Arsenal vs Brentford: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal are offered the chance of moving to top of the Premier League if they beat Brentford on Saturday.

The Gunners romped to a 6-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this week as Mikel Arteta’s side continue to put the pressure on both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Those two meet in a heavyweight clash on Sunday, potentially allowing Arsenal to take advantage of any dropped points.

A victory would put them in leading position before that game and the omens are promising.

They have won eight of their last ten home games, scoring 27 goals in the process. Brentford, meanwhile, have won only two of their last ten on the road as fears about a relegation scrap grow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Brentford is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 9 March, 2024.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Brentford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Arsenal vs Brentford team news

The Gunners will have decisions to make in regard to both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. While Arteta played down any serious injury concerns, they were both taken off at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is believed to be close to making his return, while Thomas Partey is available once more.

The Bees remain without a host of players with all of Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Pinnock, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva unavailable.

Martinelli was forced off against Sheffield United (Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal vs Brentford prediction

The Gunners are on a roll right now, conquering all before them. It would be a major surprise to see them slip-up at home.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 8

Draws: 5

Brentford wins: 6

Arsenal vs Brentford latest odds

Arsenal to win: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Brentford to win: 10/1

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.