsenal, as Jesus is dragged down by Lacroix just a yard or two outside of the box...

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:57 , Chris Wilson

26 mins

Jesus beats the offside trap to latch onto a ball over the top, but his touch is poor and the chance eventually goes. It wasn’t an easy opportunity, to be fair to the Brazilian.

The hosts are dominating at the moment, though it isn’t clicking in attack.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:55 , Chris Wilson

24 mins

It’s the first booking of the night and it comes for debutant Caleb Kporha, who clips Trossard on the wing near the Palace box.

From the set-piece, Trossard clips a dangerous ball in but Henderson punches clear. Good ‘keeping.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:52 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

Henderson needs to be careful as he ventures outside of his box to head a long ball clear while under pressure from Sterling.

Partey delivers a long throw that is flicked on by Merino, but Trossard can’t get it under control to get the shot away.

All the pressure is coming from Arsenal at the moment though.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:50 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

Partey is very lucky as he’s dispossessed by Eze, leaving the England man almost clean through near halfway, but the referee pulls it back for the foul.

From the free-kick, Nwaneri’s ball in a pretty poor one, and Palace clear.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:48 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

Palace have been pretty impressive so far, even aside from the goal, and they’re playing with plenty of confidence.

Trossard leads the Arsenal attack but his cross is too tame and it’s easily headed away at the near post.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:46 , Chris Wilson

15 mins

The game has settled more now since the goal, with Arsenal enjoying a lot of possession now. There are still a few lapses of concentration from the hosts though, as illustrated by Partey knocking a pass straight out of play.

Moments later, Jesus gives it away to Sarr, who drives towards the box before hitting a fairly tame effort that Raya parries away from danger.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:44 , Chris Wilson

12 mins

Some good tracking back from Nwaneri prevents Eze potentially starting a very dangerous counter. Timber tries to go long towards Jesus, but there’s too much on it.

The hosts aren’t hesitating to go long so far this evening.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:42 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

Sterling wins it back on the wing before squaring it to Trossard, who fires well over. The hosts do look dangerous when they get forward though.

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:41 , Chris Wilson

9 mins

The home fans want a penalty as Tierney’s cross comes off Chalobah’s hand, but the referee waves it away. Remember, no VAR tonight.

From the corner, the ball sneaks through a sea of bodies in the box but Lerma is there to head off the line!

Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:38 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Arsenal’s two attempts to get forward since the goal have been disjointed, with the first flagged for offside before Guehi easily shepherds Trossard off the ball.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Crystal Palace

19:35 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

GOAL! The away side are ahead out of nowhere!

It’s their first attempt at getting forward, and it’s a long ball from the ‘keeper. It should be easy to deal with but Kiwior makes a real hash of it, completely missing the header and allowing it to run into the path of Mateta, who surges towards goal before tucking in a nice finish across Raya into the far corner.

Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace

19:33 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

The home side have started on the front foot unsurprisingly, though their first spell of pressure ends with Jesus unable to control a pass.

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace

19:31 , Chris Wilson

The away side get us underway at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE

19:26 , Chris Wilson

The two sides are in the tunnel at the Emirates, and we’re just five minutes from kick-off.

Head-to-head

19:23 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have met just 48 times in the past, with the first meeting dating back to 1934. Overall, Arsenal have won 29, Palace have won just five, and 14 have ended as draws.

The Gunners came away victorious in both meetings last season, winning 1-0 at Selhurst Park before a 5-0 demolition at the Emirates in January 2024.

Glasner insists a win is possible

19:20 , Chris Wilson

Speaking in his own pre-match conference, Palace boss Oliver Glasner said that he thinks “it’s possible” that his side gets a win tonight, adding: “They [Arsenal] have been struggling a few weeks ago but now injured players are coming back and their form has got better and better.”

“They have a clear structure - wide wingers [who are] good in the one-v-ones and half spaces, going in behind, early crosses. They are very dominant in possession and have a very good balance. Mikel Arteta is a fantastic manager.”

