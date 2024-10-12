Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch WSL fixture
Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Women’s Super League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as the Gunners bid to put pressure on those at the top of the table.
Chelsea have had a flawless start to the season so far, winning both of their matches and scoring eight goals without conceding.
Arsenal on the other hand have only won one of their opening three matches, but are still unbeaten having drawn the other two.
Jonas Eidevall’s side were beaten 5-2 at home to Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday with former Chelsea player Pernille Harder scoring a hat-trick.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match
When is it?
Arsenal vs Chelsea will kick off at 1.45pm BST on Saturday, October 12 at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
The WSL match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 1.15pm BST. Viewers can also stream the match via the BBC iPlayer app and website and the BBC Sport app and website.
Team news
Leah Williamson and Steph Catley are expected to be available for the match after recovering from their recent injuries. Laura Wienroither and Lina Hurtig are still on the sidelines however, with Victoria Pelova continuing her recovery from an ACL injury.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Zinsberger, McCabe, Codina, Williamson, Fox, Walti, Little, Foord, Mead, Caldentey, Russo
Chelsea XI: Musovic, Baltimore, Bjorn, Bright, Bronze, James, Nusken, Kaptein, Reiten, Ramirez, Rytting Kaneryd
Odds
Arsenal 24/13
Draw 5/2
Chelsea 13/8
Prediction
Chelsea have started the season in fine form, but in front of a good crowd at the Emirates, might struggle to maintain their flawless WSL campaign. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea