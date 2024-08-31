Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Declan Rice controversially sent off

Arsenal take on Brighton as the aftermath of the frantic transfer deadline day is replaced by the Premier League action on the pitch. The Gunners completed the signing of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But Arsenal were dealt a blow ahead of the match with new signing Mikel Merino ruled out for a “few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered during an innocuous challenge in training.

Arsenal have won three of their last four matches against Brighton, and will be looking to add to that and secure a ninth successive win for the first time since a spell during the ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003-04.

Mikel Arteta has set his ambitions high this season having been pipped to the title in two successive seasons by Manchester City, and both teams have won both matches to open the season.

14:22 , Chris Wilson

91 mins

Saka is furious after the free-kick isn’t given when he falls under the challenge.

Brighton attack and the ball breaks for Baleba in the area, but Raya is quick off his line to collect.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:20 , Chris Wilson

90 mins

More pressure from Brighton as Baleba rifles in one shot that is blocked by Gabriel, before firing the rebound over.

There’ll be a minimum of six minutes of added time.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:18 , Chris Wilson

86 mins

Brighton have brought on Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra for Welbeck and Mitoma.

Saka finds himself isolated again as he tried to lead Arsenal out of their half, and moments later Rutter fires a half-volley over.

Why was Declan Rice sent off against Brighton?

14:15 , Chris Wilson

Declan Rice was dismissed from Arsenal’s Premier League match against Brighton after kicking the ball away as Joel Veltman was about to take a free kick for the visitors.

Kai Havertz’s opening goal had sent the Gunners into the lead and the score was 1-0 when Rice was shown the red card early in the second half.

Rice had previously arrived late with a tackle on Veltman in the first half which saw him clip the defender’s leg and earn a first yellow of the match.

Just before the incident, Veltman had been awarded a free kick deep in his own half and looked to take the set piece quickly. Rice nudged the ball away just as the Brighton man took the kick and he followed through to hitting Rice on the leg.

The game was stopped and the referee decided that kicking the ball away was the initial offence and Rice was at fault.

Why was Declan Rice sent off against Brighton?

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:14 , Chris Wilson

84 mins

There’s a little lull in activity at the Emirates – dare I say that both sides look like they’d settle for this result?

Raya goes long with a free-kick, and it comes to Saka, but nobody is there at the end of his clipped ball into the box.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:13 , Chris Wilson

81 mins

Timber, who looks okay as he trudges off, comes off for Zinchenko.

Brighton attack once more, and Ben White does well to slide in and take the ball away from the overlapping Mitoma.

A first Brighton corner goes behind for another, and the second is headed wide by van Hecke. There was a clash of heads, and Rutter has stayed down, but he’s okay to carry on.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:08 , Chris Wilson

77 mins

Chance for Brighton now! There’s pinball in the box and it falls to Ayari – he’s got half the goal to aim at, as Raya has fallen, but it’s straight at the Spaniard!

Moments later, Arsenal counter and it’s swept wide to Havertz, who fizzes it across to Saka, but the England winger can only get weak contact on it and directs it right at Verbruggen.

Crazy stuff at the Emirates, and Jurrien Timber is receiving treatment.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:06 , Chris Wilson

75 mins

CHANCE! So close from Havertz!

welbeck loses out in the challenge on the edge of the Arsenal box and it’s cleared long. It makes its way to Havertz, whose touch takes it away from the defender, and he’s suddenly through! He races towards goal while under pressure from van Hecke, but his shot is too close to Verbruggen, who sticks out a leg to save!

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:03 , Chris Wilson

73 mins

Brighton make their first changes as Minteh and Veltman come off for Georginio Rutter and Pervis Estupinan.

The free-kick is a good one, but it’s headed over by Welbeck.

Arteta replaces Odegaard with Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:01 , Chris Wilson

70 mins

Veltman is also down now, and he’s receiving treatment. Minteh has also gone into the book.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

14:00 , Chris Wilson

69 mins

Great play from Brighton as van Hecke drives a diagonal ball to Mitoma, who plays a great early cross that is inches away from meeting the foot of Welbeck.

Brighton win the corner, but it’s straight into the hands of Raya.

The Seagulls win it back almost immediately though, with Saka too isolated.

Timber is the latest to go into the book, this one for a late challenge on Minteh.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

13:57 , Chris Wilson

67 mins

It’s Brighton’s turn to make the vital interception, as a brilliant Arsenal counter is led by Havertz. He finds Odegaard on the overlap, and Veltman does well to intercept the Norwegians pass to Calafiori, who’d have been clean through and one-on-one.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

13:55 , Chris Wilson

65 mins

A vital intervention from Gabriel as he clears Mitoma’s cross after the Brighton winger had beaten Ben White. From the corner, Arsenal clear and counter, with Odegaard wriggling sway to find a cross before eventually winning a throw-in.

Arsenal have their first real period of sustained possession since Rice’s red card.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

13:53 , Chris Wilson

63 mins

Plenty more pressure from Brighton, though Arsenal stand firm for now. The home side are struggling to get out, with Havertz very isolated up front.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

13:50 , Chris Wilson

59 mins

Calafiori has come on for Trossard, but it’s Brighton with all the possession as Hinshelwood is the latest to put an effort wide.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

13:49 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

GOAL!

Well, Arsenal’s lead hasn’t lasted long!

Lewis Dunk threads a ball through the two centre-backs to Minteh, who rides the challenge from Gabriel and rifles a shot that Raya can only parry back into the box.

It comes straight into the path of Joao Pedro, who turns it past Raya into the empty portion of the net!

We have a game on our hands in London.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:46 , Chris Wilson

55 mins

Brighton are really in the ascendancy now, piling on the pressure. A timely reminder that Arsenal have only conceded nine goals in 2024.

Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:43 , Chris Wilson

53 mins

Brighton are looking to take advantage straight away but it’s good defending from Arsenal to make two consecutive blocks before the ball rolls to Raya.

It doesn’t look as if Arteta is preparing a sub yet.

Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:41 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

Well, it’s the ‘letter of the law’ say the commentators, but that seems harsh. It’s not like Rice booted the ball away – that sort of nudge is rarely, if ever, given a yellow.

Arsenal have a fight on their hands now!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:40 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

Rice concedes the free-kick deep into the Brighton half, but there’s an incident here as the England man is suddenly down on the floor.

As Veltman lined up to take the free-kick, Rice nudged the ball away and Veltman followed through on the midfielder.

And Rice has been red carded! Chris Kavanagh shows him a second yellow for kicking the ball away, and he’s off down the tunnel!

Bizarre.

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:37 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

Arsenal get us back underway and they’re on the attack straight away, with Rice hammering a cross across the face of goal, and it’s cleared for a corner.

Rice delivers the corner too, and it finds its way to Gabriel, who heads wide.

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:34 , Chris Wilson

Both sides have emerged back onto the Emirates pitch, so we’re moments away from the second half.

Will Arsenal take advantage of their lead, or can Brighton claw their way back into it?

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Just when Arsenal needed a clinical finish, Kai Havertz provided it: the Gunners had lost some of their flow after a strong start to the half but the German made the most of his opening and kept cool to lob Bart Verbruggen.

Havertz continues to look more and more comfortable as Arsenal’s No 9 with each passing game. With that goal, he’s now scored 11 in the Premier League since the turn of the year, to go with seven assists. Only Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland have more.

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:31 , Chris Wilson

A great half from an Arsenal perspective. The Gunner started well and were creating chance after chance, and even when their momentum faded after repeated breaks in play, they managed to find a goal.

A little fortunate, but great play from Saka and such a calm finish from Havertz.

For Brighton, it’s been a frustrating half overall. They’ve been limited to half-chances by the Arsenal defence, and will be irritated that they didn’t manage to hold out at lev el terms until half-time.

But Fabian Hurzeler will know his side can hurt any team if it all clicks.

13:26 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:20 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

There’ll be a late chance for Brighton as Pedro is pulled down by Partey near the box. The Ghanaian is booked, too.

Hinshelwood to take – it’s fizzed in but cleared by Gabriel.

Seconds later, the referee blows the whistle for half-time.

Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:18 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

There’ll be four minutes of added time at the end of the half.

Almost a chance for the home side as they win possession near the Brighton box. Saka shifts it to Trossard, whose flick into the path of Havertz is cut out at the last moment.

Moments later, the Belgian cuts in and rifles a shot straight at Verbruggen.

Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:15 , Chris Wilson

43 mins

In the aftermath of that Rice challenge, Fabian Hurzeler received the first booking of his Premier League career! You’d imagine the young German will be a little winded after coming up against this Arsenal side, considering the first two matches of his tenure.

Pedro wins a free-kick near the box though, and Brighton have a chance to get back into it – it is out behind for a goal kick.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood at the Emirates

A deserved lead for Arsenal, but such a poor goal to give away from Brighton. Lewis Dunk seemed to lose the track of the goal in the air, and was easily brushed aside from Bukayo Saka.

From there, the finish was quality from Havertz. He scores again, and Saka gets his third assist of the season already.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:13 , Chris Wilson

41 mins

Partey turns into trouble but does well to win it back, before Declan Rice goes sliding into the challenge. It’s late, but no chance of a red – the England man is booked.

That goal has certainly put some zip back into the tempo of the game, but what a time to score for Arsenal!

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Brighton

13:10 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

GOAL! And it’s come from nothing for Arsenal!

The long ball comes up high and Saka is tussling with Dunk. He wins the challenge and it bounces kindly into his path – he races to beat van Hecke to the loose ball and pokes it into the path on the onrushing Kai Havertz, who simply has to lift the ball over Verbruggen and into an empty net.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

13:08 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

Unusual from Saka, who seems to forget where he is on the pitch and lets the ball run past him and out of play. Brighton go long and Minteh ends up winning the free-kick under the challenge from Gabriel.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

13:06 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

Arsenal aren’t getting a lot of joy down the left, with Veltman getting the better of Torssard on the most recent occasion.

Odegard is fouled in midfield and so Arsenal come again, spreading it wide to Saka, but the Brighton defence forces the home side back into their own half.

This game has lost a lot of that early tempo.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

13:02 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

A little more open now, as Arsenal attack and Saka thinks he’s won another foul on the edge of the box, but Mitoma wins it clearly.

Moments later, Baleba intercepts just into the Arsenal half and he has a golden chance to thread it through to Minteh, but he waits too long and clips it high instead. Minteh can’t make much of it, and the chance ends with Mitoma volleying wide from the left.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood at the Emirates

Credit to Brighton. They’ve found a way to stop the supply the Saka down the right, but Arsenal aren’t moving the ball as quickly as they were in the opening 15 minutes. Arteta is looking agitated on the sideline with the amount of time some of his players are taking on the ball. It’s also got quite scrappy in midfield.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

13:00 , Chris Wilson

28 mins

A good overlap from Hinshelwood ends with Brighton winning a corner. It’s a poor delivery though, and the routine ends with Baleba fouling Saka.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:58 , Chris Wilson

26 mins

Some good defending from van Hecke prevents Havertz from sliding Saka in clean through.

Arsenal have lost a little bit of momentum, while Brighton are enjoying more possession but they’re being stifled by the Gunners’ shape in possession.

Saliba is the latest to intervene, as he’s in the perfect position to cut out Pedro’s cross.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:54 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Saka delivers a corner that causes plenty of pinball in the Brighton box, but Baleba does well to cushion it back to Verbruggen.

Brighton go on the attack and it’s swept wide to Minteh, but Veltman’s cross has too much height on it and it’s collected by Raya.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:53 , Chris Wilson

22 mins

Play resumes and Odegaard looks like he’l be okay. Will those breaks upset the Arsenal rhythm?

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:51 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

Odegaard is the next player down, this one after a challenge from Minteh. VAR check it, but it was okay.

Worry for Arsenal fans though, as the Norwegian is receiving treatment.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:50 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

CHANCE! Out of nowhere for Arsenal! White plays the diagonal to Trossard, who plays an early sweeping cross that finds Odegaard. The captain is unmarked as he takes it first time, but it’s too close to Verburggen.

Milner is replaced – he makes way for Yasin Ayari.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:45 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

Half a chance for Brighton as Minteh wins the header, but it’s a comfortable save for Raya.

Brighton look like they will be forced into an early change here, as James Milner is down.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:44 , Chris Wilson

13 mins

Another Arsenal chance as Saka flicks inside to beat Hinshelwood, but his attempted cross to Havertz is cut out by Dunk.

Some brief respite for Brighton though, as they have some sustained possession just into the Arsenal half.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:41 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

Complete domination from Arsenal so far. First, Saka finds Odegaard on the overlap but the Norwegian’s cross is headed away. Moments later, Saka tries the early cross first time, but it’s miscued and goes to Verbruggen.

Brighton can’t get out of their own half at the moment.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:41 , Jamie Braidwood

There was a lot of focus on Leandro Trossard before kick-off, as well as Raheem Sterling given his late move from Chelsea. They’ll be competing for a place on the left wing, along with Gabriel Martinelli.

But the early stages here are a reminder of how much of Arsenal’s play goes down their right, through Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Saka is giving young Jack Hinshelwood a tough first half, and he nearly got in on goal following a gorgeous chipped pass from Odegaard.

It’s so good to watch.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:39 , Chris Wilson

7 mins

Some lovely play from Odegaard as he receives on the edge of the box and clips a lovely looped ball over the defence and into the path of Saka. The England winger opts for the side-footed volley, but it’s straight at Verbruggen.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:38 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Leandro Trossard tries to justify his inclusion almost right away as he cuts inside and clips a cross towards the back post, but it is just out of the reach of Havertz.

Moments later, Hinshelwood drags down Saka on the right-wing edge of the box.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:35 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Arsenal have a habit of starting games quickly, and they’re trying to do so again here. Plenty of the ball in the opening stages, and they’re closing down very quickly.

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:34 , Chris Wilson

1 min

Early pressure from Arsenal as Saka carries into the box and tries to deliver a cross, but it’s blocked by Hinshelwood.

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

12:31 , Chris Wilson

The away side get us underway in north London.

Arsenal v Brighton LIVE

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood at the Emirates

There are loud cheers from the Arsenal fans as Raheem Sterling’s name is announced before kick-off at the Emirates. With the 29-year-old signed on loan late last night, he was unable to be registered in time for the game.

Arsenal v Brighton LIVE

12:26 , Chris Wilson

Just five minutes until kick-off at the Emirates, and both sides are coming out onto the pitch.

Will one side keep their 100 per cent winning record? Or will each side have to settle for a point?

Head-to-head

12:20 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have met a total of 30 times, with games dating back to 1935.

Arsenal have won 17 of these matches, with Brighton winning eight and five ending as draws.

The Gunners have won three of their last four league matches against Brighton, but the Seagulls have won three of their seven top-flight away matches versus the Gunners (D1, L3).

Last season, Arsenal won both matches – 2-0 at home and 3-0 away.

12:15 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of how you can watch today’s match, with just 15 minutes until kick-off.

When is Arsenal vs Brighton?

Arsenal vs Brighton kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.

Match facts

12:10 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal have won 18 of their 20 top-flight games in 2024, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw at Manchester City and a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

They are aiming to win nine successive Premier League matches for the first time since January to March 2004 – during their ‘Invincibles’ title-winning season.

This year, only Cole Palmer (15 goals, 10 assists) and Erling Haaland (17 goals, one assist) have been directly involved in as many Premier League goals as Kai Havertz (10 goals, seven assists).

Havertz has scored in each of his last three league meetings with Brighton.

If they manage a surprise win at the Emirates, Brighton would win their opening three games of a Premier League season for the first time.

The Seagulls were winless in all seven of their top-flight away games in the capital last season, drawing three and losing four.

Their last victory in London was at the Emirates though – a 3-0 win in May 2023.

Danny Welbeck is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since January 2014.

Mikel Arteta on Raheem Sterling loan move

12:06 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking before the lunchtime kick-off against Brighton, on signing Raheem Sterling:

“We are happy with what we have done, but now the full-focus is on the match.

“We know the qualities he has. It is a bigger step-up for us, we have brought a top talent who has a loads of experience, hopefully he impacts the team in a good way.

On Sterling’s Man City record: “He was playing under a great manager [Pep Guardiola] with great players around him - if you do that he will cause so many issues to a team.”

Arsenal aiming for ninth PL win in a row

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal have the chance to match a 20-year record match Brighton today. The Gunners have not won nine Premier League matches in a row since the ‘Invincibles’ season.

“That would show unbelievable consistency,” Mikel Arteta said.

“It’s already difficult to do what we’ve done, but we want to be better and tomorrow we are going to have to really earn it because we are going to face a really good Brighton side.”

Arsenal’s longest ever winning run in the Premier League is 14 matches, which was set in 2002.

(Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka has chance to equal Thierry Henry record for Arsenal

11:46 , Jamie Braidwood

After contributions in the wins over Wolves and Aston Villa, Bukayo Saka could become the first Arsenal player since Thierry Henry in 2004-05 to assist a goal in the first three games of a top-flight season.

Meanwhile, in 2024, only Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland have been involved in as many Premier League goals as Kai Havertz. The German has also scored in each of his last three league meetings with Brighton, including the 3-0 win at the Amex last season.

(Getty Images)

Brighton looking to maintain winning start under Fabian Hurzeler

11:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Fabian Hurzeler is the first Brighton boss to win his opening two league games in charge since Micky Adams in April 1999. The 31-year-old has so far overseen a thumping win against Everton and a dramatic late victory against Manchester United last weekend.

In fact, Brighton could win their opening three games of a Premier League season for the first time, if they win at Arsenal this afternoon. Their last victory at the Emirates came towards the end of the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, after scoring against Everton and Manchester United, Danny Welbeck is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since January 2014.

(Getty Images)

Team news

11:25 , Chris Wilson

Just one change for the home side from their win over Villa – Leandro Trossard comes in for Gabriel Martinelli.

For Brighton, there is also just one change; Billy Gilmour comes out as he has left for Napoli, and Carlos Baleba comes in.

Arsenal vs Brighton line-ups

11:19 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Setford, Kiwior, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelley, Nwaneri, Martinelli.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



One change from last time out - Trossard replaces Martinelli



Let's keep this momentum going, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2024

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Enciso, Rutter, Adingra, Ayari, Estupinan.

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to take on @Arsenal in the @PremierLeague. 📝

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal ‘very happy’ for Aaron Ramsdale after Southampton move

11:10 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thanked Aaron Ramsdale as the England international goalkeeper completed a £25m move to Southampton on deadline day. Ramsdale helped Arsenal back into the top four as the Gunners become a force again in the Premier League before he was replaced by David Raya last season.

“First of all, thank you so much for what he’s done for the club and for the team,” Arteta said. “When he joined, he brought a lot of charisma and energy and he was really good at that time.

“Things developed and he had a situation that was difficult for him, and he was insisting a lot that he was very happy when he plays. We tried to fulfil that desire that he had and he looked really excited and happy the other day.

“He’s joining a great club, a great coach and he looks really excited, so I think we’re all happy for him.”

Aaron Ramsdale is Southampton’s new number one goalkeeper after leaving Arsenal (PA Wire)

Billy Gilmour completes move from Brighton to Napoli

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton sold midfielder Billy Gilmour to Napoli last night for an initial £12m. The Scotland international made 60 appearances for Brighton in two seasons at the club, following a move from Chelsea in 2022.

The move appeared to be off after Brighton’s new £25m midfielder Matt O’Riley suffered a ankle injury just 10 minutes into his debut, but the Italian club persisted and got the deal over the line with hours to spare.

Brighton’s technical director David Weir said, “Billy quickly established himself as a popular figure in the dressing room and was a key player last season when we competed in the Europa League for the first time.

“We wish him the best of luck with this move to Italy and thank him for his efforts with the club.”

(Getty Images)

Mikel Merino to miss ‘weeks’ of Arsenal action due to shoulder injury in ‘first training session’

10:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Merino’s Arsenal debut is “weeks” away, according to Mikel Arteta, after the new signing sustained a shoulder injury within days of joining the club.

The midfielder, part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad this summer, joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad.

Gunners fans were hoping they might see the 28-year-old debut for the club on Saturday, at home to Brighton in the Premier League, but Merino has already been sidelined with what appears to be “a small fracture”.

Speaking on Friday, Arteta said: “Very unfortunate, yesterday he had a collision and he has got a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he is going to be out for a few weeks.

“First session with us. It was looking exciting, we were all very excited, everything was looking very good… He landed on the floor, and Gabi went on top of him.”

Mikel Merino to miss ‘weeks’ of Arsenal action due to shoulder injury

Arsenal have to be ‘proud’ of transfer business, says Edu

10:31 , Jamie Braidwood

It was a busy end to the transfer window for Arsenal with the club selling striker Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton and loaning Reiss Nelson to Fulham.

In the same window, the Gunners also sold Emile Smith Rowe on a permanent deal and signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori and Sain midfielder Mikel Merino, while bringing in Raheem Sterling and Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on loan.

