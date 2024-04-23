Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Arsenal vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups as they host Chelsea in a London derby tonight. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League on goal difference and would go four points clear of Manchester City with victory in north London, though Pep Guardiola’s side will have two games in hand.

It was a crucial win over Wolves last time out for Arsenal, bouncing back from their Champions League disappointment. Mikel Arteta’s side have had a hectic fixture list and make changes as a result, with Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu both coming into the side. Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the left, meaning Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli start on the bench.

Chelsea come into this match with plenty of regret, after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City. The Blues had plenty of chances to win that semi-final, but were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal. Cole Palmer has been ruled out with illness, in what is a huge blow for Mauricio Pochettino. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

21:55 , Matt Verri

Sensational from the Gunners.

A perfect night and they go three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Truly miserable London derby for Chelsea. A mile off it in the second-half.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:54 , Matt Verri

90+6 mins: Again Martinelli wastes a huge chance to get on the scoresheet.

Zinchenko clips a ball over the top, Chelsea playing a bizarrely high line all of a sudden.

Brazilian is clean through, straight at Petrovic though.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:51 , Matt Verri

90+4 mins: Arsenal have been a decent final ball away from making this seven or eight in the last 10 minutes or so.

Chelsea are there to be opened up every time.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:48 , Matt Verri

90+1 mins: Should be 6-0.

Sterling with a terrible pass, Vieira nods it into Martinelli’s path. Drills it wide of the far post, as Rice waited for it to be squared.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:47 , Matt Verri

90 mins: Seven minutes added on.

Just what Chelsea wanted to hear...

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:45 , Matt Verri

88 mins: Thousands thought that was in!

Vieira, on for Saka, drives into the box and lashes an effort into the side-netting. Caught that really well.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:42 , Matt Verri

85 mins: Ironic cheers around the Emirates, greeting every Chelsea pass.

There aren’t many left in the away end to join in.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:40 , Matt Verri

83 mins: Stunning from Jesus, flicks the ball through to Rice.

Curls an effort onto the post, back to Odegaard... rebound is blocked.

Offside flag is up, wouldn’t have counted.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

21:38 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have gone to a back five to try and slow Arsenal's rout. This is humbling, this is humiliating.

Defeat may have been accepted here but the nature of it is embarrassing.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:37 , Matt Verri

79 mins: Casadei and Silva on, as Gilchrist and Madueke make way.

Chelsea have gone to a back five - they don’t want any more damage.

Gabriel fine to continue.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:34 , Matt Verri

77 mins: Pace of the match has just slowed down a bit. Chelsea counting down the seconds until they can get out of here.

Bit of a concern for the Gunners, though, as Gabriel goes down off the ball.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

21:32 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have achieved a club-record for goals conceded in a single Premier League season.

57 league goals conceded.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

21:29 , Matt Verri

72 mins: Two Arsenal changes - fairly good ones too.

Trossard and Havertz off, Jesus and Martinelli on for the final 20 minutes or so.

In fact, it’s a quadruple switch. Jorginho and Zinchenko introduced, as Partey and Tomiyasu make way.

GOAL! Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea | Ben White 70'

21:27 , Matt Verri

And two for White!

Dear me. Odegaard scoops a ball over the top, White on the volley finds the far corner!

He was surely just trying to square it, but it has turned into a perfect finish.

Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea

21:26 , Matt Verri

68 mins: Partey gives away a cheap free-kick, Sterling’s first touch will be taking this.

Over the wall, and it’s so weak it just about reaches Raya. That’s not going to do it.

Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea

21:23 , Matt Verri

66 mins: Two Chelsea changes. Fernandez and Mudryk off, Chalobah and Sterling on.

Best of luck, lads.

GOAL! Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea | Kai Havertz 65'

21:22 , Matt Verri

HAVERTZ AT THE DOUBLE!

So, so, so easy. Chelsea have just stopped.

Saka allowed to stroll inside into the box, comes to Havertz and he reverses the shot off the inside of the post.

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

21:21 , Matt Verri

64 mins: There is still so much space on offer for the Arsenal midfielders and front three.

Saka drags the ball back to Havertz, tries a cute pass through to Odegaard but doesn’t quite come off.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

21:20 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are playing like "Wenger Out" Arsenal.

Soft, no intensity but with a bit of flair in attack.

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

21:18 , Matt Verri

61 mins: What a miss!

Madueke slides in Jackson, first touch takes him past Gabriel and the second fires the shot into the side-netting.

Had to score.

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

21:16 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Arsenal happy to sit off for now, letting Chelsea have the ball at the back.

With a north London derby to come this weekend, Arteta may consider taking off a couple of his key men...

Simon Collings at the Emirates

21:16 , Matt Verri

Home fans singing Kai Havertz's name. It's turned into a party here.

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea | Kai Havertz 57'

21:14 , Matt Verri

THAT SHOULD DO IT!

Odegaard with a wonderful pass through to Havertz, and he’s in behind.

Holds off Cucurella, finishes brilliantly under pressure.

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

21:12 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Emirates in fine voice, some of those nerves have been eased.

Chance for Arsenal to break again, Odegaard looks to play Saka clean through but Badiashile reads it and sticks a foot in.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

21:10 , Matt Verri

Test of Chelsea's character here. Arsenal will not let up, they know goal difference could be key in the title race.

So do Chelsea fold?

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea | Ben White 52'

21:09 , Matt Verri

THE GUNNERS HAVE THEIR SECOND!

Short corner, Rice’s shot is deflected into the path of White, and he just guides it into the far corner. All happened in slow motion.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

21:08 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Nearly 2-0! Again.

Odegaard with a stunning pass through to Havertz, tries to go under the goalkeeper and it bounces off Petrovic’s leg, behind for a corner.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

21:07 , Matt Verri

Bright start from Arsenal to this half. Arteta waving to the fans for more noise. He won't want this to get nervy.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

21:06 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Another Arsenal chance, another Petrovic save.

Rice wins it back for the Gunners, it’s a three-on-two. Odegaard slides in Rice, Petrovic gets down well and saves the midfielder’s effort.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

21:04 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Partey caught on the ball, and then lunges in on Jackson to stop the Chelsea counter. Does well to avoid a booking.

Chelsea striker complains about that - he should be off himself after that challenge on Tomiyasu early in the match.

Back underway!

21:02 , Matt Verri

Up and running again for the second-half!

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

20:56 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have been second best but still in the game.

They actually created a few good openings after a slow start, when it looked like they might be blown away.

Maybe Arsenal will get nervy with the title in the balance.

Perfect start for the Gunners!

20:52 , Matt Verri

Arsenal flew out of the blocks - this is how they took the lead inside five minutes.

Leandro Trossard gives Arsenal the lead inside 5 minutes! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGQ8Vr9owa — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

Simon Collings at the Emirates

20:50 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta will be disappointed it is not more than 1-0, given the domination Arsenal have enjoyed.

Chelsea getting a little joy on the break with their pacy front-three.

HT: Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:47 , Matt Verri

That’s half-time at the Emirates.

Arsenal much the better side and they took an early lead through Leandro Trossard, before threatening to run away with it.

Chelsea have kept themselves within touching distance though. Game still there for them.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:46 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Flurry of yellow cards before the break.

Trossard all the way over to the left wing and he catches Cucurella late, on the top of his foot. Can’t really complain about that.

One minute added on... and Arteta gets himself booked too for something he’s said on the touchline.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:43 , Matt Verri

43 mins: And now Cucurella joins him in the book.

Shoves Saka over and runs away with the ball. Both Chelsea’s full-backs now on a yellow card.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:42 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Chance for Jackson... and he basically catches the ball.

Gallagher whips the ball in, Jackson should really head it in but instead puts his hand up to protect his face, and it bounces off him. Handball. Bizarre.

Gilchrist, meanwhile, is shown a yellow card for catching Trossard.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

20:41 , Matt Verri

Chelsea look dangerous when they get in and around Arsenal's box but getting there is a problem.

They're relying on the ball carriers to do it in transition, but are struggling to play through Arsenal's press by passing.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:40 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Mudryk drifts inside and holds off White.

