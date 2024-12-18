Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Arsenal are tonight looking to recover from their weekend disappointment when they host Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Gunners drew 0-0 with Everton on Saturday to drop more points in the Premier League title race and could not capitalise on Liverpool being held by Fulham.

Now, they must dust themselves down as Mikel Arteta plots a return to Wembley. For all of Arsenal’s progress under the Spaniard, the trophy return remains at just one FA Cup ahead of the five-year anniversary of his appointment on Friday, and a domestic cup victory could be a major boost during a slightly more difficult season this time around.

Palace, meanwhile, continued their recent good form after a difficult season with a 3-1 win over rivals Brighton on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off time tonight, Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news

Arteta has confirmed that defensive midfielder Declan Rice was fine after being forced off in the 62nd minute of their goalless home draw against Everton.

However, defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori continue to remain out with injury. along with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

"We will make the decision on whether he's (Rice) available or not," Arteta said on Tuesday.

Declan Rice came off for Arsenal against Everton (Action Images via Reuters)

Palace will be without Daniel Munoz (suspension), Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca, while Eberechi Eze will need to be assessed after suffering a swollen foot against Brighton.

Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner could feature against their former club.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

Arsenal look favourites at home and Arteta is not expected to rotate too much given a place in the last four is at stake.

Palace have certainly turned a corner after a miserable start to the season, and are now unbeaten in five. This could be a tight affair.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 33

Draws: 16

Crystal Palace wins: 6

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace latest odds

Arsenal FC to win: 6/10

Crystal Palace to win: 9/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.