Arteta; Playing Palace “is always really tough”

19:15 , Chris Wilson

In his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta said that playing Crystal Palace “is always really tough” and “it is another layer of difficulty when you play a team twice in a row” – the Gunners travel to Selhurst Park at the weekend in the Premier League too.

He added that winning this competition would be “really helpful” in their bid to win the league.

“It brings belief, trust and positive energy. Touching a cup generates that energy and I think it creates the right path.,” he added.

On whether Arsenal will look to do business in the January transfer window, he added: “It will depend on who the player is, what the value of that player is and other movements in the squad. That is a difficult one to answer.”

When are there semi-finals and final?

19:10 , Chris Wilson

Whichever side wins tonight will be put into the draw for the semi-finals, which takes place tomorrow after the match between Spurs and Manchester United.

The semi-final ties are across two legs, with one at home and one away for each side. These will take place in on 8 January (first leg) and 5 February (second leg).

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 16 March.

Is there extra-time and VAR in the Carabao Cup?

19:05 , Chris Wilson

With the knockout ties well underway in the League Cup, fans may be wondering if the week’s matches can go to extra-time.

The answer is no, not in the quarter-finals. Since 2018/19, there has been no extra-time in any round other than the semi-finals and final.

There is also no VAR in the competition until the semi-final stage.

If any of the matches finish level after 90 minutes this week, they will go straight to penalties.

Kai Havertz urges Arsenal to ‘stick together’ following Everton setback

18:55 , Chris Wilson

Kai Havertz has called on Arsenal to “stick together” following another setback in their bid for Premier League glory.

The misfiring Gunners squandered a golden opportunity to edge closer to Liverpool in the race for the title after the Reds could manage only a 2-2 home draw against Fulham.

However, Arsenal could also only take a point, in an uninspiring goalless draw against Everton at the Emirates – a result that was greeted with a smattering of boos at the final whistle.

Kai Havertz urges Arsenal to ‘stick together’ following Everton setback

‘A lot of things need to change’: Thierry Henry highlights problem with Arsenal attack

18:50 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal’s fading domestic title challenge is as a result of too much of a risk-free mindset and losing parts of what they were good at, in the eyes of former striker and club legend Thierry Henry.

The Gunners have dropped out of immediate contention at the top of the Premier League after a run of three wins in their last nine, with Mikel Arteta’s side thriving at set-piece situations but otherwise looking short of creativity and goalscoring avenues at times.

Henry pointed out that in comparison to league leaders Liverpool, Arsenal’s style was less impactful in the final third and less capable of finding solutions to the defences in their way, suggesting Arteta had much work on to get the team back to a point where they’d be among the challengers.

Thierry Henry highlights problem with Arsenal attack

Team news

18:45 , Chris Wilson

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has made just one change to the side that beat Brighton last weekend, with Caleb Kporha coming in for the suspended Daniel Munoz at right wing-back.

Team news

18:40 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta has made six changes to the side that drew 0-0 to Everton last week. In defence, only Jurrien Timber remains, and he moves to centre-back, with Thomas Partey replacing William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior coming in for Gabriel. At left-back, Kieran Tierney comes in for Miles Lewis-Skelly.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard drop out for Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri, while up top there are also three changes – Saka, Havertz and Martinelli make way for Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

Line-ups

18:33 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Timber, Kiwior, Tierney; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Merino; Sterling, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Setford, Saliba, Gabriel, Kacurri, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

Palace XI: Henderson; Kporha, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Schlupp; Clyne, Kamada, Richards, Doucoure, Devenny.

Early team news

18:20 , Chris Wilson

The line-ups should be released soon, so here’s a reminder of the early team news.

For Mikel Arteta’s side, long-term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori will also miss the game. Declan Rice is also being assessed after coming off against Everton last week, while back-up ‘keeper Neto is cup-tied.

In his pre-match conference, Arteta gave little away regarding rotation, though some second-string players could come in in key positions. In defence, Jakub Kiwior and Miles Lewis-Skelly could feature, with Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino all in contention to start.