Fires the ball into Jackson, who plays it wide to Madueke. He goes down, but Chelsea keep possession and clip it into the middle.

Raya off his line and just about claims it, Gallagher nearly had a tap-in.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

20:36 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have only produced one real quality open-play move so far and it saw them create two chances for Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez.

If they could do that more often, it might be a contest but only one side is winning this if this continues and that's Arsenal.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:36 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Odegaard again has space on the edge of the area, slides it wide to his right... where Saka and White are both standing still.

Either one of them would have been in had they made the run.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:34 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Trossard lines up a shot from 25 yards out, takes a deflection and dribbles away for a corner. Arsenal’s third of the match.

Again the Gunners take it short, Chelsea are leaving Odegaard and Saka free on the edge of the box.

Comes to Odegaard, he doesn’t want to shoot. Flicked to Saka, he does... well over the bar.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

20:30 , Matt Verri

It's been the case a few times this season, but Arsenal need to kill this game.

They only lead 1-0 despite so much domination.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:30 , Matt Verri

29 mins: And now Chelsea respond.

Madueke too quick for Tomiyasu, ball across the face of goal is left by Saliba and White.

Cucurella with a blocked effort, before he picks out Fernandez. Guides his shot wide.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:28 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Saka is all over Cucurella. Skipping past him every single time he runs at the Chelsea man.

Beats him twice here, twisting inside and out, before his curling shot is blocked. Arsenal piling on the pressure again.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:27 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Some lovely Arsenal football so far tonight. Odegaard central to it all, as ever.

He reverses a pass through to Havertz, lays it off to Saka and he forces Petrovic into a save.

And now two more saves... the second is stunning! First he denies Havertz, and then a deflected Trossard effort is somehow kept out by Petrovic. Incredible.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

20:25 , Matt Verri

Nicolas Jackson is proving a great outlet tonight while Chelsea are under pressure.

That side of his game needs to be respected. It takes the pressure off.

He just ran more than 50 yards to win a corner after Arsenal missed chances to score.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Outrageous footwork from Odegaard to play in Tomiyasu. He fires the ball across the face of goal, Saka can’t quite turn it in.

Comes to White, back into the middle and Chelsea clear.

Jackson leads the counter, cut-back hits Gabriel and onto the post!

Simon Collings at the Emirates

20:23 , Matt Verri

Arsenal just a bit careless in possession at times.

They are in control of this game, but could easily let Chelsea back into it if they become slack.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:22 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Brilliant from Saka, skips inside Cucurella and onto that left foot.

Away from two, three Chelsea players. Could play it wide to Trossard, instead goes for goal and it’s blocked.

Arsenal stay on the attack, sensational turn from Rice. He curls an effort towards the far corner from just outside the area... not far away.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

20:20 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have improved a little in the last five minutes.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Mudryk is getting some live coaching from Mauricio Pochettino on that left wing.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:19 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Strange from Saka, tries to send the ball all the way back to Raya and instead shanks it out for a corner. Arsenal under pressure out of nothing.

And nearly 1-1! Flicked on at the near post by Badiashile, Disasi can’t quite make contact in the middle. Any sort of touch and it was an equaliser.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:17 , Matt Verri

17 mins: First sign of Chelsea threatening in attack, as Gallagher plays a dangerous ball across the face of goal. Madueke can’t quite catch up with it.

Just starting to feel like the Blues are settling a bit after an awful start.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

20:16 , Matt Verri

Safe to say Chelsea are struggling badly at the Emirates.

They're struggling to string passes together, look weak at the back and you have to fear they will get blown away if this doesn't improve.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:15 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Badiashile with the flicked header, behind for another Arsenal corner. Rice to take this one.

Short to Trossard, worked out to Odegaard and he eventually clips a ball to the back post. Tomiyasu gets up well, can’t keep the header down though.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: White again gets in down the right, this time is cross is charged down by Cucurella. Corner.

Arsenal so dominant, Arteta will be desperate for a second goal.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Tomiyasu down after an awful challenge from Jackson. Could easily be a red card... it’s nothing in the end. Not sure how he’s got away with that.

