Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch WSL fixture

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the WSL this weekend (EPA)

Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Women’s Super League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as the Gunners bid to put pressure on those at the top of the table.

Chelsea have had a flawless start to the season so far, winning both of their matches and scoring eight goals without conceding.

Arsenal on the other hand have only won one of their opening three matches, but are still unbeaten having drawn the other two.

Jonas Eidevall’s side were beaten 5-2 at home to Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday with former Chelsea player Pernille Harder scoring a hat-trick.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

Arsenal vs Chelsea will kick off at 1.45pm BST on Saturday, October 12 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The WSL match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 1.15pm BST. Viewers can also stream the match via the BBC iPlayer app and website and the BBC Sport app and website.

Team news

Leah Williamson and Steph Catley are expected to be available for the match after recovering from their recent injuries. Laura Wienroither and Lina Hurtig are still on the sidelines however, with Victoria Pelova continuing her recovery from an ACL injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Zinsberger, McCabe, Codina, Williamson, Fox, Walti, Little, Foord, Mead, Caldentey, Russo

Chelsea XI: Musovic, Baltimore, Bjorn, Bright, Bronze, James, Nusken, Kaptein, Reiten, Ramirez, Rytting Kaneryd

Odds

Arsenal 24/13

Draw 5/2

Chelsea 13/8

Prediction

Chelsea have started the season in fine form, but in front of a good crowd at the Emirates, might struggle to maintain their flawless WSL campaign. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea