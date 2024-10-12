Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE! WSL match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Chelsea – LIVE!

Arsenal are looking to kickstart their season in the Women’s Super League this afternoon when they host London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have endured a fairly miserable start to the campaign, winning only one of their opening three WSL games thus far and were thrashed by Bayern Munich earlier this week. Manager Jonas Eidevall, however, insists any external pressure does not match up with the one he puts on himself and vowed to fight on despite mounting criticism.

The Blues, meanwhile, are in fine form under new manager Sonia Bompastor. They’ve won both of their games thus far and overcame Real Madrid in the Champions League as they show little sign of a drop off following the end of the Emma Hayes era.

Chelsea could well inflict more damage on Arsenal as they look to win the League title once more. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Arsenal vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 1.45pm BST; Emirates Stadium

TV channel and live stream: BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Arsenal team news: Leah Williamson in line for first WSL start this season

Chelsea team news: Erin Cuthbert faces fitness test

Prediction: Chelsea to win

Jonas Eidevall responds to growing pressure before Chelsea showdown

11:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall insists he is his own “fiercest critic” and that no one puts more pressure on him than himself.

Eidevall has come under fire after the Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Everton last week and slumped to a 5-2 loss at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: WSL prediction today

11:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given the manner in which Chelsea have started this season, a Blues win feels likely.

Chelsea to win, 3-1.

Chelsea team news vs Arsenal today

11:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erin Cuthbert faces a fitness test after picking up a knock against Real Madrid earlier this week.

Arsenal team news vs Chelsea today

11:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leah Williamson played 90 minutes against Bayern Munich earlier this week and is in line to make her first WSL start this season.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Free TV channel and live stream today

11:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on BBC One. Coverage starts at 1.15pm BST ahead of 1.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, which are both free with a subscription.

Welcome

10:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea in the WSL.

Kick-off from the Emirates Stadium is at 1.45pm BST.