Havertz then clean through for Arsenal, should shoot but tries to square it instead and makes a mess of things. Has to be 2-0.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:08 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Chelsea need to be very careful. They could get blown away here.

Saka slides in White on the overlap, he has space to skip to the byline. Fired low into the middle, Chelsea scramble it away.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

20:07 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Arsenal full of energy in the opening minutes of this match - Chelsea struggling to cope.

There have been some tired bodies in the Arsenal camp recently, but no sign of it here. All-action.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

20:06 , Matt Verri

That was so easy for Arsenal.

Rice given too much time to drive with the ball and Chelsea are punished. A brutal start for Gilchrist.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea | Leandro Trossard 4'

20:05 , Matt Verri

PERFECT START FOR ARSENAL!

It’s a slick move and Chelsea are opened up. Rice drives into the box, slides it to Trossard and his low strike is too powerful for Petrovic.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

20:02 , Matt Verri

There's a lot of inflatable Champions League trophies in the away end to mock Arsenal's exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

That has been a co-ordinated effort from the away support. Funny.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

20:01 , Matt Verri

1 min: Barely 30 seconds on the clock and Havertz goes down in the box.

Badiashile gave him a shove from behind... offside flag goes up. That may well have saved Chelsea, it was a clumsy challenge.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We’re underway in this London derby!

Here we go!

19:56 , Matt Verri

Teams are out in north London.

Five matches to go for Arsenal in the Premier League - they almost certainly need to win them all to have a chance of winning the title.

Seven left for Chelsea, and they need a strong finish themselves to secure European football.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:53 , Matt Verri

Memories of Munich just now as the Arsenal PA plays out Hells Bells.

Can't knock him to be fair, great tune.

Arteta: Pochettino was like a father to me

19:51 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino were team-mates at PSG during their playing careers, with the Arsenal boss viewing the Argentine as a “father” figure.

“I was 17, 18 years old in Paris,” Arteta explained.

“I was thrown into Paris on 1st January with no experience in professional football.

“And he doesn’t like it, but for me, he was like a father. He really took me under his arm, gave me incredible advice, he really protected me, he inspired me.

“I learned so much in those two years with him together. And from there, obviously, we maintained the relationship.”

Pre-match thoughts from Mikel Arteta

19:44 , Matt Verri

The Arsenal boss spoke to TNT Sports earlier this evening...

"In these moments you have to step up and make it happen" 💪



Mikel Arteta talks Premier League title race and looks ahead to Chelsea clash...



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 | @rioferdy5 | @martinkeown5 pic.twitter.com/acJ8yOtMM8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

Big night for Mudryk

19:37 , Matt Verri

In the 95th minute at Wembley on Saturday, a free-kick from Mykhailo Mudryk pretty much summed up his Chelsea career so far.

With the Blues chasing an equaliser in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City and needing a quality delivery into the box with their last chance, Mudryk over-hit his cross straight out for a goal-kick.

Mudryk was not to blame for the 1-0 defeat, but that moment encapsulated his struggles.

The 23-year-old will be back in the spotlight at Arsenal, the club he was poised to join in January last year before Chelsea hijacked the deal.

Mudryk can expect a frosty reception at the Emirates, but Chelsea need him to step up as a matchwinner in the absence of Palmer.

Read our full preview here!

Last time they met...

19:29 , Matt Verri

It was certainly eventful!

Chelsea took a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge when they hosted Arsenal earlier this season, but could not hold on.

Goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard earned the Gunners a hard-fought point.

Arteta backs Chelsea project to succeed

19:23 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is “convinced” the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital project at Chelsea will come good, because cash is king.

The Blues’ new owners have spent over a billion pounds since their takeover in 2022, but Chelsea have not won a trophy and are due to miss out on qualification for the Champions League again this season.

A win tonight for the Gunners would stretch the gap between the two teams in the Premier League to 30 points.

Arteta, however, believes Chelsea will eventually come good under owners Boehly-Clearlake due to the money they’ve spent and the presence of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“I am convinced they will [be a success],” said Arteta. “With that squad, yes. And with the manager they have.