Sporting director Edu said: “A long day, a long transfer window but in the end, I think we as a club have to be proud once again. The way we are working together, the way we did all the deals.

“I think we are in a very good situation when see all the loan players in the right clubs. You see the signings we have like Riccardo and like Merino, so the players that we planned to sign, our targets, they are here. Also the players that we decided to sell, I think we sold them for the right price, to the right clubs, in the right way also which is important.

“So today to be here on the last day of the transfer window, to get someone like Sterling, who I believe will be someone very important for the squad, who is going to give a lot to the team. So it’s a pleasure, and in the end everyone – not only me because there are a lot of people working here as well – but it’s a pleasure we are finishing the transfer window.”

(Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling loan ‘makes sense’ for Arsenal - Edu

10:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu explains why the club made a late move in the transfer window to sign Raheem Sterling on loan.

“To be fair we never planned really to sign him when we started the transfer window, just to be very transparent, for different reasons.

“But we always say to everyone that you have to be prepared for every single scenario. So when that opportunity came to me, and I checked the squad, I checked how he plays, and spoke to Mikel [Arteta] of course. I spoke to Tim [Lewis], our vice-chairman, to check if everyone is comfortable for the step we are going to take, and it makes a lot of sense.

“It makes a lot of sense to have someone like him because I’m pretty sure he is going to add a lot in the squad. He has experience, he understands more than anyone the league, he’s played in the Champions League many times.

“He won the Premier League a few times as well, so I think he can add a lot to our squad and I feel really happy to see someone like him in our squad.”

Raheem Sterling sends message to Arsenal fans after completing loan move from Chelsea

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Raheem Sterling shared a message to Arsenal fans after completing his loan move from Chelsea in the early hours of Saturday morning

The England winger, 29, completed a season-long loan move across the capital which was announced almost three hours after the Premier League transfer window closed.

“Hey Gooners, it’s Raheem here. Super excited to be signing for Arsenal and I can’t wait to see you all at the Emirates,” Sterling told fans in a social media message.

He had found himself frozen out at Chelsea under new manager Enzo Maresca, despite having three years remaining on his contract.

Arsenal capture Raheem Sterling with cut-price deal

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Raheem Sterling swapped Chelsea for Arsenal in the most eye-catching move of the day, after the winger had been told he was surplus to requirements by Blues manager Enzo Maresca.

The Independent understands that the move was completed after a deal sheet was submitted to the Premier League on time. Sterling joins Arsenal on loan until the end of the season after the clubs agreed there would be no fee and that his vast wages would be shared between them.

The winger escapes his Chelsea nightmare but still faces plenty of competition for a starting spot in the Arsenal team, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard already competing for a place on the left wing.

Deadline day: Arsenal sign Raheem Sterling as Chelsea capture Jadon Sancho

Arsenal vs Brighton: Predicted line-ups

09:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Brighton team news

09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

New Brighton signing Matt O’Riley will require surgery on his ankle after injuring it on his debut in the Carabao Cup, while fellow new signing Ferdi Kadioglu could be in line to make his debut, with Valentin Barco having gone on loan and Jack Hinshelwood preferred at left-back against United.

Solly March has been ruled out, but Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan could feature after their respective returns from injury. Mats Wieffer is another doubt. Billy Gilmour joined Napoli on transfer deadline day.

Arsenal team news

09:29 , Jamie Braidwood

In terms of injuries, Gabriel Jesus missed the win over Aston Villa with a groin problem, and he remains a doubt. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are still unavailable.

New signing Mikel Merino was expected to be in the squad to make his Arsenal debut, though he is now likely to miss ‘weeks’ after the club detected a ‘small fracture’.

Several players will likely have left Arsenal by the time this game comes round too, with Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Aaron Ramsdale completing moves away. Raheem Sterling has joined on loan, but is unavailable from today’s squad.

When is Arsenal vs Brighton?

09:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal vs Brighton kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.

Arsenal vs Brighton

Friday 30 August 2024 14:54 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of Arsenal vs Brighton in the Premier League.

After yesterday’s transfer deadline day chaos, we will be recapping all the action and the biggest transfers, as well as the latest news from the Emirates.

To start things off, one of the biggest moves was former number one Aaron Ramsdale leaving the Emirates for Southampton.