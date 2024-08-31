Arsenal vs Brighton – Premier League Match Preview

Arsenal and Brighton battle it out this Saturday lunchtime, with both sides looking to preserve their perfect Premier League record so far this campaign.

The hosts have carried their fine form over the last couple of years into the fresh season, with wins over Wolves and Aston Villa a continuation of last season’s strong showing.

Brighton built on their opening day drubbing of Everton with a last-gasp win over Manchester United, with Joao Pedro’s stoppage-time winner maintaining Fabian Hurzeler’s dream start to his first managerial stint in the Premier League.

Arsenal will have a slight physical advantage over the Seagulls, as Brighton played in midweek, albeit a comprehensive beating of League One outfit Crawley Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal vs Brighton – Match Preview and Team News

Form

Arsenal: WW

The Gunners displayed their title credentials as they beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park, despite being below their best.

Arsenal lived a charmed life defensively and were very lucky not to concede, as Ollie Watkins had a rare off day, missing two gilt-edged opportunities. Mikel Arteta’s men rode their luck, as any champions-elect have to, and their proficiency in front of goal ended up being the difference.

Impact substitute Leandro Trossard reacted sharply to turn the ball past former Arsenal ‘keeper Emi Martinez around on 67 minutes before Thomas Partey struck from distance to put the game to bed.

Consecutive clean sheets indicate that the North London club’s league-leading defence from last season remains resolute.

Brighton: WWW

Fabian Hurzeler could not have asked for a better start to his Brighton career, with two wins from two in the Premier League and progression into the Carabao Cup third round.

Brighton also played in the lunchtime slot last Saturday, and their first home game of the season against Manchester United did not disappoint.

The Seagulls were more than good value for their opener in the first period when Man United academy graduate Danny Welbeck tapped in from close range. United responded after the interval, when Amad Diallo netted only his second Premier League goal.

The game wasn’t without incident, as the Red Devils had a goal disallowed. Joshua Zirkzee inadvertently connected with the ball from an offside position, despite Alejandro Garnacho’s effort being destined to cross the line.

The Seagulls capitalised on their opponent’s misfortune, as slack defending saw Joao Pedro in acres of space in stoppage time to nod past Andre Onana.

In terms of injury news, Danish midfielder Matt O’Riley, who was only signed from Celtic a few days ago, will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Only nine minutes into his Brighton debut in midweek, the 23-year-old was scythed down by Crawley’s Jay Williams, which resulted in him hobbling off.

On a lighter note, the Seagulls look full of confidence and will be hoping they can cause an upset at the Emirates, and not for the first time. Brighton have won on three of their last four visits to North London in all competitions.

Last Meeting: Brighton 0-3 Arsenal, Premier League, 6th April 2024.

The last encounter in Sussex was a one-sided affair, as Arsenal put three past Brighton without response.

Bukayo Saka gave his side control with a well-taken spot kick in the first half before Kai Havertz got his tenth of the season to provide some breathing room.

Leandro Trossard came back to haunt his former employers with a late goal to wrap up the points for Arsenal, who were in the midst of a title fight.

Predicted Lineups:

Arsenal: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Partey; Trossard, Odegaard, Saka; Havertz.

Brighton: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman; Milner, Baleba, Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Who is the referee?

Chris Kavanagh

What channel is Arsenal vs Brighton on?

Arsenal vs Brighton is available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultra HD.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 12:30 BST on Saturday 31st August 2024.

Odds

Arsenal: 1/3

Draw: 17/4

Brighton: 7/1