“If you look at the history of the Premier League, in the last 20 years [at the top] are the ones that have spent the most, what has happened there is a big relation [between success and money spent], depending on how you look at it.

“They will have their vision and be very clear in how they want to get there.”

Arsenal to have success out wide?

19:18 , Matt Verri

Saka vs Cucurella, Trossard vs Gilchrist.

Those battles could have a big say on the outcome of tonight’s match.

"Arsenal will look at those full-back areas and think they can get at Chelsea."



🗣 @sr_collings and @NizaarKinsella give their pre-match thoughts on the team news ahead of tonight's London derby.



LIVE: https://t.co/KNmrL6QFP1 #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/pnzQ3kqKDo — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 23, 2024

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

19:12 , Matt Verri

Chelsea's lineup is a bit of a shock.

A big surprise to see popular academy star Alfie Gilchrist start his biggest match to date. He scored the sixth goal in the rout against Everton last week but this is a whole different level of match and that was a substitute appearance.

Benoit Badiashile is also drafted in for Thiago Silva. Mykhailo Mudryk preferred to Raheem Sterling.

Two Arsenal changes

19:07 , Matt Verri

Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu start for Arsenal tonight - not been very often that the Gunners have had the two of them available.

Jakub Kiwior drops to the bench, as does Gabriel Jesus with Kai Havertz moving forward to lead the line.

The Arsenal bench certainly looks stronger than Chelsea’s tonight.

Chelsea team news

19:05 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gilchrist, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Silva, Sterling, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Washington, Tauriainen, Dyer

Nizaar Kinsella at the Emirates

19:03 , Matt Verri

Cole Palmer being out is obviously such a huge blow for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino challenged his team to show they are "Chelsea Football Club, not Cole Palmer Football Club" when he was doubtful through illness - that absence is now confirmed.

It is the first time he misses a Chelsea match since February when he was rested against Leeds in the cup.

Palmer has not missed a game in the Premier League since his suspension against Crystal Palace in December.

Arsenal team news

19:00 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Jesus, Nketiah

In the building!

18:56 , Matt Verri

The Gunners have arrived at the Emirates.

Team news coming up in the next few minutes.

Business time 👔



Shot on Pixel 🤳 pic.twitter.com/Jkfwa11Ibl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2024

Pochettino to make penalty decision

18:49 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino insists he has “plenty of good takers” should Cole Palmer prove unable to take a penalty for Chelsea against Arsenal.

The 21-year-old forward is a doubt to face the Gunners after missing Monday’s training session through illness.

Palmer is joint-top of the Premier League scoring charts with 20 goals, level with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and has bagged all nine of his spot-kicks in all competitions.

But after a penalty row between Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson against Everton, Pochettino must decide his next taker before kick-off at the Emirates.

He told reporters: “I will decide when I pick the starting XI, but we have players who can shoot, like Noni Madueke, Gallagher, Fernandez, or even Jackson.

“I still have not decided who it is going to be. It will depend. Of course, there is Mudryk.

“We have plenty of good takers in the squad. When I decide the starting XI tomorrow I will decide who takes.”

(Getty Images)

Timber eyeing first-team return

18:39 , Matt Verri

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is itching to play a role in the title run-in after making his comeback for their Under-21s.

The £38.5million signing has been out since suffering a serious knee injury on the opening weekend of the season but he played 45 minutes against Blackburn at Ewood Park on Monday night.

Timber scored a brilliant goal after eight minutes, cutting inside from the left and curling a shot into the top corner, and his return to fitness could be a major boost for Arsenal.

He can play anywhere across the back-four and Mikel Arteta believes his attacking qualities from defence can give his side a different dimension.

“I can’t wait,” Timber said. “The boys have been texting me already, so it’s going to be fun.

“I think we’re doing really well. The last couple of weeks have been tough, obviously out of the Champions League, but we’re still in the mix [in the title race], we’re still there.

“I’m glad that I can be a part of it and let’s see what the last couple of weeks can bring. I hope something beautiful.”

Stage is set!

18:30 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have made the trip across London to the Emirates Stadium.

Just under half an hour until we get all the team news - plenty for both managers to consider.

