Arsenal vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Burnley - LIVE!

Arsenal look to go into the international break on a high as they welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. It's a must-win match for the Gunners, who have lost their last two domestic matches away to West Ham and Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta's side have been much more convincing this season at home though, unbeaten in all competitions in north London. They come into this match on a high too, having eased past Sevilla in midweek to maintain what has been a strong start to their Champions League group. There are plenty of injury issues for Arteta to contend with - Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah are all doubts.

Burnley are off the bottom of the Premier League table on goal difference only, with just four points to their name this season. Vincent Kompany and his team have struggled back in the top-flight, having stormed to the Championship title last term. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Burnley latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Arsenal team news: Injuries issues grow

Burnley team news: Foster not involved

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal win

Burnley team news

12:46 , Matt Verri

Burnley will be without Lyle Foster, who is out for an indefinite period of time due to a recurrence of a mental health issue.

Aaron Ramsey is a major doubt with a knock, but Josh Cullen is expected to be back in the starting lineup after missing the loss to Crystal Palace last weekend through suspension.

Arsenal team news

12:39 , Matt Verri

Arsenal could be without eight first-team players this afternoon.

Emile Smith Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) will all definitely miss the game at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners could also be without Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Odegaard has missed the last two games and he faces a race against time to be fit for the weekend. Jesus has been out since October 24, although he has been called up by Brazil for qualifiers later this month. Nketiah missed Wednesday’s win over Sevilla.

Story continues

Oleksandr Zinchenko is pushing to come in at left-back and may get his wish as Tomiyasu went off with a knock at half-time in midweek.

Saka did not train on Thursday after coming off injured, but he is pushing to play and is keen to do so.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley

12:33 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the 3pm blackout. Highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 11pm GMT on BBC One.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

12:26 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Burnley!

The Gunners suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season a week ago when losing to Newcastle, but they were strong in midweek in the Champions League and will be confident of returning to winning ways domestically here.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium. Stay with us!