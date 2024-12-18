Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - LIVE!

Arsenal are in need of a positive result and performance to lift the mood as they host Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash tonight. Back-to-back draws against Fulham and Everton have further stalled the Gunners’ Premier League title bid, and it is put added pressure on delivering success in the cups.

Mikel Arteta was keen on Tuesday to point out he has won three trophies as Arsenal boss, including two Community Shields, but there is increased scrutiny on the Spaniard to bring more success to the club, five years into his reign. It remains to be seen how much Arteta rotates tonight, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri pushing to start.

Palace are on a five-match unbeaten run and come into this game on a high after an impressive win over rivals Brighton last time out. Victory tonight would match their best-ever run in this competition. This is the first of two matches in the space of a few days between these sides, with Arsenal travelling to Selhurst Park in the league this weekend. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dom Smith at the ground!

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off: 7:30pm GMT | Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news

Crystal Palace team news

Nwaneri: Fans have only seen a small snippet

17:37 , Matt Verri

Ethan Nwaneri has hailed the influence of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard on his development - but told Arsenal fans the best is yet to come.

The 17-year-old has scored four goals, including three in Arsenal’s run to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

“Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have both been great for me, and not just me but all the young players,” said Nwaneri.

“They help us with everything, and somebody like Bukayo has had that journey already. That’s really important - he knows what we are going through, he can help me, offer me insights on what can help me.

“He’s so good to talk to because he’s so chilled and humble, but also I try to watch him as much as I can and learn that way. Martin as well, he was playing when he was 15 too, so to have that experience in the dressing room is great.

“I’ve made my first starts for the first team, scored my first professional goals too, but there is a lot more to come and it will come.

“I just know and I see where I want to be, and where I’m going to be, and I focus on that. Nobody has really seen anything from me yet, just a small snippet of what’s to come, so I’ve got a much bigger picture in my mind that I want to work towards.”

Standard Sport prediction

17:29 , Matt Verri

Arsenal look favourites at home and Arteta is not expected to rotate too much given a place in the last four is at stake.

Palace have certainly turned a corner after a miserable start to the season, and are now unbeaten in five. This could be a tight affair.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Crystal Palace team news

17:22 , Matt Verri

Palace will be without Daniel Munoz (suspension), Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca, while Eberechi Eze will need to be assessed after suffering a swollen foot against Brighton.

Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner could feature against their former club.

Arsenal team news

17:14 , Matt Verri

Myles Lewis-Skelly could tonight start his third game in a row.

The 18-year-old has started the last two games, against Monaco and Everton, at left-back in the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori and Zinchenko are still out, so Lewis-Skelly could get the nod again - unless Jurrien Timber is shifted over from right-back.

David Raya is expected to start in goal as Neto, who is on loan from Bournemouth, is cup-tied.

Jakub Kiwior could get a start in the heart of defence, with Gabriel only just back from a muscle injury.

Ethan Nwaneri, who has scored three goals in the Carabao Cup this season, is likely to come into the midfield. Mikel Merino and Jorginho could partner him, with the latter an option to captain the side if Martin Odegaard is rested.

In attack, Arteta faces a dilemma as to whether he plays Bukayo Saka or not. Raheem Sterling will hope to get a start after being given the nod in the last two rounds.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Sterling

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

17:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us! Simon Collings and Dom Smith will provide expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:01 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace!

The London clubs meet in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup - a place at Wembley is not far away.

Arsenal are need of a positive night to lift the mood and it’s not a great time to face Palace, who have found some form in recent weeks.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium!