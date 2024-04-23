Arsenal vs Chelsea: Prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal can move four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a win tonight over beleaguered Chelsea.

It appeared that Mikel Arteta’s side had ceded control in the title race following the loss to Aston Villa earlier this month, the Gunners can pile pressure back on the chasing champions.

Their victory at Wolves was a great response to the Villa defeat and their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Though it’s difficult to look past City given their slight advantage in the race, Arsenal must not fall away in the dying embers of what has been another strong campaign.

The Blues, meanwhile, can now only qualify for Europe by way of Premier League finish.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side ran out 6-0 winners over Everton last week before impressing to some degree in their FA Cup semi-final loss to City at Wembley on Saturday. Cutting edge, however, remains a problem.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Tuesday 23 April, 2024.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings and Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news

Jurrien Timber is the only confirmed absentee for the Gunners but is nearing a return to action after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained on his debut. He returned to action for the club’s U21s this week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu may be fit after a knock while Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the prime candidates to enter the line-up, with some degree of rotation likely

Pochettino has denied that star man Palmer is carrying an injury, but he is confirmed as a doubt due to illness.

Story continues

Christopher Nkunku is close to a comeback, though this game may come too soon.

Boost: Christopher Nkunku is reportedly close to a comeback (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Robert Sanchez is also close to a return, along with Levi Colwill.

Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell are out.

Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are all injured.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

The Gunners proved their fighting spirit against Wolves and Chelsea lack such a cutting edge, it’s difficult to see them overcoming one of the best defences in Europe this season.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 83

Draws: 59

Chelsea wins: 66

Arsenal vs Chelsea latest odds

Arsenal to win: 2/5

Draw: 7/2

Chelsea to win: 11/2

Odds subject to change.