Palace will be without Daniel Munoz due to suspension after he was booked in the win over Brighton, while Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca remain out injured. Eberechi Eze will be assessed after suffering a swollen foot against the Seagulls.

Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner could both feature against their former club

Mikel Arteta bemoans a lack of an end product as Arsenal are held

18:10 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta admitted the magic was missing as Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to edge closer to Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League following a “very disappointing” goalless draw with Everton.

Arsenal dominated Saturday’s fixture against Sean Dyche’s resilient Toffees at the Emirates, but the sluggish championship contenders were guilty of failing to create enough clear-cut chances.

Arsenal have now gone three consecutive matches in the league without scoring from open play, leaving them six points behind Liverpool – who drew 2-2 against Fulham – having played a game more. The full-time whistle was greeted with a smattering of boos inside a frustrated Emirates.

Mikel Arteta bemoans a lack of an end product as Arsenal are held

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw? Date, start time and TV channel

18:00 , Chris Wilson

The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals is near with the quarter-finals taking place this week.

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace, Newcastle United host Brentford and Southampton, without a permanent manager after Russell Martin’s dismissal, welcome Liverpool in a packed Wednesday night of football.

The final quarter-final sees Tottenham battle a Manchester United side bouncing off a thrilling derby win over Manchester City on Thursday night.

Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman hosts the draw following coverage of the final last eight tie with former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and former Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen assisting with the draw.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Which other ties are taking place in the quarter-finals?

17:50 , Chris Wilson

There are, of course, three more ties taking place in the quarter-finals of this competition, with two more tonight and the final one tomorrow. A full list of the fixtures and times is below.

Wed, 18 December – Arsenal v Crystal Palace, 7.30pm

Wed, 18 December – Brentford v Newcastle, 7.45pm

Wed, 18 December – Southampton v Liverpool, 8pm

Thurs, 19 December – Tottenham v Manchester United, 8pm

Predicted line-ups & prediction

17:30 , Chris Wilson

ArsenalXI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Sterling.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

Prediction

Arsenal might have struggled for goals in recent weeks, but with both sides likely to rotate it could be a game where the overall squad quality shines through. The Gunners should have enough to get past Palace despite their recent good form.

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace.

Team news

17:20 , Chris Wilson

For Mikel Arteta’s side, long-term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori will also miss the game. Declan Rice is also being assessed after coming off against Everton last week, while back-up ‘keeper Neto is cup-tied.

In his pre-match conference, Arteta gave little away regarding rotation, though some second-string players could come in in key positions. In defence, Jakub Kiwior and Miles Lewis-Skelly could feature, with Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino all in contention to start.

Palace will be without Daniel Munoz due to suspension after he was booked in the win over Brighton, while Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca remain out injured. Eberechi Eze will be assessed after suffering a swollen foot against the Seagulls.

Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner could both feature against their former club.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE

17:10 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight, with Mikel Arteta’s side still well in the hunt for what would be just the second major trophy of the Spniard’s tenure.

The Gunners have struggled for goals in recent weeks against Fulham and most recently Everton, though they sit third in the Premier League just six points behind Liverpool.

And though the gap at the top will undoubtedly be on Arteta’s mind, so will the lack of major trophies during his time at the club, with the Spaniard unlikely to underestimate Palace.

The Eagles secured a brilliant away win over Brighton last weekend and though they sit 15th in the league, they haven’t lost any of their last five matches, with Oliver Glazer’sside steadily improving in recent weeks.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE

17:00 , Chris Wilson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The hosts remain third in the league and on the hunt for a major trophy on all four fronts, though Mikel Arteta could be tempted into a slew of changes to the starting XI here with the Gunners languishing six points adrift of Liverpool.

And Palace visit the Emirates to face an Arsenal side that is struggling to score goals, and while the Eagles themselves have shown mixed results so far this season, they are unbeaten in their last five.

We’ll have all the latest updates, news and build-up here.