Arsenal vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal need to put their stumbling recent domestic form behind them as they host Burnley this weekend.

Last weekend's controversial defeat to Newcastle came after a tame Carabao Cup exit to West Ham, but the mood was lifted on Wednesday night as the Gunners eased to victory over Sevilla to take a big step towards the Champions League knockout stages.

Mikel Arteta's side have been strong at home all season, unbeaten in the eight matches they have played at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions, and they will be confident of extending that run against an out-of-form Burnley team.

The Clarets have picked up just four points from their opening 11 Premier League matches - it would be a huge surprise if they added to that tally here.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Burnley scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday November 11, 2023.

The match will take place a the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal returned to winning ways against Sevilla (Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Burnley

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Burnley team news

Bukayo Saka limped off with what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the win over Sevilla and will need to be assessed, while Takehiro Tomiyasu came off at half-time after suffering "discomfort" in the opening 45 minutes.

Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah will hope to return for the Gunners, after failing late fitness tests in midweek, but Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe all remain sidelined. Leandro Trossard's performance in Europe could be enough for him to start against Burnley, even if Nketiah is fit.

Burnley are set to be without Lyle Foster again, with the striker unlikely to return from illness until after the international break.

Aaron Ramsey is a major doubt with a knock, but Josh Cullen is expected to be back in the starting lineup after missing the Crystal Palace last weekend through suspension.

Bukayo Saka is an injury concern for the Gunners (Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction

There were signs that Arsenal's forward stars were starting to find form again in midweek, though they did benefit from the space Sevilla allowed them.

Even with the Gunners not firing on all cylinders, this should be a comfortable afternoon for them. No side has scored fewer Premier League goals than Burnley this season, and only Sheffield United have conceded more. That's not a great combination.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 55

Draws: 24

Burnley wins: 34

Arsenal vs Burnley match odds

Arsenal to win: 1/7

Draw: 9/2

Burnley to win: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).