Arteta issues Emirates rallying cry

18:22 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has called on the Arsenal fans to “drive” the team to the title.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League and they can extend their lead to three points with a win over London rivals Chelsea.

It is the first of three home games for Arsenal during their final five matches and Arteta is hoping for an “unbelievable atmosphere”.

Arteta says he can understand why fans could be nervy with the title on line, but he has urged them to get behind the team for the final push.

“I think that is related to the will to win,” he said on Monday afternoon. “When you are see that you are not capable and you start to doubt, or the result starts to go the other way, it gets nervy.

“I cannot demand [from] them anything else then what they are doing, the only advice is just to transmit to the team that energy, that belief and drive them.

“Drive them when it is more needed and when there are some doubts, or when things are not going our way, because you can turn them around immediately - and energy is a massive factor to achieve that.

“I am sure tomorrow we are going to have an unbelievable atmosphere again and they are going to help us to win.”

Arsenal to remove club crest from shirts

18:14 , Matt Verri

Arsenal will play with the iconic cannon on all three of their kits next season as opposed to the club crest.

The club have previously used the cannon instead of the crest before, such as for last season’s away kit.

Next season, however, will be the first time that the cannon has featured on all three of Arsenal’s kit.

The club crest will remain an important part of Arsenal’s iconography and it will still feature regularly, including on the artwork that was wrapped around Emirates Stadium last season.

The current Arsenal crest, which is on the home kit this season, has been in use since 2002.

The last time Arsenal had a home shirt which used a cannon instead of the club crest was back in the 1989-90 season.

Chelsea to make late Palmer decision

18:07 , Matt Verri

As we’ve mentioned, Cole Palmer has been dealing with illness over the last few days.

While Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has denied denied suggestions the England international is carrying an injury, he did confirm that Palmer was a major doubt for tonight.

The 21-year-old is level with former Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot after scoring 20 goals this season, while only three players have managed more than his nine assists.

Pochettino said yesterday that the club would assess Palmer on Tuesday morning before their short journey across to the Emirates Stadium.

"We will see tomorrow,” the Chelsea boss said.

“We need to assess tomorrow morning. Today, no. I don't believe he can be involved but we will assess him tomorrow morning. Even if he is good tomorrow, he may not be able to play."

Standard Sport prediction

18:00 , Matt Verri

The Gunners proved their fighting spirit against Wolves and Chelsea have continued problems in front of goal.

It’s difficult to see them getting the better of one of the best defences in Europe this season, especially if Palmer is ruled out.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

Chelsea team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

Chelsea may be without star man Cole Palmer, while Ben Chilwell and Malo Gusto have been ruled out through on injury.

Mauricio Pochettino remains without the same seven players along with a further three after setbacks at Wembley on Saturday.

Palmer has been battling illness and is a major doubt for tonight’s match.

Christopher Nkunku is nearing his return after participating in "partial team training" but tonight will come too soon. Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez, and Wesley Fofana are also injured.

Raheem Sterling is pushing to return to the front three alongside Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Madueke, Jackson, Sterling

Arsenal team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Arsenal may be forced to make changes tonight.

The Gunners have had a hectic schedule during April as they fight to win the Premier League title.

Jakub Kiwior had a difficult first half against Wolves last time out, however he recovered and was steady after the break. Oleksandr Zinchenko could come in and it remains to be seen if Takehiro Tomiyasu is fit after missing the win at Molineux with a knock picked up from the Bayern Munich game.

Jorginho will hope to come into the midfield to face his old club after being rested at the weekend.

If the Italian does get back into the starting XI then another former Chelsea ace, Kai Havertz, will most likely be returned to his role as Arsenal’s centre-forward.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here! Simon Collings and Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Chelsea!

It’s a big London derby in the Premier League and the Gunners cannot afford any slip-ups.

Victory will take them three points clear of Liverpool, who will have a game in hand, and four ahead of Manchester City, though Arsenal will have played two matches more than Pep Guardiola’s side. Nothing but a win will do here.

Chelsea have been hugely inconsistent this season but they have, largely, turned up in the big games.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Emirates.